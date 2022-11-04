Main picView gallery

Mamahuhu - Mill Valley Mill Valley

173 Throckmorton Avenue

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Rolls
Sweet & Sour Chicken (House Special)
Broccoli & Beef (House Special)

House Specials

Fish Under Water

Fish Under Water

$17.00

American wild-caught rock cod, snow peas, English peas, jicama, leeks, fermented black beans

Sweet & Sour Chicken (House Special)

Sweet & Sour Chicken (House Special)

$17.00

crispy rice-battered chicken, pineapple + peppers, honey + hawthorn, you're welcome (gluten free)

Sweet & Sour Cauliflower (House Special)

Sweet & Sour Cauliflower (House Special)

$15.00

crispy rice-battered cauliflower, pineapple + peppers, honey + hawthorn, you're very welcome (vegan)

Broccoli & Beef (House Special)

Broccoli & Beef (House Special)

$17.00

black peppered grass-fed sirloin, organic broccoli + cauliflower + dino kale

Broccoli & Shrooms (House Special)

Broccoli & Shrooms (House Special)

$16.00

organic shiitake, organic broccoli + cauliflower + dino kale (vegan)

Classic Pork Mapo Tofu (House Special)

Classic Pork Mapo Tofu (House Special)

$16.00

ground Niman Ranch pork, doubanjiang, fermented chili, Sichuan peppercorn, straight fire

Mushroom Mapo Tofu (House Special)

Mushroom Mapo Tofu (House Special)

$15.00

organic shiitake, doubanjiang, fermented chili, Sichuan peppercorn, straight fire (vegan)

Kung Pao Chicken (House Special)

Kung Pao Chicken (House Special)

$16.00

free-range chicken, pizzazzy mala peanuts, chili, celery

Kung Pao Tofu (House Special)

Kung Pao Tofu (House Special)

$15.00

smoked Hodo tofu, pizzazzy mala peanuts, chili, celery (vegan)

Combos

Rice Plate

Rice Plate

$14.00

Choose any House Special. Comes with Jasmine Rice and Wok'd Veg

Dinner Party (serves 3-4)

Dinner Party (serves 3-4)

$72.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken, Mushroom Mapo Tofu plus a third House Special of Your Choice. Also includes two Jasmine Rice, two orders of Egg Rolls, one Crunchy Cabbage Salad and one Mala YOLO Cucumbers

Sando!

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

crispy rice-battered chicken, shredded cabbage and huhu sauce on our homemade pineapple bun

Rice & Noodles

Tomato Garlic Chow Mein

Tomato Garlic Chow Mein

$14.00

cherry tomatoes, crispy garlic, garlic chives, fried tofu, peppers + onions, tomato gravy

Jade Fried Rice

Jade Fried Rice

$10.00

minced Niman Ranch pork, wild-caught shrimp, kale, organic eggs

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

steamed and nice

Sides

Crunchy Cabbage Salad

Crunchy Cabbage Salad

$10.00

locally farmed carrots and daikon, asian pear, candied cashews, Hodo tofu cracker, sesame

Chrysanthemum Salad

Chrysanthemum Salad

$8.00

chrysanthemum, cauliflower, celery, smoked Hodo tofu, cilantro, sesame vinaigrette

Wok'd Veg

Wok'd Veg

$8.00

seasonal vegetables, ginger and fermented black bean (gluten free)

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$5.00

crispy and classic (vegetarian)

Mala YOLO Cucumbers

Mala YOLO Cucumbers

$5.00

cold cucumber and herbs, spicy on top and bottom

West Lake Beef Soup - Small

West Lake Beef Soup - Small

$6.00

minced beef, egg whites, chicken stock, soft tofu, cilantro, white pepper

West Lake Beef Soup - Large

West Lake Beef Soup - Large

$12.00

minced beef, egg whites, chicken stock, soft tofu, cilantro, white pepper

Dessert

Chinese Almond Cookies (half dozen)

Chinese Almond Cookies (half dozen)

$5.00

Marcona almond, almond flour, wheat flour, butter, organic egg, organic cane sugar, salt, rice bran oil

Yin Yang Sesame Cake Parfait

Yin Yang Sesame Cake Parfait

$6.00Out of stock

black sesame banana cake, coconut tapioca, organic white sesame cream

Boba Soft Serve

$7.00

Party Trays

Sweet & Sour Chicken Party Tray

Sweet & Sour Chicken Party Tray

$85.00

For when you just need a whole lot of our Sweet & Sour Chicken... introducing the Party Tray!

Jade Fried Rice Party Tray

$30.00

Egg Roll Party Tray

$30.00

Condiments

CBBG Sauce (6 oz jar)

CBBG Sauce (6 oz jar)

$8.00

Chive, black bean and garlic. This is our take on the classic cantonese ginger scallion oil. Try it on fish! fermented black bean, garlic chives, minced ginger, sale, rice bran oil

Sweet & Sour Sauce (6 oz jar)

Sweet & Sour Sauce (6 oz jar)

$8.00

Yep, that’s the one. Great as a dip or use it to level up a stir fry. rice vinegar, pineapple, hawthorne, honey, fermented chili, five spice, tomato paste, rice bran oil, ginger, garlic, salt

Chili Sauce (6 oz jar)

Chili Sauce (6 oz jar)

$8.00

A nice savory kick that goes with everything. Fresno chili pepper, fried Arbol chili, fermented black bean, rice vinegar, organic cane sugar, sesame paste, organic garlic, salt

Sauce Trio

Sauce Trio

$21.00

Get all three so your tastebuds can be happy. You’re welcome :)

Beer & Cider

Draft - Lobos Hazy IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Draft - Park Pale Ale

$9.00

Draft - Alpenglow Lager

$9.00
Can - You Guava Be Kidding Me (16oz)

Can - You Guava Be Kidding Me (16oz)

$11.00

Guava-infused cider brewed locally by Far West Cider Co.

Can - Very Juicy

Can - Very Juicy

$7.00

Can - Animal IPA

$6.00
Can - Yuzu KSA Radler (16oz)

Can - Yuzu KSA Radler (16oz)

$8.00

Balanced blend of Fort Point's Kolsch Style Ale and tart, punchy yuzu juice.

Can - Natural Magic Hazy Pale Ale

$8.00

Sodas

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

the fizziest around

Tonic

Tonic

$4.00

from our friends at Juice Shop. San Francisco, CA. immune boosting sparkling drink with apple cider vinegar, orange peel, honey, elderberry, hibiscus, rose hips, astragalus.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

173 Throckmorton Avenue, Mill Valley, CA 94941

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

