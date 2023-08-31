Restaurant info

Welcome to Boulder's Bistro & Brew, where fast-casual dining meets self-pour technology! Our self-pour taproom offers 21 unique drafts that are sure to satisfy any beer lover's thirst. But it's not just about the drinks here. Our kitchen is constantly whipping up creative and delicious house-made dishes that are perfect for any occasion. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch, a night out with friends, or some provisions after the gym, Boulder's Bistro & Brew is the place to be.

Website