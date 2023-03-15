A map showing the location of Boo Koo 25 Miller AvenueView gallery

Boo Koo 25 Miller Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

25 Miller Avenue

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Popular Items

Chicken Pho
Potstickers (5)
Summer Roll

FOOD

Specials

Keto Bowl

Keto Bowl

$12.95

This bowl is about flavor! Low in carbs & nutrient rich with a protein punch. Sauteed cauliflower rice tossed together with chopped vegetables, green onions and topped with an organic fried egg.

Oktoberfest Thai Coconut Thai Sausage Sando

$11.95Out of stock

These authentic Thai Sausages are a special grind we sourced that use organic, no hormones, no antibiotic local Heritage Breed Pork. It is served on soft french baguette. At your option add Wild West Ferments organic and probiotic loaded Signature Sauerkraut, fermented carrots, radish, onion, garlic, cabbage and chopped organic red onions. Load up your sausage to your hearts content or simply eat plain served with your favorite mustard. It's up to you but we think this is the best sausage sandwich we have ever had!!!

Chicken Skewers (2)

$6.95

Two chicken satays topped with Thai Peanut sauce and served with a cabbage carrot slaw.

Tiger Prawn Rolls

$5.95

BBQ Pork Bao Buns (2)

$5.95

Chicken Wings (5)

$5.95

Salads

Shaking Beef Noodle Salad

$13.95Out of stock

Marinated wok-fired steak, thin rice noodles, beefsteak tomatoes, organic watercress, marinated red onions, and Thai basil with lime marinade.

Chili Lime Salmon Salad

Chili Lime Salmon Salad

$16.95

Salmon, rice vermicelli noodles, cucumbers, bean sprouts, snap peas, red and green cabbage, mint, cilantro, marinated daikon and carrots, lime, and toasted sesame seeds with nuoc cham.

Thai Beef Salad

Thai Beef Salad

$14.95

Grilled flank steak, romaine lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled red onion and peanuts served with nuoc cham dressing.

Mighty Mint Salad

Mighty Mint Salad

$11.95

Cucumbers, mango, avocado, mint, marinated carrots, daikon and mixed greens. Served with our house made tangy mint vinaigrette.

Chinese Chicken Salad

$14.95

Natural chicken, eggless wheat noodles, avocado, cucumbers, mixed greens, marinated carrots and daikon, and bean sprouts with chili-sesame vinaigrette.

Soups

Our Vegan Thai styled soup is an all time favorite at Boo Koo.
Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$11.95

Our 14 ingredients and 6 hours of cooking time makes the basis of our bone broth. We than add natural chicken, Napa cabbage, wide rice noodles, bean sprouts, Thai basil, chilies, and fresh limes.

Sriracha Soup

$9.95

Housemade Vegetarian Stock is the base for Ramen, Sriacha.

Vegan Thai Tomato Soup

$10.95Out of stock

Organic assortment of tomatoes from our farm in Napa. The ultimate farm to bowl food. Tangy, creamy and ready for hot sauce!

Thai Mushroom Soup

$6.95+

Sandos & Street Tacos

Green Curry Chix Banh Mi

$11.95
Hoisin Pork Bahn Mi

Hoisin Pork Bahn Mi

$11.95
Salmon Bahn Mi

Salmon Bahn Mi

$17.95

Teriyaki Chicken Bahn Mi

$11.95

Teriyaki Prawn Bahn Mi

$12.95

Thai Steak Bahn Mi

$17.95
Tofu Bahn Mi

Tofu Bahn Mi

$11.95
Miso Glazed Street Tacos

Miso Glazed Street Tacos

$14.95

Two fresh sauteed mahi mahi with homemade miso glaze topped with colorful and tart cabbage slaw and vegan avocado aioli. Served on soft Gluten Free whole grain corn tortillas.

Seoul Street Taco

Seoul Street Taco

$14.95

Three soft corn tortillas topped with chopped marinated organic beef ribeye and artisan made organic Napa Cabbage Kimchi. Sweet, savory, tangy loaded with healthy probiotics for digestion and delicious flavors. Gluten Free, organic and made with Marin based small manufacturer Sankorean Kitchen Sauce.

Kiddie Corner

Red Rooster Bento Box

$9.95

Natural chicken or nuggets, mandarin orange or teriyaki dipping sauce, noodles or rice, fruit and vegetable of the day, and a sweet treat.

Jake's Bowl

Jake's Bowl

$8.95

Natural Teriyaki Chicken, noodles or rice, and mango.

Street Food Starters

Asian Brussels Sprouts

$7.95
Edamame

Edamame

$3.95

Phuket Ceviche

$13.95Out of stock

Loaded with equal parts fresh caught Mahi Mahi, Cod and Bay Shrimp marinated in lime juice & colorful peppers. Tossed in a lemongrass infused coconut creme. Garnished with red onions & cilantro. Served with Crispy Chips. Light, healthy and delicious.

Potstickers (5)

$8.95
Special Chicken Wings (10)

Special Chicken Wings (10)

$14.95
Summer Roll

Summer Roll

$5.95

Tiger Prawn Roll

$6.95

Served with our house made Thai Peanut Sauce!

Veggie Potstickers (5)

Veggie Potstickers (5)

$8.95

Sauteed shiitake mushrooms and green chard with ginger. Housemade daily!

Tuna Tataki Crunch Bites

Tuna Tataki Crunch Bites

$12.95

This delicious Tower of sushi grade Ahi Tuna, tossed in lemon juice, blended with chopped avocados, togarashi spices & drizzled with our house made Tahini sauce. Garnished with sprouts and served atop 5 Black Sesame Tamari Crackers (GF) with extra crunch! .Fantastic and Light!

Noddle & Rice Bowls

Boo Koo Peanut

Boo Koo Peanut

$10.95

Eggless wheat noodles, mixed vegetables, house made Thai peanut sauce, peanuts, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, scallions, and lime.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$10.95

Jasmine or brown rice, cauliflower, peas, sweet potatoes, curried coconut milk, and scallions.

GCN

GCN

$10.95
NorCal Pad Thai

NorCal Pad Thai

$10.95

Wide rice noodles tossed in our tangy tamarind sauce served with our chard, bok choy greens mix, carrots, scallions, bean sprouts, mushrooms, and peanuts.

Indo Rice Bowl

$10.95
New Dawn Rice Bowl

New Dawn Rice Bowl

$14.95

Your choice of rice mixed w chopped chard, Tamari infused grilled portobello mushrooms, sauteed squash and garnished with local artisan crafted red beet horseradish slaw, golden beet w tumeric slaw and kosher dill radishes.

Sides

Side of Eggless Wheat Noodles

$2.95Out of stock

Side of Wide Rice Noodles

$2.95

Side of Mixed Vegetables

$4.95

Side of Jasmine Rice

$2.65

Side of Brown Rice

$2.65

Side of Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Side of Potsticker Sauce

$1.00

Side of Green Curry Sauce

$2.00

Side of Cauliflower Rice

$4.95

Chicken Nuggets

$3.95

Chili Lime Prawns

$8.95

Chili Lime Salmon

$9.95

Flank Steak

$8.95

Fried Organic Egg

$2.00

Green Curry Chicken

$4.95

Grilled Chicken

$4.95

Hoisin Pork

$4.95

Surf & Turf

$8.95

Sweet Garlic Tofu

$4.95

Teriyaki Chicken

$4.95

Teriyaki Prawns

$8.95

Teriyaki Salmon

$9.95

Tuna Tataki

$9.95

Beverages

The Fuzzy G

$3.50

Lemon Squeeza

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemons help put together this longtime favorite soda

Sublime

$3.50

The Arny

$3.50

Ginger Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Marin Kombucha

$6.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.95

Little Green Cyclo: Brewed by a boutique maker in South San Francisco. Premium Specialty Vietnamese Coffee.They combine ethically sourced, single-origin beans, harvested from family farms in Vietnam’s famed Central Highlands, with condensed milk to complete the ultimate cà phê sữa đá.

Iced Tea

$3.50

Desserts

Pumpkin Pie

$6.95Out of stock

Tis the season, Homemade & delicious!

Vanilla Tapioca

$6.95

Made with coconut cream and topped with fresh fruit.

Chocolate Cake with Whipped Cream

$6.95

DRINKS

Beer & Seltzer

Pilsner

$8.00

Sparkle Pants Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Move Over White Claw! This delicious Santa Rosa brewed hard seltzer is on tap and is fantastic!

Animal

$8.00+

Los Lobos

$9.00+

White Ale Wheat

$8.00+

Small Batch San Francisco Brewery, Belgian Blonde brewed with Apricots. Refreshing and Light!

Relax Hazy IPA

$8.00+

Field of Vision Pale Ale

$8.00

Yamagata Rice Lager

$8.00

IPA

$8.00

Blind Pig IPA

$7.00

IPA, 6.25% ABV. Brewed in Windsor, CA.Full-bodied, very hoppy, with citrus, pine, fruity notes and a nice dry, bitter finish!

Pliny The Elder

$9.00+

Double IPA, The most sought after craft beer in the United States!

STS Pils

$8.00+

Bohemian Pilsener, 5.3% ABV. A classic European style Pilsner, brewed in Windsor, CA. It is straw in color and has a slight haze due to the fact that it is unfiltered. Hop forward pilsner with a mild malt foundation, strong lager yeast characteristic, and a dry, bitter finish.

Liquifaction

$7.00+

4.8% ABV, Sebastopol, CA-Kolsch Styles Ale

Tremor California

$7.00+

4.2% ABV, Santa Rosa based and 2020 Great American Beer Festival Silver Medalist. Light American Lager. This is THE Light organic, locally sourced California Light Lager. Crisp, clean and champagne colored. Refreshing as it zings right off the tongue!

Kolsch

$7.00+

Henhouse IPA

$9.00

Scrimshaw

$7.00

Kombucha

Ginger Lemongrass Kombucha

$6.00

Pino Sage Kombucha

$6.00

Booch Craft-Alcohol

$8.00

Teas & Boba

Ginger Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

The Arny

$3.50

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.95

Made with coconut cream and topped with fresh fruit.

Iced Tea

$3.50

Boba Tea - Taro

$6.95

Little Green Cyclo: Matcha Vietnamese coffee is crafted with organic matcha for coffee lovers who also enjoy matcha's umami flavors and antioxidant qualities.It combines ethically sourced, single-origin beans, harvested from family farms in Vietnam’s famed Central Highlands, with organic matcha, organic CA condensed milk to complete the ultimate matcha cà phê sữa đá.

Boba Tea-Green Matcha

$6.95

Boba Tea-Papaya

$6.95

Boba Tea-Thai Iced Tea

$6.95

Sodas & Water

Lemon Squeeza

$3.75

Sublime

$3.75

Fuzzy G

$3.75

Ginger Lemon

$3.75

Ginger Lime

$3.75

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Coconut Water

$3.75

Wine, Mocktails & Champagne

Rabble Red Blend

$10.00

J. Lohr Pinot Noir

$12.00

Castoro Cellars Estate Chardonnay 2020

$10.00

Paso Robles, CA. 13.2% ABV-. Sourced from organically sourced vineyards. Crisp finish Green apple, pear and spicy Oak finish notes.

Angels & Cowboys Rose

$33.00+

Sonoma County Rose. Dry, refreshing, and lively with bright, crisp acidity; predominantly Grenache, the ideal variety for this category; a first-class rosé . Great with Salmon, Chicken and Vegetables.

Castoro Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Paso Robles, CA. 13.5% ABV. Light crisp and acidic flavors- 90 points Wine Enthusiast.

Château de la Roche, Touraine Sauvignon Blanc (2021)

$12.00+

Milks

Milk

Chocolate Milk

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

25 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley, CA 94941

