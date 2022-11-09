Main picView gallery

Cutter's Bar & Grill 2638 Orleans St

review star

No reviews yet

2638 Orleans St

Detroit, MI 48207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

8 OZ BACON CHEESEBURGER
SEASONED FRIES
ONION RINGS

APPETIZERS

6 WINGS ONLY

$10.00

10 WINGS ONLY

$14.00

6 HONEY HOT BBQ WINGS ONLY

$12.00

10 HONEY HOT BBQ WINGS ONLY

$16.00

CATFISH BITES ONLY

$10.00
CHICKEN - LOADED CUTTER'S BOWL

$10.50

GROUND BEEF - LOADED CUTTER'S BOWL

$10.50

STEAK BITES - LOADED CUTTER'S BOWL

$12.50

CHICKEN TENDERS ONLY

$12.00

STEAK BITES ONLY

$15.00

CHICKEN BITES ONLY

$12.00

GRILLED CHEESE ON TEXAS TOAST

$7.00

BLT

$8.00

BURGERS

8 OZ HAMBURGER

$10.00

16 OZ HAMBURGER

$14.00

8 OZ CHEESEBURGER

$11.00

16 OZ CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

8 OZ BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.50

16 OZ BACON CHEESEBURGER

$16.50

8 OZ MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$12.00

16 OZ MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$16.00

TURKEY BURGER

$10.00

TURKEY CHEESEBURGER

$11.00

TURKEY BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.50

TURKEY MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$12.00

ENTREES

STEAK BITES DINNER

$18.50

CHICKEN BITES DINNER

$15.00

6 CHICKEN WINGS DINNER

$12.50
10 CHICKEN WINGS DINNER

$15.50
6 HONEY HOT WINGS DINNER

$13.50

10 HONEY HOT WINGS DINNER

$16.50

GROUND BEEF - LOADED CUTTER'S BOWL

$10.50
CHICKEN - LOADED CUTTER'S BOWL

$10.50

STEAK BITES - LOADED CUTTER'S BOWL

$12.50

CATFISH BITE DINNER

$14.00

CHICKEN TENDERS DINNER

$15.00

LOADED POTATOES

PLAIN POTATO

$5.00

BROCCOLI & CHEESE POTATO

$7.00

HAMBURGER POTATO

$12.50

CHICKEN BITE POTATO

$13.50

STEAK BITE POTATO

$14.50

SALADS/SOUPS

SOUP

$5.00

CHILI

$5.00

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

GREEK SALAD

$11.00

CHICKEN BITES SALAD

$12.00

STEAK BITES SALAD

$13.00

SIDES

FRIES

$3.50

SEASONED FRIES

$4.25

ONION RINGS

$4.50

TATER TOTS

$4.50

CHILI FRIES

$5.50

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.00

EXTRAS

EGG

$1.00

CHICKEN BREAST FOR SALADS

$5.00

BACON

$1.50

DRESSING/SAUCE

$0.50

PEPPERONCINI

$0.50

EXTRA TOAST

$1.00

EXTRA CHEESE - AMERICAN

$0.50

EXTRA CHEESE - CHEDDAR

$0.50

EXTRA CHEESE - SWISS

$0.50

EXTRA CHEESE - PEPPERJACK

$0.50

N/A DRINKS

FAYGO 12 OZ DIET COLA

$1.50

FAYGO 12 OZ GINGER ALE

$1.50

FAYGO 12 OZ TWIST

$1.50

FAYGO 12 OZ LEMONADE

$1.50

FAYGO 12 OZ ICED TEA

$1.50

FAYGO 20 OZ RED

$2.50

FAYGO 20 OZ GRAPE

$2.50

FAYGO 20 OZ ROOT BEER

$2.50

FAYGO 20 OZ ORANGE

$2.50

FAYGO 20 OZ COLA

$2.50

FAYGO 20 OZ ROCK & RYE

$2.50

FAYGO 20 OZ MOON MIST

$2.50

RED BULL

$4.00

JUICE

$2.00

WATER

$2.00

CUTTER'S BREAKFAST

$9.89
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2638 Orleans St, Detroit, MI 48207

Directions

