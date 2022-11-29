Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pines Rehoboth Beach 56 Baltimore Avenue

56 Baltimore Avenue

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Order Again

Starters

Oysters Rockefeller

$19.00

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00
Crab Artichoke Dip

$19.00

Croquettes

$12.00

Fried Fresh Mozzarella

$13.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$16.00

Shrimp Dumplings

$17.00

Soup & Salads

Buratta & Beet

$16.00

Soup of the Day

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Entrées

Braised Short Ribs

$34.00

Clams & Linguine

$29.00

Shrimp & Grits

$29.00

Crispy Chicken Rollatini

$28.00

Steak Frites

$49.00

King Trumpet Mushroom

$21.00

Smash Burger

$18.00

Fresh Catch

$29.00

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$12.00

Apple Crisp

$12.00

Cookie

$9.00

Ice cream scoop

$2.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$12.00

ADD ONS

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Side Chimichurri

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Horseradish Cream

$2.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Demi Glaze

$2.00

Side Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Side Aioli

$0.50

Side Marinara

$2.00

Add Asparagus

$7.00

Add Daily Veg

$6.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Add Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.00

Add Caramelized Onions

$0.50

Add Truffle Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Add Chicken

$10.00

Add Salmon

$13.00

Add Shrimp (3)

$13.00

Add Short Rib

$13.00

Add Crab Cake

$19.00

event ticket $10

$10.00

event ticket $15

$15.00

event ticket $20

$20.00

French fries

$5.00

Wonton Chips

$2.00

Add Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Happy Hour

HH Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

Burger Slider

$6.00

HH Grilled Oysters (3)

$9.00

HH Tuna Poke

$14.00

HH Crab Dip

$18.00

HH Fried Mozzarella

$13.00

HH Truffle Parmesan Fries

$8.00

HH Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

HH Cuban Slider

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips&Fries

$9.00

Kids Salmon&Beans

$13.00

Kids Burger&Fries

$9.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Kids Marinara Noodles

$8.00

First Course

Sun. Rigatoni

Potato Latkes

Shrimp Toast

Second Course

Sun. Chefs Seasonal Soup

Sun. Arugula Salad

Third Course

Sunday Jumbo Shrimp

$40.00

Braised Pork Braciole

$40.00

Panache

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The Pines modern tavern offers a winning combination of sensational interior design, a lively atmosphere, creative American cuisine, crafty cocktails and first-class customer service. The restaurant features a full farm-to-table menu in the dining room and a thoughtfully crafted lite fare menu upstairs in the lounge.

56 Baltimore Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

