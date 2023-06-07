Restaurant header imageView gallery

Midnight Temple Gastro Pub New

No reviews yet

2466 Riopelle Street

Detroit, MI 48207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions


Outdoor Food

Chicken Manchurian

$14.00

Crispy Veg

$12.00

Hakka Noodles chk

$14.00

Hakka Noodles Veg

$12.00

M Dosa

$12.00

S Dosa

$12.00

Hibachi Rice Chk

$14.00

Hibachi Rice Veg

$12.00

Street Samosa

$8.00

Tikka Rollups CHK

$14.00

Tikka Rollups veg

$12.00

Pakora

$8.00

chai

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
The traditional Indian staples with a modern twist

Location

2466 Riopelle Street, Detroit, MI 48207

Directions

Gallery
