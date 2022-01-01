- Home
Martha's Hermosa Beach
25 22nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Eggs
Scrambles & Skillets
Chorizo Scramble
eggs scrambled with spicy chorizo, a classic!
Potato Frittata Skillet
open faced omelet topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, potato, scallions & sour cream
Thai Scramble
hummus, red peppers, carrots, broccoli, thai peanut sauce, red slaw, 7 grain rice (no toast)
White Corn Scramble
our house specialty, scrambled eggs, fresh white corn, fresh herbs & havarti cheese
Bowls
Chia Yogurt Bowl
coconut vanilla yogurt (non-dairy), chia seeds, almonds, protein powder, fresh strawberries & blueberries, mint, shaved coconut
Grains Bowl
red quinoa, bulgar wheat, cucumber, avocado, cherry tomatoes, watercress, greens, crunchy chickepeas, pickled onion, basil vinaigrette drizzle, diced sweet poato & fried egg
Keto Bowl
turkey sausage, bacon, chicken, avocado, baby greens, cherry tomatoes, havarti, cilantro parmesan vinaigrette & fried egg
Steak & Eggs Bowl
two eggs (any style), flat iron steak, cheesy hash brown potoatoes (smoked gouda, asparagus, portobello mushrooms, peppers & onions)
From the Griddle
Classic Pancakes (2 pieces)
two buttermilk pancakes
French Toast (2 pieces)
two pieces french toast
Cornmeal Pancakes (2 pieces)
two cornmeal pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes (2 pieces)
two blueberry pancakes
Classic Pancakes (3 pieces)
three buttermilk pancakes
French Toast (3 pieces)
three pieces french toast
Cornmeal Pancakes (3 pieces)
three cornmeal pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes (3 pieces)
three blueberry pancakes
Cinnamon Bun Pancake
cinnamon swirl pancake with sweet vanilla glaze
Stuffed French Toast
stuffed with sweet cream cheese filling topped with strawberries & blueberries
Blueberry Cornmeal Pancakes (2 pieces)
two blueberry cornmeal pancakes
Chocolate Chip Cakes (2 pieces)
two chocolate chip pancakes
Oreo Pancakes (2 pieces)
two oreo pancakes
Blueberry Cornmeal Pancakes (3 pieces)
three blueberry cornmeal pancakes
Chocolate Chip Cakes (3 pieces)
three chocolate chip pancakes
Oreo Pancakes (3 pieces)
three oreo pancakes
Eggs Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
two poached eggs & toasted english muffin, Martha's hollandaise sauce & canadian bacon
Eggs California
two poached eggs & toasted english muffin, Martha's hollandaise sauce, avocado & garlic tomato
Eggs Florentine
two poached eggs & toasted english muffin, Martha's hollandaise sauce, smoked salmon & spinach
Eggs Hermosa
two poached eggs & toasted english muffin, Martha's hollandaise sauce, canadian bacon, garlic tomato & spinach
Eggs Manhattan
two poached eggs & toasted english muffin, Martha's hollandaise sauce, spinach, mushrooms, garlic tomato
Lobster Benedict Special
Omelets
A.B.C. Omelet
avocado, bacon, white cheddar cheese
Bacon, Mushroom, Onion & Tomato Omelet
bacon, mushroom, onion, tomato
Boursin Herb & Asparagus Omelet
boursin herb cheese, fresh herbs & fresh asparagus
Ham & Cheddar Omelet
smoked ham, cheddar cheese
Sausage, Mushroom & White Cheddar Omelet
sausage, mushroom, white cheddar cheese
Spanish Omelet
white cheddar cheese, ranchero sauce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, chiles (side pico de gallo & corn tortillas)
Spinach & Havarti Omelet
fresh spinach, havarti cheese
Vegetable Havarti Omelet
havarti cheese, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, cabbage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, celery & asparagus
Specialty
Avocado Toast
sliced avocado, watercress, pickled onion, radish, cherry tomato, olive oil, rustic wheat toast
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, diced bacon, sausage, white cheddar, havarti, crispy potatoes, pico de gallo & guac (side salsa roja, salsa verde & sour cream)
Cheesy Egg Toast
fluffy scrambled eggs, white cheddar, havarti, chives, sourdough toast
Chipotle Corn Quesadilla
fresh corn, onions, mushrooms, chipotle chiles, cheddar
Chorizo Sweet Potato Hash
poached eggs, red onions, bell peppers, spicy Spanish chorizo, salsa verde
Huevos Playa
poached eggs, cheddar, hash brown potatoes, ranchero sauce, sour cream & guac
Chorizo Sweet Potato Hash (Copy)
poached eggs, red onions, bell peppers, spicy Spanish chorizo, salsa verde
Cakes & Eggs
Cakes (2) & Eggs (2) w. Meat
two buttermilk pancakes or french toast plus two eggs (any style)
Blueberry Cakes & Eggs w. Meat
two blueberry buttermilk pancakes plus two eggs (any style) & sausage links or turkey sausage patty. (sub bacon +$1)
Cornmeal Cakes & Eggs w. Meat
two cornmeal pancakes plus two eggs (any style) & sausage links or turkey sausage patty. (sub bacon +$1)
Chocolate Chip Cakes & Eggs w.Meat
two chocolate chip buttermilk pancakes or cornmeal cake plus two eggs (any style) & sausage links or turkey sausage patty. (sub bacon +$1)
Fr. Toast (2) & Eggs (2)
two buttermilk pancakes or french toast plus two eggs (any style)
Oreo Cakes & Eggs w. Meat
Blueberry Cornmeal Cake & Eggs w. Meat
two blueberry cornmeal pancakes plus two eggs (any style) & sausage links or turkey sausage patty. (sub bacon +$1)
Cinnamon Bun Cake & Eggs w. Meat
cinnamon bun pancake with eggs & meat
Stuffed French Toast & Eggs
stuffed french toast & two eggs
Stuffed French Toast/Egg/Meat
stuffed french toast & two eggs w. meat
Burgers
Bacon Burger
cheeseburger (add sliced bacon strips)
Breakfast Burger
bacon strips, havarti, bacon aioli, arugula, fried egg
Cheeseburger
hand-pattied ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, martha's sauce, sesame brioche bun (choice of cheese)
Guac Burger
add guac. choice of cheese
Hamburger
hand-pattied ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, martha's sauce, sesame brioche bun
Impossible Burger
vegan meatless soy patty, arugula, havarti, pickled onion, herb aioli, sesame bun
Martha's Burger
avocado, sauteed spicy onions, martha's sauce, choice of cheese
Mushroom Burger
sauteed mushrooms, choice of cheese
Portobello Burger
sub portobello mushroom
Turkey Burger
sub turkey burger patty
Veggie Burger
sub vegan veggie patty
Sandwiches
B.L.T.
crispy applewood bacon strips, organic greens, tomato, mayo on toasted rustic wheat
Grilled Cheese
toasted artisan sourdough & melted white cheddar cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap
romaine, tomato, parmesan, caesar dressing
Rosemary Chicken Sandwich
rosemary grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, mayo & sesame brioche bun
The Club
turkey, applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted rustic wheat
Tuna Melt
served open face, cheddar, tomato sliced on grilled marble rye
The Californian
avocado, white cheddar cheese, tomato, sprouts, romaine, mayo on dark squaw
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
teriyaki marinated, avocado, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, mayo, sesame brioche bun
Roast Turkey Croissant
white cheddar, greens, tomato, mayo on our house fresh baked croissant
Montecristo
sliced ham & swiss cheese on egg-dipped thick french toast slices
Tuna Salad Sandwich
white albacore, romaine, tomato, mayo on toasted rustic wheat
Fried Chicken Sandwich
seasoned buttermilk chicken breast, fried crispy, red cabbage slaw, homemade pickles, herb aioli on a brioche bun
Salads
Chinese Chicken Salad
romaine, toasted almonds, crispy won tons, chicken breast & tossed with our special tangy chinese dressing
Steakhouse Salad
flat iron steak, organic greens, candied walnuts, boursin herb cheese, cherry tomatoes, fried crispy shallots & pickled onion tossed with cilantro parmesan vinaigrette
Salmon Romaine Wedge Salad
fresh atlantic salmon, sliced radishes, fried capers, bulgar wheat, red quinoa & our fresh housemade green goddess dressing
Tex Mex Salad
romaine, diced tomato, kidney beans, corn, cheddar, garbanzo beans, black beans, avocado, cilantro & onion fritter tossed wtih chipotle ranch dressing
Kale Romaine Caesar
tuscan black kale, romaine, croutons, parmesan & tossed with our house caesar dressing
Grilled Shrimp & Arugula Salad
avocado, ruby red grapefruit, fresh pomegranate seeds, olive oil & fresh lemon juice
Small Kale Caesar Salad
tuscan black kale, romaine, croutons, parmesan & tossed with our house caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
chicken breast, tuscan black kale, romaine, croutons, parmesan & tossed with our house caesar dressing
Chinese Salad (no meat)
romaine, toasted almonds, crispy won tons, chicken breast & tossed with our special tangy chinese dressing
Steakhouse Salad (no meat)
flat iron steak, organic greens, candied walnuts, boursin herb cheese, cherry tomatoes, fried crispy shallots & pickled onion tossed with cilantro parmesan vinaigrette
Soup & Combos
Kids Breakfast Menu
Kids Scrambled + Toast
kids scrambled egg plue one slice of toast
Kids French Toast
one piece french toast
Kids Cake, Egg
Kids Cheerios w. Milk
cheerios with milk
Kids Mickey Pancake
kids mickey pancake
Kids Oreo Mickey Pancake
kids oreo mickey pancake
Kids Blueberry Mickey Pancake
kids blueberry mickey pancake
Kids Chocolate Chip Mickey Pancake
kids chocolate chip mickey pancake
Kids Mickey, Egg, Meat
Kids Blue Mick, Egg, Meat
Kids CC Mick, Egg, Meat
Kids French, Egg, Meat
Kids Lunch Menu
Kids Hot Dog
kosher beef hot dog with curly fries
Kids Half Grilled Cheese
kids half grilled cheese with curly fries
Kids Chicken Fingers
kids chicken fingers with curly fries
Kids Half Tuna Sandwich
kids half tuna with curly fries
Kids Half Turkey Sandwich
kids half turkey with curly fries
Kids Corn Tortilla Melt
kids corn tortilla melt with salsa (no fries)
Odds & Ends
Oatmeal & Yogurt
Lighter Fare & Fruit
Half Grapefruit
Fresh Fruit Salad (small)
Fresh Fruit Salad (large)
Sliced Bananas (small)
Sliced Bananas (large)
Sliced Strawberries (small)
Sliced Strawberries (large)
Strawberries & Bananas (small)
Strawberries & Bananas (large)
Martha's Fresh Baked Muffin
fresh baked, daily selection
Fresh Baked Croissant
fresh baked in house daily
Breads & Toast
Bagel
choice of bagel: blueberry, everything, plain, jalapeno
Bagel + Cream Cheese
choice of bagel + cream cheese
Bagel CC Tom On
choice of bagel + cream cheese, tomato & onion
Bagel CC & Lox
choice of bagel + smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion & capers
Fresh Baked Croissant
fresh baked in house daily
Martha's Fresh Baked Muffin
fresh baked, daily selection
English Muffin
Toast: Artisan Sourdough
Toast: Cinnamon Raisin
Toast: Country White
Toast: Marble Rye
Toast: Rustic Wheat
Toast: Squaw
Tortilla: Corn
Tortillas: Flour
Soup & Combos (Copy)
Coffee & Espresso
Martha's House Coffee
House Decaf
Single Cappuccino
Single Latte
Single Espresso
Single Americano
Dbl Cappuccino
Dbl Latte
Dbl Espresso
Dbl Americano
Cafe Mocha
Hot Cocoa
Iced Coffee
Iced Latte
Chai Latte
Matcha Latte
Single Macchiato
Single Vanilla Latte
Single Flat White
Dbl Flat White
Dbl Macchiato
Dbl Vanilla Latte
Hot Tea
assorted
Beverages
Juices
Shakes & Smoothies
Vanilla Shake
Chocolate Shake
Strawberry Shake
Oreo Shake
Cookies Dough Shake
Espresso Shake
Mocha Espresso Shake
Strawberry Banana Shake
Peach & Banana Smoothie
fresh fruit, juice, honey & greek yogurt
Berry Smoothie
fresh fruit, juice, honey & greek yogurt
Blue & Banana Smoothie
fresh fruit, juice, honey (no yogurt)
A la Carte (Copy)
Togo Condiments
Utensils
A la Carte (Copy)
Mugs & Totes
Tee Shirts
Hats
Black Flat Bill w Patch
Hat - Mermaid Patch
Hat - Black Logo
Hat - Pink/White Trucker
Hat - Black/White Trucker
Hat - Kelly Green/White Trucker
Hat - Dk Green/White Trucker
Hat - Lakers
Hat - USC
Hat - Dodger Blue
Hat - Navy/White trucker
Hat - Americana Trucker
Beanie
Dodger Blue
USC Maroon
UCLA Yellow/Blue
Green Smoke Sweatshirts
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Where the locals go for breakfast, mimosas, brunch & lunch! Located beachside on 22nd Street in Hermosa Beach ~It's Always Hermosa in Hermosa! ~
25 22nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254