Martha's Hermosa Beach

Eggs

served with hash browns & toast

2 Eggs, Any Style

$10.00

comes with hash browns and toast

2 Eggs W\ MEAT

$14.00

comes with hash browns and toast

Scrambles & Skillets

served with hash browns & toast

Chorizo Scramble

$14.95

eggs scrambled with spicy chorizo, a classic!

Potato Frittata Skillet

$15.50

open faced omelet topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, potato, scallions & sour cream

Thai Scramble

$15.50

hummus, red peppers, carrots, broccoli, thai peanut sauce, red slaw, 7 grain rice (no toast)

White Corn Scramble

$15.95

our house specialty, scrambled eggs, fresh white corn, fresh herbs & havarti cheese

Bowls

Chia Yogurt Bowl

$12.50

coconut vanilla yogurt (non-dairy), chia seeds, almonds, protein powder, fresh strawberries & blueberries, mint, shaved coconut

Grains Bowl

$15.95

red quinoa, bulgar wheat, cucumber, avocado, cherry tomatoes, watercress, greens, crunchy chickepeas, pickled onion, basil vinaigrette drizzle, diced sweet poato & fried egg

Keto Bowl

$18.50

turkey sausage, bacon, chicken, avocado, baby greens, cherry tomatoes, havarti, cilantro parmesan vinaigrette & fried egg

Steak & Eggs Bowl

$21.95

two eggs (any style), flat iron steak, cheesy hash brown potoatoes (smoked gouda, asparagus, portobello mushrooms, peppers & onions)

From the Griddle

Classic Pancakes (2 pieces)

$8.50

two buttermilk pancakes

French Toast (2 pieces)

$8.50

two pieces french toast

Cornmeal Pancakes (2 pieces)

$8.50

two cornmeal pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes (2 pieces)

$11.00

two blueberry pancakes

Classic Pancakes (3 pieces)

$11.00

three buttermilk pancakes

French Toast (3 pieces)

$12.00

three pieces french toast

Cornmeal Pancakes (3 pieces)

$11.00

three cornmeal pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes (3 pieces)

$13.00

three blueberry pancakes

Cinnamon Bun Pancake

$9.95

cinnamon swirl pancake with sweet vanilla glaze

Stuffed French Toast

$14.95

stuffed with sweet cream cheese filling topped with strawberries & blueberries

Blueberry Cornmeal Pancakes (2 pieces)

$10.00

two blueberry cornmeal pancakes

Chocolate Chip Cakes (2 pieces)

$11.00

two chocolate chip pancakes

Oreo Pancakes (2 pieces)

$11.00

two oreo pancakes

Blueberry Cornmeal Pancakes (3 pieces)

$12.50

three blueberry cornmeal pancakes

Chocolate Chip Cakes (3 pieces)

$12.50

three chocolate chip pancakes

Oreo Pancakes (3 pieces)

$13.00

three oreo pancakes

Eggs Benedicts

served with hash browns

Eggs Benedict

$15.50

two poached eggs & toasted english muffin, Martha's hollandaise sauce & canadian bacon

Eggs California

$15.95

two poached eggs & toasted english muffin, Martha's hollandaise sauce, avocado & garlic tomato

Eggs Florentine

$17.50

two poached eggs & toasted english muffin, Martha's hollandaise sauce, smoked salmon & spinach

Eggs Hermosa

$15.95

two poached eggs & toasted english muffin, Martha's hollandaise sauce, canadian bacon, garlic tomato & spinach

Eggs Manhattan

$15.50

two poached eggs & toasted english muffin, Martha's hollandaise sauce, spinach, mushrooms, garlic tomato

Lobster Benedict Special

$22.50

Omelets

served with hash browns & toast

A.B.C. Omelet

$16.95

avocado, bacon, white cheddar cheese

Bacon, Mushroom, Onion & Tomato Omelet

$16.95

bacon, mushroom, onion, tomato

Boursin Herb & Asparagus Omelet

$15.95

boursin herb cheese, fresh herbs & fresh asparagus

Ham & Cheddar Omelet

$15.50

smoked ham, cheddar cheese

Sausage, Mushroom & White Cheddar Omelet

$15.95

sausage, mushroom, white cheddar cheese

Spanish Omelet

$16.50

white cheddar cheese, ranchero sauce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, chiles (side pico de gallo & corn tortillas)

Spinach & Havarti Omelet

$15.50

fresh spinach, havarti cheese

Vegetable Havarti Omelet

$15.50

havarti cheese, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, cabbage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, celery & asparagus

Specialty

Avocado Toast

$14.50

sliced avocado, watercress, pickled onion, radish, cherry tomato, olive oil, rustic wheat toast

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

scrambled eggs, diced bacon, sausage, white cheddar, havarti, crispy potatoes, pico de gallo & guac (side salsa roja, salsa verde & sour cream)

Cheesy Egg Toast

$13.95

fluffy scrambled eggs, white cheddar, havarti, chives, sourdough toast

Chipotle Corn Quesadilla

$12.50

fresh corn, onions, mushrooms, chipotle chiles, cheddar

Chorizo Sweet Potato Hash

$15.95

poached eggs, red onions, bell peppers, spicy Spanish chorizo, salsa verde

Huevos Playa

$15.95

poached eggs, cheddar, hash brown potatoes, ranchero sauce, sour cream & guac

Chorizo Sweet Potato Hash (Copy)

$15.95

poached eggs, red onions, bell peppers, spicy Spanish chorizo, salsa verde

Cakes & Eggs

Cakes (2) & Eggs (2) w. Meat

$14.95

two buttermilk pancakes or french toast plus two eggs (any style)

Blueberry Cakes & Eggs w. Meat

$16.00

two blueberry buttermilk pancakes plus two eggs (any style) & sausage links or turkey sausage patty. (sub bacon +$1)

Cornmeal Cakes & Eggs w. Meat

$12.95

two cornmeal pancakes plus two eggs (any style) & sausage links or turkey sausage patty. (sub bacon +$1)

Chocolate Chip Cakes & Eggs w.Meat

$16.00

two chocolate chip buttermilk pancakes or cornmeal cake plus two eggs (any style) & sausage links or turkey sausage patty. (sub bacon +$1)

Fr. Toast (2) & Eggs (2)

$14.50

two buttermilk pancakes or french toast plus two eggs (any style)

Oreo Cakes & Eggs w. Meat

$16.00

Blueberry Cornmeal Cake & Eggs w. Meat

$13.95

two blueberry cornmeal pancakes plus two eggs (any style) & sausage links or turkey sausage patty. (sub bacon +$1)

Cinnamon Bun Cake & Eggs w. Meat

$17.95

cinnamon bun pancake with eggs & meat

Stuffed French Toast & Eggs

$16.50

stuffed french toast & two eggs

Stuffed French Toast/Egg/Meat

$16.95

stuffed french toast & two eggs w. meat

Burgers

Bacon Burger

$17.95

cheeseburger (add sliced bacon strips)

Breakfast Burger

$17.95

bacon strips, havarti, bacon aioli, arugula, fried egg

Cheeseburger

$15.50

hand-pattied ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, martha's sauce, sesame brioche bun (choice of cheese)

Guac Burger

$16.95

add guac. choice of cheese

Hamburger

$14.50

hand-pattied ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, martha's sauce, sesame brioche bun

Impossible Burger

$17.95

vegan meatless soy patty, arugula, havarti, pickled onion, herb aioli, sesame bun

Martha's Burger

$17.95

avocado, sauteed spicy onions, martha's sauce, choice of cheese

Mushroom Burger

$16.95

sauteed mushrooms, choice of cheese

Portobello Burger

$13.95

sub portobello mushroom

Turkey Burger

$13.95

sub turkey burger patty

Veggie Burger

$13.95

sub vegan veggie patty

Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$16.95

crispy applewood bacon strips, organic greens, tomato, mayo on toasted rustic wheat

Grilled Cheese

$11.95

toasted artisan sourdough & melted white cheddar cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.50

romaine, tomato, parmesan, caesar dressing

Rosemary Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

rosemary grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, mayo & sesame brioche bun

The Club

$15.95

turkey, applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted rustic wheat

Tuna Melt

$16.50

served open face, cheddar, tomato sliced on grilled marble rye

The Californian

$13.50

avocado, white cheddar cheese, tomato, sprouts, romaine, mayo on dark squaw

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

teriyaki marinated, avocado, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, mayo, sesame brioche bun

Roast Turkey Croissant

$15.50

white cheddar, greens, tomato, mayo on our house fresh baked croissant

Montecristo

$15.95

sliced ham & swiss cheese on egg-dipped thick french toast slices

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$15.50

white albacore, romaine, tomato, mayo on toasted rustic wheat

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

seasoned buttermilk chicken breast, fried crispy, red cabbage slaw, homemade pickles, herb aioli on a brioche bun

Salads

Chinese Chicken Salad

$15.50

romaine, toasted almonds, crispy won tons, chicken breast & tossed with our special tangy chinese dressing

Steakhouse Salad

$21.95

flat iron steak, organic greens, candied walnuts, boursin herb cheese, cherry tomatoes, fried crispy shallots & pickled onion tossed with cilantro parmesan vinaigrette

Salmon Romaine Wedge Salad

$19.50

fresh atlantic salmon, sliced radishes, fried capers, bulgar wheat, red quinoa & our fresh housemade green goddess dressing

Tex Mex Salad

$12.95

romaine, diced tomato, kidney beans, corn, cheddar, garbanzo beans, black beans, avocado, cilantro & onion fritter tossed wtih chipotle ranch dressing

Kale Romaine Caesar

$11.95

tuscan black kale, romaine, croutons, parmesan & tossed with our house caesar dressing

Grilled Shrimp & Arugula Salad

$17.50

avocado, ruby red grapefruit, fresh pomegranate seeds, olive oil & fresh lemon juice

Small Kale Caesar Salad

$7.50

tuscan black kale, romaine, croutons, parmesan & tossed with our house caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.95

chicken breast, tuscan black kale, romaine, croutons, parmesan & tossed with our house caesar dressing

Chinese Salad (no meat)

$13.25

romaine, toasted almonds, crispy won tons, chicken breast & tossed with our special tangy chinese dressing

Steakhouse Salad (no meat)

$13.95

flat iron steak, organic greens, candied walnuts, boursin herb cheese, cherry tomatoes, fried crispy shallots & pickled onion tossed with cilantro parmesan vinaigrette

Soup & Combos

Chicken Cilantro Soup (Cup)

$5.50

Chicken Cilantro Soup (Bowl)

$8.95

Half Tuna Salad Sandwich + Soup

$16.50

Half Turkey Sandwich + Soup

$16.50

Half Kale Caesar Salad + Soup

$14.95

Half Garden Salad + Soup

$14.95

Turkey Chili

$7.95Out of stock

Kids Breakfast Menu

Kids Scrambled + Toast

$6.00

kids scrambled egg plue one slice of toast

Kids French Toast

$5.00

one piece french toast

Kids Cake, Egg

$6.50

Kids Cheerios w. Milk

$3.50

cheerios with milk

Kids Mickey Pancake

$6.50

kids mickey pancake

Kids Oreo Mickey Pancake

$7.50

kids oreo mickey pancake

Kids Blueberry Mickey Pancake

$7.50

kids blueberry mickey pancake

Kids Chocolate Chip Mickey Pancake

$7.50

kids chocolate chip mickey pancake

Kids Mickey, Egg, Meat

$8.50

Kids Blue Mick, Egg, Meat

$9.00

Kids CC Mick, Egg, Meat

$9.00

Kids French, Egg, Meat

$8.50

Kids Lunch Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$7.50

kosher beef hot dog with curly fries

Kids Half Grilled Cheese

$6.00

kids half grilled cheese with curly fries

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.50

kids chicken fingers with curly fries

Kids Half Tuna Sandwich

$7.50

kids half tuna with curly fries

Kids Half Turkey Sandwich

$7.50

kids half turkey with curly fries

Kids Corn Tortilla Melt

$6.00

kids corn tortilla melt with salsa (no fries)

Odds & Ends

Side: Applewood Smoked Bacon

$5.95

Sides: Canadian Bacon

$4.95

Side: Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side: Chorizo

$4.95

Side: Lox

$8.00

Side: Rosemary Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side: Sausage Links

$4.95

Oatmeal & Yogurt

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$7.50

raisins, brown sugar & cream

Granola & Yogurt

$8.25

raisins, brown sugar, half & half

Granola & Coconut Yogurt

$9.25

Chia Yogurt Bowl

$12.50

coconut vanilla yogurt (non-dairy), chia seeds, almonds, protein powder, fresh strawberries & blueberries, mint, shaved coconut

Lighter Fare & Fruit

Half Grapefruit

$3.95

Fresh Fruit Salad (small)

$6.00

Fresh Fruit Salad (large)

$12.00

Sliced Bananas (small)

$3.00

Sliced Bananas (large)

$5.50

Sliced Strawberries (small)

$6.00

Sliced Strawberries (large)

$8.50

Strawberries & Bananas (small)

$5.50

Strawberries & Bananas (large)

$7.95

Martha's Fresh Baked Muffin

$3.50

fresh baked, daily selection

Fresh Baked Croissant

$3.50

fresh baked in house daily

Breads & Toast

Bagel

$2.50

choice of bagel: blueberry, everything, plain, jalapeno

Bagel + Cream Cheese

$3.95

choice of bagel + cream cheese

Bagel CC Tom On

$6.50

choice of bagel + cream cheese, tomato & onion

Bagel CC & Lox

$13.95

choice of bagel + smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion & capers

Fresh Baked Croissant

$3.50

fresh baked in house daily

Martha's Fresh Baked Muffin

$3.50

fresh baked, daily selection

English Muffin

$3.50

Toast: Artisan Sourdough

$3.50

Toast: Cinnamon Raisin

$3.50

Toast: Country White

$3.50

Toast: Marble Rye

$3.50

Toast: Rustic Wheat

$3.50

Toast: Squaw

$3.50

Tortilla: Corn

$3.50

Tortillas: Flour

$3.50

Soup & Combos (Copy)

Chicken Cilantro Soup (Cup)

$5.50

Chicken Cilantro Soup (Bowl)

$8.95

Turkey Chili

$7.95Out of stock

Half Tuna Salad Sandwich + Soup

$16.50

Half Turkey Sandwich + Soup

$16.50

Half Kale Caesar Salad + Soup

$14.95

Half Garden Salad + Soup

$14.95

Coffee & Espresso

Martha's House Coffee

$3.50

House Decaf

$3.50

Single Cappuccino

$5.00

Single Latte

$5.00

Single Espresso

$4.00

Single Americano

$5.00

Dbl Cappuccino

$6.00

Dbl Latte

$6.00

Dbl Espresso

$5.00

Dbl Americano

$6.00

Cafe Mocha

$6.50

Hot Cocoa

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Latte

$6.00

Chai Latte

$6.50

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Single Macchiato

$5.00

Single Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Single Flat White

$5.00

Dbl Flat White

$6.00

Dbl Macchiato

$6.50

Dbl Vanilla Latte

$6.75

Hot Tea

$3.50

assorted

Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

assorted

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Juices

Apple Juice (sm)

$4.00

Apple Juice (large)

$5.00

Cranberry Juice (sm)

$4.00

Cranberry Juice (large)

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice (sm)

$4.00

cold pressed

Grapefruit Juice (large)

$5.00

cold pressed

Tomato Juice (sm)

$4.00

Tomato Juice (large)

$5.00

Shakes & Smoothies

Vanilla Shake

$8.50

Chocolate Shake

$8.50

Strawberry Shake

$8.50

Oreo Shake

$8.50

Cookies Dough Shake

$8.50

Espresso Shake

$8.50

Mocha Espresso Shake

$8.50

Strawberry Banana Shake

$8.50

Peach & Banana Smoothie

$8.50

fresh fruit, juice, honey & greek yogurt

Berry Smoothie

$8.50

fresh fruit, juice, honey & greek yogurt

Blue & Banana Smoothie

$8.50

fresh fruit, juice, honey (no yogurt)

Milk

Milk (small)

$3.00

Milk (large)

$3.50

Chocolate Milk (small)

$3.75

Chocolate Milk (large)

$4.25

A la Carte (Copy)

$ESPRESSO + 1

$0.75

$ESPRESSO +2

$1.50

$ESPRESSO +3

$2.25

$SPEC MILK

$ADD FLAVOR

$0.75

$ADD SPLASH

$0.25

Togo Condiments

ketchup packets togo

pancake syrup togo

jelly togo

butter togo

cholula togo

lemon togo

mayo togo

mustard togo

ranch togo

salsa togo

pico de gallo togo

tabasco togo

tapatio togo

Utensils

Yes! Please add utensils

A la Carte (Copy)

$ESPRESSO + 1

$0.75

$ESPRESSO +2

$1.50

$ESPRESSO +3

$2.25

$SPEC MILK

$ADD FLAVOR

$0.75

$ADD SPLASH

$0.25

Mugs & Totes

Martha's Coffee Mug

$7.50

Canvas Tote Bag

$25.00

Tee Shirts

Tee - Always Hermosa

$20.00+

Tee - Black Logo

$20.00+

Tee - Camo

$20.00+

Tee - Gray Logo

$20.00+

Tee - Green Smoke

$20.00+

Tee - Mermaid

$20.00+

Tee - Pink

$20.00+

Tee - Long Sleeve

$25.00+

Hats

Black Flat Bill w Patch

$25.00

Hat - Mermaid Patch

$25.00

Hat - Black Logo

$20.00

Hat - Pink/White Trucker

$20.00

Hat - Black/White Trucker

$20.00

Hat - Kelly Green/White Trucker

$20.00

Hat - Dk Green/White Trucker

$20.00

Hat - Lakers

$20.00

Hat - USC

$20.00

Hat - Dodger Blue

$25.00

Hat - Navy/White trucker

$20.00

Hat - Americana Trucker

$20.00

Beanie

$20.00

Dodger Blue

Hat - Dodger Blue

$25.00

Xs Tee - Dodger

$20.00

Sm Tee - Dodger

$20.00

Med Tee - Dodger

$20.00

Lg Tee - Dodger

$20.00

XL Tee - Dodger

$20.00

XXL Tee - Dodger

$20.00

USC Maroon

USC Maroon Trucker Hat

$20.00

USC - XS Tee

$20.00

USC - SM Tee

$20.00

USC - MED Tee

$20.00

USC - LG Tee

$20.00

USC - XL Tee

$20.00

USC - XXL Tee

$20.00

UCLA Yellow/Blue

UCLA Lt Blue Hat

$25.00

UCLA - XS Tee

$20.00

UCLA - SM Tee

$20.00

UCLA - MED Tee

$20.00

UCLA - LG Tee

$20.00

UCLA - XL Tee

$20.00

UCLA XXL Tee

$20.00

Green Smoke Sweatshirts

Sweatshirt - Green Smoke

$40.00+

Hoodies

Hoodie - Black

$40.00+

Hoodie - Green

$40.00+

Coffee Retail

Martha's Coffee Mug

$7.50

Martha's Madison Retail Bag

$12.00

Martha's JC Espresso Retail Bag

$14.00

Martha's Cold Brew Retail Bag

$14.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where the locals go for breakfast, mimosas, brunch & lunch! Located beachside on 22nd Street in Hermosa Beach ~It's Always Hermosa in Hermosa! ~

Website

Location

25 22nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Directions

Gallery
Martha’s Hermosa Beach image
Banner pic
Main pic

