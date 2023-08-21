Brothers Mexican Grill
1014 S La Grange Road
La Grange, IL 60525
Appetizers
Cup Tortilla Soup
Chicken or beef soup garnished with crispy tortilla chips
Bowl Tortilla Soup
Chicken or beef soup garnished with crispy tortilla chips
8 Oz Salsa
Served with tortilla chips
16 Oz Salsa
Served with tortilla chips
32 Oz Salsa
Served with tortilla chips
Small Guacamole
Medium Guacamole
Large Guacamole
Small Pico De Gallo
Served with tortilla chips
Medium Pico De Gallo
Served with tortilla chips
Large Pico De Gallo
Served with tortilla chips
Medium Steak Fries
Large Steak Fries
Nachos
Freshly baked corn tortilla chips topped with jalapeños, pinto beans & our special cheese dip, covered with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream
Quesadilla
10 inches flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, and sweet peppers. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream and your choice of filling
Tostada De Ceviche
Choice of shrimp, fish, or mixed ceviche on a flat hard shell corn tortilla with guacamole
Pastelillo De Camarón
Turnover stuffed with shrimp and cheese
Pastelillo De Picadillo
Turnover stuffed with seasoned ground beef
Relleno De Papa
Fried potato balls stuffed with ground beef
Maduros
Fried sweet plantain served with sweet sauce
Tostones
Eight pieces of fried plantain drizzled with olive oil and garlic
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese
Carrots and Jalapenos
Salads
Taco Salad Bowl
Crispy flour tortilla with your choice of meat, rice, pinto beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Choice of meat
Southwest Salad
Mixed greens, tortilla strips, tomato, cucumber, avocado, black beans, your choice of meat, and corn salsa topped with chipotle dressing
Brothers Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot, avocado, chunks of chicken tenders, and ranch or Italian dressing
Sandwiches & Caribean Specialties
Served Hot Cuban Sandwich
Roasted pork, ham, mayo, mustard, pickles, and Swiss cheese on French bread, served with fries
Brothers Burger
8 oz burger topped with egg, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche roll, served with fries
Mexican Burger
8 oz burger topped with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche roll, served with fries
Cheeseburger
8 oz burger topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche roll. Served with fries
Jibarito
Plantain panini filled with your choice of steak, chicken or lechon (roasted pork), lettuce, tomato, onion & yellow cheese, served with fries, rice & gandules
Jibarito Vegetariano
Plantain panini filled with bell peppers, sweet peppers, lettuce, tomato, avocado, grilled onion, and Mexican zucchini
Lechon Asado
Roasted pork served with rice, gandules, sweet banana, pico de gallo, and garlic bread
Lechon Sandwich
Mexican Street Food
Tostadas
Choice of meat on a flat hard shell corn tortilla with pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
Tacos
With your choice of soft corn or flour tortilla
Taco Dinner
Three tacos with your choice of filling, rice and beans
Torta
With beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and your choice of filling
Quesadilla Grande
12 flour tortillas with cheddar and Chihuahua cheese, sweet peppers, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat
Junior Size Burrito
Veggie or meat with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Choices of fillings
Regular Size Burrito
Veggie or meat with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Choices of fillings
Junior Size Chimichanga (Fried Burrito)
Veggie or meat with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Choices of fillings
Regular Size Chimichanga (Fried Burrito)
Veggie or meat with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Choices of fillings
Breakfast Burrito
Mexican sausage, egg, cheddar cheese, Chihuahua cheese, rice & pinto beans
Pork Tamale Tamales
Your choice of red or green sauce
Rice and Beans
Seafood Specialties
Shrimp & Fish Soup
Bowl. Caldo de camarón y pescado
Fish Soup
Bowl. Caldo de Pescado
Camarones a La Diabla Shrimp Diabla
Served with rice, vegetables, and garlic bread
Shrimp Mojo De Ajo
In garlic butter sauce, served with rice, vegetables, and garlic bread
Shrimp Fajitas
Sauteed onions, tomatoes & bell peppers, served with rice, beans & tortillas
Empanadas De Camarón
Turnovers stuffed with shrimp & cheese
Tilapia a La Diabla
Spicy! Tilapia with guajillo peppers served with rice, vegetables & garlic bread
Blackened Tilapia
Served with rice, vegetable, and garlic bread
Brothers Signature Tilapia
Sauteed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and garlic sauce, served with rice, vegetables, and garlic bread
Small *Ceviche
Medium *Ceviche
Large *Ceviche
Small Shrimp Cocktail
Large Shrimp Cocktail
Mexican Specialties
Enchiladas Verdes
Three rolled-up corn tortillas with choice of meat and topped with sour cream and green sauce, served with rice, beans, and salad
2 Shrimp & 2 Ground Beef Empanadas
Four turnovers stuffed with 2 shrimp and cheese & 2 ground beef
Enchiladas Rojas
Three rolled-up corn tortillas with choice of meat and topped with sour cream and red sauce, served with rice, beans, and salad
*Carne Asada a La Tampiqueña
12 oz. flame grilled skirt steak accompanied with a cheese enchilada & plated with a side of grilled onions, rice, beans, guacamole, and tortillas
Bistec a La Mexicana
Skirt steak, grilled onions, tomatoes, and slices of jalapeño pepper, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Chiles Rellenos
Two stuffed peppers with cheese, dipped and fried in egg batter, topped with tomato sauce, and drizzled with sour cream, served with rice, beans, & tortillas
Flautas
Corn flautas filled with shredded chicken, topped with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole, and served with rice and beans
Barbacoa
Marinated & steamed beef, served with rice, beans, cilantro, onion, lime & tortillas
Sizzling Fajitas
Combination Meals
Mexican Combination
Arrachera (6 oz skirt steak), 1 chile relleno, and 1 cheese enchilada; served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Mar Y Tierra Combination
Arrachera (6 oz skirt steak), & 5 grilled shrimp; served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Trio Combination
4 grilled shrimp, arrachera (4 oz skirt steak), grilled chicken breast (4 oz)
Cielo Y Tierra Combination
Grilled chicken breast (4 oz), and arrachera (4 oz skirt steak); served with rice, beans, tortillas
Street Food Combination
1 tostada, 1 taco, and 1 flauta; served with rice, beans, tortillas
Grilled Chicken Breast
(8 oz) served with vegetables and rice