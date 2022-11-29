The Pines Rehoboth Beach 56 Baltimore Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Pines modern tavern offers a winning combination of sensational interior design, a lively atmosphere, creative American cuisine, crafty cocktails and first-class customer service. The restaurant features a full farm-to-table menu in the dining room and a thoughtfully crafted lite fare menu upstairs in the lounge.
Location
56 Baltimore Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
