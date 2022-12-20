Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bottle Inn Hermosa

26 22nd St

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

ANTIPASTI (appetizers)

Brussels Sprouts

$13.95

garlic, prosciutto, parmesan & chiles

Calamari Fritti

$16.95

lightly fried crisp, arugula, side pomodoro & grilled lemon

Insalata Caprese

$13.95

buffalo. mozzarella, ripe tomato, balsamic glaze

Steak Carpaccio

$16.95

thinly sliced raw beef, arugula, capers, olive oil, fresh lemon & parmesan

Grilled Artichoke

$13.95

brushed in olive oil & herbs with caper aioli

Mozzarella in Carrozza

$14.95

baked mozzarella between toasted Italian bread, sundried tomato cream sauce & pesto

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$13.95

roma tomatoes, basil, garlic & grilled crostinis

Braised Italian Meatballs

$14.95

homemade with ground beef & pork, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano & crispy tuscan kale

Mussels Arrabiata

$15.50

green mussels, italian sausage

Utensils Togo

ZUPPA (soup)

Italian Wedding

$10.95

homemade meatballs, chicken broth, fresh vegetables, roasted chicken, pasta & tuscan kale

INSALATE (starter salads)

Insalata della Casa (House Salad)

$9.50

romaine, artichokes, hearts of palm, mushrooms, red cabbage, shaved red onions, tomatoes & our creamy Italian-style house dressing

Venetian Salad

$8.50

romaine, toasted pine nuts, fontina cheese, kalamata olives, diced roma tomatoes, sundried tomato vinaigrette & croutons

Insalata Quinoa

$8.50

mixed greens, quinoa, charred roasted corn, toasted almonds & balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.50

romaine salad tossed with our caesar dressing, garlic croutons & parmesan

Insalata Rustica

$10.95

mixed greens, grilled corn, avocado, almonds, goat cheese, dates, cherry tomatoes, croutons & herb vinaigrette

LE PASTE (pastas)

Chicken & Three Cheese Ravioli

$27.95

stuffed with grilled chicken, fresh basil, garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, rosemary & pink artichoke vodka sauce

Fettuccine Bolognese

$29.95

"a classic", chunky beef & pork tomato ragu over fettuccine noodles

Gnocchi al Pesto

$24.95

handmade light ricotta dumplings, basil pesto, garlic, cream &. parmesan

Linguine & Clams

$30.95

littleneck clams, garlic, olive oil, white wine, oregano & crushed chiles

Linguine alla Bucaniera

$35.95

calamari, clams, mussels, scampi tossed with garlic, white wine, sweet peppers, oregano, tomatoes & fresh basil

Linguine e Pollo al Cartoccio

$30.95

chicken, artichokes, herbs, spinach, mushrooms, chives, roasted garlic, olive oil, diced romas wrapped in a foil pouch and baked, then flamed in brandy table-side

Lobster Angel Hair

$39.95

tender lobster & crabmeat flamed in brandy sauteed with garlic, tomatoes, olive oil, spinach & a touch of cream

Pappardelle

$24.95

~ vegetarian ~ tomato confit, fresh spinach, housmade ricotta

Quattro Formaggi

$28.95

rigatoni pasta, fontina, gorgonzola, mozzarella & parmesan cheese with a touch of cream & baked in the oven

Rigatoni Pollo e Basilico

$28.95

chicken, sundried tomatoes, white wine, garlic, crushed chiles, parmesan, basil & a hint of cream

Spaghetti Carbonara

$25.95

pancetta, parmigiano reggiano, cracked black pepper, tossed with a farm fresh egg

RISOTTI & gluten free

Farro Risotto & Shrimp

$30.95

artichokes, tomatoes, portobellos, green onions, basil, savory wine, parmesan

Risotto al Filetto

$34.95

simmered in chicken broth, chunks of filet mignon, garlic, onions, olive oil, parmesan, portobellos & cream

Penne Primavera

$25.95

~ gluten free/ vegan ~ spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots, zucchini, squash, gluten free penne pasta

Melanzane Eggplant al Forno

$27.95

~ vegetarian ~ baked eggplant stuffed with mozzarella, porcini mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, fresh basil, olive oil, garlic, marinara sauce & a touch of cream

Chicken Polenta Lasagna

$28.95

~ gluten free ~ thin polenta "cornmeal" sheets layered with ricotta cheese, chicken sausage, fresh herbs & mozzarella, pink marinara sauce & parmesan cheese

IL PESCE FRESCO (fresh fish & seafood)

Salmon al Vodka

$34.95

fresh salmon lightly breaded, sauteed crispy in a pink vodka sauce with artichokes, portobello mushrooms, fresh spinach & goat cheese crumbles / served with angel hair pasta aglio olio

Shrimp Scampi all' Aglio

$34.95

large jumbo shrimp sauteed in olive oil, white wine, garlic / served with sauteed garlic spinach & angel hair aglio olio

Cioppino Syracura

$35.95

"traditional seafood stew" with fresh shrimp, shrimp, crabmeat, mussels, clams, fresh herbs, garlic, onions, peppers, tomatoes, white wine, parsley & crushed red peppers / garlic croutons for garnish

Atlantic Salmon

$34.95

pesce del giorno

MANZO + VITELLO (beef & veal)

Filetto di Manzo Bearnaise

$45.95

tender filet mignon, artichokes & mushrooms sauteed in sherry wine topped with tarragon sauce / served with rosemary potatoes, roasted baby carrots & sauteed garlic spinach

Ossobuco di Vitello

$43.95

giant veal shank, baked until fork tender, braised with fresh vegetables, herbs, red wine & tomato mushroom sauce / your choice of risotto or fettuccine

Flamed Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$48.95

tomatoes, red onions, basil, red & yellow peppers, garlic, crushed chiles, mushrooms, chimichurri herbs & flamed in brandy table-side / served with rosemary parmesan potatoes

Piccata di Vitello

$39.95Out of stock

tender veal medallions sautéed in a lemon butter, capers & white wine sauce | served with rosemary parmesan potatoes & roasted baby carrots

Veal Parmigiana

$39.95Out of stock

tender veal medallions sautéed in a lemon butter, capers & white wine sauce | served with rosemary parmesan potatoes & roasted baby carrots

Veal Marsala

$39.95Out of stock

marsala mushroom sauce / served with rosemary potatoes & roasted baby carrots

POLLAMI (chicken)

Chicken Piccata

$31.95

lemon caper butter & mushrooms / served with rosemary potatoes & roasted baby carrots

Pollo Parmigiana

$31.95

thin breaded chicken breast, marinara, oregano, mozzarella & angel hair aglio olio

Fesa di Pollo

$30.95

thin breaded chicken breast sauteed golden brown topped with angel hair pasta, romas, garlic & fresh spinach

Chicken Marsala

$31.95

marsala mushroom sauce / served with rosemary potatoes & roasted baby carrots

Pollo Imbottito

$31.95

bonesless chicken breast stuffed with prosciutto & mozzarella, creamy porcini mushrooms sauce / served with angel hair aglio olio & sauteed garlic spinach

TRATTORIA RUSTICA (classics)

Melanzane Eggplant al Forno

$27.95

~ vegetarian ~ baked eggplant stuffed with mozzarella, porcini mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, fresh basil, olive oil, garlic, marinara sauce & a touch of cream

Chicken Polenta Lasagna

$28.95

~ gluten free ~ thin polenta "cornmeal" sheets layered with ricotta cheese, chicken sausage, fresh herbs & mozzarella, pink marinara sauce & parmesan cheese

Ossobuco di Vitello

$43.95

giant veal shank, baked until fork tender, braised with fresh vegetables, herbs, red wine & tomato mushroom sauce / your choice of risotto or fettuccine

KIDS bambini

comes with vanilla or spumoni ice cream scoop

Kids Spaghetti

$10.00

marinara sauce

Kids Noodles

$10.00

butter & cheese

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

kids cheese ravioli

Kids Quattro Formaggi

$14.00

kids quattro formaggi

Kids Chicken Parm

$12.00

kids pollo parmigiana

Kids Filet Mignon

$18.00

4 oz with parmesan potatoes & baby carrots

Kids Chicken Alfredo

Kids Caesar

n/c Kids Spumoni

n/c Kids Vanilla

n/c Kids Drink

SIDE dishes

Side: Brussels Sprouts

$13.95

Side: Mashed Potatoes

$7.95

Side: Pasta

$8.00

Side: Roasted Baby Carrots

$7.95

Side: Rosemary Parmesan Potatoes

$7.95

Side: Sauteed Garlic Spinach

$7.95

chopped, garlic, chile flakes

Side: Steamed Spinach

$7.95

Side: Steamed Vegetable

$7.95

Side: Chicken Breast

$8.00

Side: Quinoa

$6.00

Side: Farro

$6.00

Side: Risotto

$6.00

Waters

Sm Sparkling Pellegrino

$5.00

Lg Sparkling Pellegrino

$9.00

Sm Still Acqua Panna

$5.00

Lg Still Acqua Panna

$9.00

Fountain Sodas

Coke

$4.00

Diet

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A little Corner of Italy in your Neighborhood

Website

Location

26 22nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Directions

Gallery
Bottle Inn Hermosa image
Restaurant image
Main pic

