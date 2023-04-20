Restaurant header imageView gallery

Claws Seafood House 167 Rehoboth Ave

review star

No reviews yet

167 Rehoboth Ave

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Food Menu

Appetizers

Crab Dip

$17.00

Seared Tuna

$17.00

Mozzerella Sticks

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Crab Pretzel

$18.00

Calamari

$15.00

Basket of Hush Puppies

$11.00

Clams Casino

$15.00

Bread

$2.00

Soup and Salad

Soup of the Day

$11.00

Maryland Crab

$11.00

House Salad

$10.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Burrata Caprese

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Steamers

Steamed Clams

Steamed Shrimp

Italian Clams

$16.00

Lobster Bake

$55.00

Snow Crab Legs

$46.00

Steamed Feast

$50.00

Maine Lobster

$45.00

Entrees

Chicken Alfredo

$25.00

Crab Cake entree

$39.00

Filet Mignon

$39.00

Fish and Chips

$24.00

Fresh Fish Dinner

Fried Feast

$34.00

Fried Flounder

$22.00

Grouper Risotto

$30.00

Jambalaya

$24.00

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$26.00

Twin Tail Dinner

$38.00

Pasta Primavera

$20.00

Porkchop

$27.00

Seafood Bake

$34.00

Shrimp Penne

$27.00

Fried Oyster Dinner

$30.00

Sandwiches

Fried Flounder

$16.00

Burger

$16.00

Oyster Poboy

$18.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Buffalo Shrimp Poboy

$16.00

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$17.00

Peacemaker

$18.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Fried Grouper Sandwich

$18.00

Honey Bourbon Chicken

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Hush Puppies

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Corn on the Cob

$4.00

Apple sauce

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Raw Bar

Raw Oysters

$3.00+

Raw Clams

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids mac and cheese

$8.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$8.00

Kids Salmon

$10.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.00

All Day Specials

Mussels of the Day

$18.00

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Encrusted Halibut

$38.00

Stuffed Grouper

$39.00

Salmon Special

$29.00

Crab Pasta

$26.00

Desserts

Boston Cream Pie

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Banana Cream Pie

$10.00

Strawberry Sundae Cake

$10.00

Peanut Butter Freak

$10.00

Mochachino Cheesecake

$10.00

Crab

Medium Crab

Medium Crab Single

$12.00

Medium Crab 1/2 Doz

$65.00

Medium Crab Dozen

$120.00

Large Crab

Large Crab Single

$15.00

Large Crab 1/2 Doz

$85.00

Large Crab Dozen

$159.00

Extra Large Crab

Extra Large Crab Single

$17.00

Extra Large Crab 1/2 Doz

$90.00

Extra Large Crab Dozen

$170.00

Jumbo Crab

Jumbo Crab Single

$20.00

Jumbo Crab 1/2 Doz

$100.00

Jumbo Crab Dozen

$190.00

AYCE

AYCE Crabs

$49.99

AYCE Re-Order

AYCE Hush Re-Order

AYCE Corn Re-Order

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

167 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

