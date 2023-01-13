Bonzai Thai Cuisine
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
We are a local, family owned restaurant specializing in Authentic Thai Cuisine made with fresh ingredients and made fresh to order everyday. We are located in the Southwest Charlotte area off of 485 right behind the Charlotte Premium Outlets.
4847 Shopton Rd Ste G, Charlotte, NC 28278
