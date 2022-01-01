Buccan Sandwich Shop
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info
This hidden gem is located directly behind our flagship restaurant Buccan. Our entrance is located on Australian Avenue around the corner from Buccan's main entrance. Order ahead online (insert link here) and we will have your lunch ready upon your arrival.
Location
350 South County Road, Palm Beach, FL 33480
