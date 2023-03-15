Boo Koo 25 Miller Avenue

Oktoberfest Thai Coconut Thai Sausage Sando

$11.95 Out of stock

These authentic Thai Sausages are a special grind we sourced that use organic, no hormones, no antibiotic local Heritage Breed Pork. It is served on soft french baguette. At your option add Wild West Ferments organic and probiotic loaded Signature Sauerkraut, fermented carrots, radish, onion, garlic, cabbage and chopped organic red onions. Load up your sausage to your hearts content or simply eat plain served with your favorite mustard. It's up to you but we think this is the best sausage sandwich we have ever had!!!