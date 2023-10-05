Popular Items

Farm Burger

$20.00

aioli. pickles. onion. lettuce. white cheddar. duck fat fries

DRINKS

N/A BEVERAGES

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Black Cherry

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Cola

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Cream Soda

$4.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Izze Blackberry

$4.00

Izze Grapefruit

$4.00

Izze Peach

$4.00

Izze Pomegranate

$4.00

Lagunitas Hop Water

$5.00Out of stock

Lagunitas NIPA

$6.00

Lemon Lime

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

FOOD

Small Plates/Salads

Duck Fat Fries

$9.00

garlic aioli

Vegetarian Fries

$9.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

elbow pasta. thyme bread crumbs

Spiced Rubbed Carrots

$15.00

dry rubbed. buttermilk ranch

Poutine

$15.00

brisket. aged white cheddar. horseradish. scallions

Wings

$14.00

buffalo sauce. buttermilk ranch. radish

Pretzel

$12.00

beer cheese. mustard

Tuna Poke

$20.00

cucumber. avocado. scallions. seaweed salad. fried wontons

Cobb Salad

$20.00

romaine. tomatoes. bacon. avocado. blue cheese. egg. buttermilk ranch

Tomato Salad

$18.00

toasted hazelnuts. stone fruit. mozzarella. basil oil. saba

Add Roll

$2.00

Bavarian Salad

$18.00

Pickles & Sauerkraut

$8.00

Potatoes

$14.00

Pigs in a Blanket

$16.00

Flammkuchen

$18.00

Side potato salad

$5.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

lettuce. bacon. goat cheddar. aioli. duck fat fries

Veggie Burger

$19.00

pickled red onion. little gems. heirloom tomato. basil aioli. side salad

BBQ/Mains

1/2 Rack St. Louis Ribs

$26.00

white oak smoked. dry rubbed. house pickles. sweet roll

Whole Rack St. Louis RIbs

$42.00

white oak smoked. dry rubbed. house pickles. sweet roll

Brisket

$24.00

texas style. 12-hour smoked. house pickles. sweet roll. shadangalang

Side Burnt Ends

$9.00

Side Pork Belly

$9.00

Kielbasa

$19.00

Schnitzel

$28.00

KIDS menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$15.00

fries

Kids Chicken Fingers

$15.00

fries

Kids Hot Dog

$15.00