Bars & Lounges

Boyne City Tap Room 220 S. Lake St.

review star

No reviews yet

220 S. Lake St.

Boyne City, MI 49712

Order Again

Popular Items

House Burger
Kids Chicken Fingers
Cowboy Burger

Shareables

Fried Pickle Chips

$11.00

Sliced Dill Pickles coated in Slightly Spicy Batter & Fried

Smoked Brisket Nachos

$16.00

Ebel's Smoked Brisket with Cheese on Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Black Bean Corn Pico & Cilantro Lime Sauce

Onion Ring Basket

$8.00

Served with taproom Sauce

Fried Shrimp 1/2 Lb.

$14.00

Panko & Quinoa Encrusted Shrimp served with House-Made Cocktail Sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Rich Cream Cheese & Savory, Smokey, in a Light Crispy Breading

Hummus Plate

$13.00

Served with Corn Tortilla Chips, Carrot & Celery Sticks

Veggie Nachos

$14.00

Bell Peppers, & Onions with Cheese on Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Black Bean Corn Pico & Cilantro Lime Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Served with Ranch & Marinara

Parmesan Rosmary Fries

$9.00

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

Served with Locally-Made Mike's Mustard

Chicken Wings

$12.00+

Includes One Sauce

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Basket of House Chips

$6.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

1/2 Pound of Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce and Lemon Wedge

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$15.00

Bacon, Shredded Cheddar, Tomatoes, Onions & Croutons with Dressing of choice

Chopped Wedge

$13.00

Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Croutons & Tap Room Blue Cheese Dressing

Turkey Bacon Cobb

$18.00

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Black Bean Pico, Cheddar, Tomatoes & Tap Room Ranch Dressing

House Caesar

$16.00

Parmesan Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons & Taproom Caesar Dressing

Soup

$4.00+

Taproom Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, with dried Cherries, Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Candid Walnuts & Balsamic Dressing

Wraps & Sandwiches

Turkey Club Wrap

$13.00

Oven-Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo in a Spinach Wrap

Hummus & Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Hummus, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato & Mixed Greens

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Cheddar, Tomato & Lettuce

Rich Ragin' Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Provolone, Smoked Gouda, Onions Jalapenos, Bacon, Avocado & Sriracha Aioli on Sourdough Bread

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Free Range Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar, Onion, Tomatoes, Lettuce & sriracha Aioli on a Brioche Bun

Ebel's Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked Gouda, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce & Horsey Aioli on Sourdough Bread

Perch Sandwich

$13.00

Three Perch, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles & Taproom Remoulade

Loaded Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken,Bacon,Romaine,Tomato,Onion Shredded Parmesan, Croutons & House-Made Caesar Dressing.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

House Pulled Pork in our house , Pickle, Served on a Brioche Bun.

Cherry Chicken Salad Wrap

$15.00Out of stock

Creamy House-Made Grilled Chicken salad with Dried Cherries and Mixed Greens. (Contains Nuts and Onions)

Burgers

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Cheddar, Onion Rings & Bomb BBQ

Cajun Black & Blue Burger

$16.00

Cajun Seasoning, Bacon & Blue Cheese Crumbles

Olive Burger

$16.00

Green Olives, Smoked Gouda & a side of Carmelized Onion Mayo

Taproom Signature Burger

$16.00

Pepperjack, Jalapenos, Avocado & Sriracha Aioli

House Burger

$14.00

Chipotle Black Bean Veggie Burger

$15.00

Oh Man Duh Burger

$17.00

Cajun Seasoned 1/2 lb. Certified Angus Beef Patty. Double Gouda, Olives, Bacon, and Jalapenos. Side of Sriracha Aoli & Caramelized Onion Mayo. No Substitutions

Dog's, Brats & Sliders

Plath's Jumbo Dog

$10.00

Plath's Jumbo 1/3lb. Dog on a toasted Potato Bun

Ebel's Deluxe Brat

$12.00

Ebel's Famous brat Stuffed with Chaddar Cheese, Onions & Bell Peppers

Quesadillas

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Blackened Chicken, Shredded Cheese & Black Bean Corn Pico

Brisket Quesadilla

$16.00

Thin-shaved Prime Rib, Shredded Cheese, Sauteed Peppers, Onions & Jalapenos drizzled with Sriracha Aioli

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00

Black Bean Corn Pico, Shredded Cheese, Sauteed Peppers & Onions

Quesadillas

$14.00

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$18.00

1/2 Pound Panko & Quinoa Encrusted Fried Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce, Lemon Wedges, Coleslaw & Fries

Boneless Wing Basket

$16.00

1/2 Pound Deep Fried White Meat Chicken Chunks served with BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw & Fries

Traditional House Wing Basket

$17.00

Six Traditional Bone-In Wings served with Taproom Buffalo Sauce, Coleslaw & Fries

Specialties

Half Rack BBQ Ribs

$30.00Out of stock

Slow Roasted meaty rubs, blasted with Bomb BBQ Sauce, served up with our House Made Mac & Cheese & Green Beans

Half Roasted Chicken

$29.00Out of stock

Marinated and Slow oven Roasted USA raised Half Chicken served with smashed Potato and Green Beans

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

House Rice

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

House-Made Chips

$2.00

Parmesan Rosemary Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Sauces

Side Of Sauce Choices

Brunch

Bomb Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Scrambled Eggs, Pulled Pork, Bomb BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheddar, & Avocado

French Toast & Bacon

$14.00

Three Slices of French Toast, Served with Thick Cut Bacon

Smoked Brisket Hash

$15.00

Seasoned Potato, with Smoked Brisket, Peppers and Onions, topped with Two Sunny Side Up Eggs 15

Wine

Red Wine

$7.00

White Wine

$7.00

Pop

Pop

$3.00

Shirts

Growler

$10.00

Glassware

Octoberfest Party Glass

$8.00+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Phenomenal American Bistro Style Menu, 40 Craft Beers, curated wine list, & wide selection of Spirits

Website

Location

220 S. Lake St., Boyne City, MI 49712

Directions

Gallery
Boyne City Tap Room image
Boyne City Tap Room image

Map
