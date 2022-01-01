Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buccan Sandwich Shop

350 South County Road

Palm Beach, FL 33480

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Club
Beef Carpaccio
Buffalo Chicken

H O T

Buccan Steak Bomb

$17.00Out of stock

prime NY strip, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, peppers & onions, smoked paprika aioli, baguette

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$13.25

provolone, blue cheese dressing, romaine, crispy onions, baguette

Cubano

Cubano

$13.25

pit ham, pork, Swiss, cornichons, mustard aioli, baguette

Falafel Pita

$15.00

hummus, lettuce, tomato, vegan cucumber raita, housemade pita (plant based)

Corned Beef Reuben

$16.00

remoulade, Swiss cheese, gruyere cheese, sauerkraut, rye bread.

Sweet Potato & Avocado

$13.00

black bean corn salsa, caramelized onions, kale, vegan crème fraîche, cashew ricotta, pickled cabbage & red onions, toasted multigrain (plant based)

Side of Fries

$5.00
Double Burger Wednesday*

Double Burger Wednesday*

$15.00Out of stock

double cheeseburger, brioche, LTO, remoulade, fries

Fried Halibut

$20.00

lettuce, tomato, giardiniera, calabrian aioli, toasted brioche

C O L D

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$14.25

bacon, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, romaine, cornichons, mayo, creamy horseradish dressing, baguette

B L T

B L T

$12.00

bacon, arugula, tomato, mayo, mustard shallot vinaigrette, baguette

Smoked Yellowfin Tuna Salad

Smoked Yellowfin Tuna Salad

$13.50

Swiss, romaine, tomato, mayo, mustard shallot, baguette

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$14.50

fresh mozzarella, pesto, tomato, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, baguette

Caprese

$13.00

fresh mozzarella, pesto, tomato, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, baguette

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$15.50

arugula, parmesan, crispy & balsamic onions, mayo, lemon vinaigrette, baguette

Italian

Italian

$14.00

mortadella, salami, ham, LTO, provolone, pickled peppers, mayo, red wine vinaigrette, baguette

Custom Sandwich

Make your own cold or hot

Custom

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons

Kale Salad

$11.00

pine nuts, golden raisins, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$14.00

romaine, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red wine vinaigrette

Bare Roots Farm Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, campari tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, castelvetrano olives, sicilian pistachios, cashew parmesan, citrus balsamic vinaigrette

Misc

Chips

Chips

$2.00
Cookie

Cookie

$4.00

chocolate chip

Soup

$7.00

shrimp bisque

Baguette

$1.00

Pickle

$1.00

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$4.00

Beverages

Black Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Lemonade

$3.00

Mint Limeade

$3.00

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Pellegrino Assorted Flavors

$3.00

Sm Water

$2.00

Lrg Water

$4.00

Pellegrino Sparkling

$2.75

Buccan T 8oz

$13.00

citrus vodka, black tea, cranberry, citrus, basil, agave

Classic Margarita 8oz

$14.00

tequila, triple sec, lime, agave

Monopolio Cerveza

$6.00

Rum Runner

$15.00

Clay's Loaded Cold Brew 8 oz

$6.00

Floridian Cold Brew, dates, almonds, cashews, cinnamon, cayenne pepper

Buccan Apparel

Steal Your Face T

Steal Your Face T

$25.00
Jerry T

Jerry T

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

This hidden gem is located directly behind our flagship restaurant Buccan. Our entrance is located on Australian Avenue around the corner from Buccan's main entrance. Order ahead online (insert link here) and we will have your lunch ready upon your arrival.

Website

Location

350 South County Road, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Directions

Consumer pic
Main pic

