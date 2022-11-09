Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boulevard Bread Company - Baptist

9601 Baptist Health Dr

Little Rock, AR 72205

1/2 Turkey
16 oz French Roast
1/2 Rustico

French Roast

12 oz French Roast

$3.00

16 oz French Roast

$3.50

Latte

12 oz Latte

$4.25

16 oz Latte

$5.00

Americano

8 oz Americano

$3.50

12 oz Americano

$4.25

Cafe Au Lait

12 oz Au Lait

$3.50

Only Served Hot

16 oz Au Lait

$4.00

Only Served Hot

Cappuccino

8 oz Cappuccino

$4.00

12 oz Cappuccino

$4.75

Cold Brew

16 oz Cold Brew

$3.50

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

Espresso

Single Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.25

Traditional Macchiato

$3.75

Double Shot of Espresso with a Dab of Foam

Hot Chocolate

12 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.00

16 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Teas

16 oz Hot Tea

$3.50

16 oz Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

16 oz Iced Tea

$3.00

16 oz London Fog

$5.00

16 oz Lavender Fog

$5.00

16 oz Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

12 oz Matcha Latte

$4.75

Iced Tea

Unsweetened Passion Fruit.

16 oz Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Passion Fruit.

Mocha

12 oz Mocha

$4.75

16 oz Mocha

$5.50

Anti Frapp

Anti Frapp

$5.75

It's a Frappaccino, we just added the "Anti" as a cheeky slight towards that "other" coffee place. Only available at our Baptist location. Don't forget to choose your flavor!

Beverage

8 oz Orange Juice

$5.00

Always Fresh Squeezed in House

12 oz Orange Juice

$6.50

Always Fresh Squeezed in House

12 oz Chocolate Milk

$3.00

16 oz Chocolate Milk

$3.50

12 oz Whole Milk

$2.50

16 oz Whole Milk

$3.00

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$10.50

Two Thick Slices of Toasted 8 Grain with Avocado, Shaved Carrots, Pickled Red Onion, Pumpkin Seeds, Sea Salt, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, and Red Pepper Flakes

Bialy

$4.25

Toasted

Bialy with Cream Cheese

$5.00

Toasted w/ Cream Cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Fried Egg, Pancetta, Greens, Tomato and Aioli on Toasted 8 Grain

Fruit Plate w/ Goat Cheese Crostinis

$12.00

Granola and Milk

$6.00

Loaded Lox Bialy

$10.50

Toasted with Cream Cheese, Capers, Red Onion, Smoked Salmon, Greens, and Tomato

Toast

$2.00

Soup/Salad

Balsamic Chicken Salad

$11.00

Local Organic Greens with our House Made Balsamic Chicken Salad, Fresh Fruit, and Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Tuna Salad

$11.00

Local Organic Greens with our House Made Mediterranean Tuna Salad, Fresh Fruit, and Creamy Mustard Dressing

Vegan Salad

$10.50

Local Organic Greens with Shaved Carrots, Green Apples, Pumpkin Seeds, Avocado, Red Bell Pepper, and Pineapple Vinaigrette.

Fruit Plate w/ Goat Cheese Crostinis

$12.00

8 oz Cup Soup

$4.75

Soup changes daily. Please check boulevardbread.com for daily soup.

12 oz Bowl Soup

$5.75

Soup changes daily. Please check boulevardbread.com for daily soup.

32 oz Quart Soup

$12.25

Soup changes daily. Please check boulevardbread.com for daily soup.

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Panini

1/2 Rustico

$7.50

House Made Balsamic Chicken Salad on Baguette.

Whole Rustico

$9.25

House Made Balsamic Chicken Salad on Baguette.

1/2 Tuna Mediterraneo

$7.50

House Made Tuna Salad on Baguette.

Whole Tuna Mediterraneo

$9.25

House Made Tuna Salad on Baguette.

1/2 P.L.T.

$7.50

Pancetta, Greens, Tomato, and Aioli on Baguette.

Whole P.L.T.

$9.25

Pancetta, Greens, Tomato, and Aioli on Baguette.

1/2 Parma

$7.50

Prosciutto, Italian Provolone, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil on Baguette

Whole Parma

$9.25

Prosciutto, Italian Provolone, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil on Baguette

1/2 Caprese

$7.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil on Baguette

Whole Caprese

$9.25

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil on Baguette

1/2 Goat Cheese and Pepperonata

$7.50

Goat Cheese, Pesto, and Pepperonata (Roasted Bell Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Capers, Garlic, Olive Oil) on Baguette

Whole Goat Cheese and Pepperonata

$9.25

Goat Cheese, Pesto, and Pepperonata (Roasted Bell Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Capers, Garlic, Olive Oil) on Baguette

1/2 Pimento

$7.50

House Made Pimento Cheese with Greens and Tomato on Pagnotta

Whole Pimento

$9.25

House Made Pimento Cheese with Greens and Tomato on Pagnotta

1/2 Kids PBJ

$6.00

Whole Kids PBJ

$8.00

1/2 Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Whole Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Deli Sandwich

1/2 Pastrami

$7.75

Pastrami with Swiss, Greens, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, and Dijon Mustard on Rye Sourdough

Whole Pastrami

$10.00

Pastrami with Swiss, Greens, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, and Dijon Mustard on Rye Sourdough

1/2 Turkey

$7.75

Smoked Turkey with Pepper Jack, Avocado, Greens, Tomato, and House Made Mayonnaise on Baguette

Whole Turkey

$10.00

Smoked Turkey with Pepper Jack, Avocado, Greens, Tomato, and House Made Mayonnaise on Baguette

1/2 Porchetta

$9.00

House Made Porchetta (Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder) with Greens, Tomato, and Aioli on Toasted Focaccia

Whole Porchetta

$10.75

House Made Porchetta (Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder) with Greens, Tomato, and Aioli on Toasted Focaccia

1/2 Ham and Swiss

$7.75

Ham with Swiss, Greens, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, and Honey Mustard.

Whole Ham and Swiss

$10.00

Ham with Swiss, Greens, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, and Honey Mustard.

1/2 Vegan Hummus

$7.50

Hummus, Avocado, Olive-Peppadew Spread, Greens, Tomato, and Red Onion on 8 Grain.

Whole Vegan Hummus

$9.25

Hummus, Avocado, Olive-Peppadew Spread, Greens, Tomato, and Red Onion on 8 Grain.

Bag Chips

$1.00

Sides

Side Hummus

$2.00

Side Pesto

$2.00

Side Cream Cheese

$1.50

Side Goat Cheese

$2.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Peanut Butter

$1.25

Side Almonds

$2.25

Extra Dressing

$1.25
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Artisan bakery, handcrafted foods, and Gourmet espresso.

Website

Location

9601 Baptist Health Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205

Directions

