Bunnie Cakes Doral

801 Reviews

$$

8450 NW 53rd Street, Suite H101

Doral, FL 33166

Order Again

Cupcakes

Taste of Miami

Taste of Miami

$25.00+

Let us bring our tropical and latin flavors to the mix. Includes 4 passion fruit, 4 guava, 4 dulce no leche . All the cupcakes come with our signature natural-colored pink heart.

Best Sellers

Best Sellers

$25.00+

3 very vanilla, 3 chocolate, 3 guava, 3 red velvet

Chocolate Lovers

Chocolate Lovers

$25.00+

4 chocolate, 4 cookies no cream, 4 chocolate chip

Birthday Party

Birthday Party

$25.00+

3 funfetti, 3 very vanilla, 3 chocolate, 3 chocolate chip

6 Pack Mini Cupcakes

6 Pack Mini Cupcakes

$14.00
12 Pack Mini Cupcakes

12 Pack Mini Cupcakes

$25.00
24 Pack Mini Cupcakes

24 Pack Mini Cupcakes

$50.00

Flavors available: passion fruit, guava, dulce no leche, very vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, funfetti, chocolate chip, cookies no cream & flavor of the month

2 Pre-Pack Large Cupcake

$10.00

you can choose these 10 flavors: very vanilla, chocolate, funfetti, chocolate chip, cookies no cream, guava, passion fruit, dulce no leche, red velvet and flavor of the month

4 Pack Large Cupcake

$18.00

you can choose these 10 flavors: very vanilla, chocolate, funfetti, chocolate chip, cookies no cream, guava, passion fruit, dulce no leche, red velvet and flavor of the month

6 Pack Large Cupcake

$25.00

you can choose these 10 flavors: very vanilla, chocolate, funfetti, chocolate chip, cookies no cream, guava, passion fruit, dulce no leche, red velvet and flavor of the month

12 Pack Large Cupcake

$47.00

you can choose these 10 flavors: very vanilla, chocolate, funfetti, chocolate chip, cookies no cream, guava, passion fruit, dulce no leche, red velvet and flavor of the month

6 Pack Mini Cupcakes GF

$15.00

Flavors available: passion fruit, guava, dulce no leche, very vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, funfetti, chocolate chip, cookies no cream & flavor of the month

12 Pack Mini Cupcakes GF

$27.00

Flavors available: passion fruit, guava, dulce no leche, very vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, funfetti, chocolate chip, cookies no cream & flavor of the month

24 Pack Mini Cupcakes GF

$53.00

Flavors available: passion fruit, guava, dulce no leche, very vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, funfetti, chocolate chip, cookies no cream & flavor of the month

2 Pre-Pack Large Cupcake GF

$12.00

you can choose these 10 flavors: very vanilla, chocolate, funfetti, chocolate chip, cookies no cream, guava, passion fruit, dulce no leche, red velvet and flavor of the month

4 Pack Large Cupcake GF

$20.00

you can choose these 10 flavors: very vanilla, chocolate, funfetti, chocolate chip, cookies no cream, guava, passion fruit, dulce no leche, red velvet and flavor of the month

6 Pack Large Cupcake GF

$29.00

you can choose these 10 flavors: very vanilla, chocolate, funfetti, chocolate chip, cookies no cream, guava, passion fruit, dulce no leche, red velvet and flavor of the month

12 Pack Large Cupcake GF

$53.00

you can choose these 10 flavors: very vanilla, chocolate, funfetti, chocolate chip, cookies no cream, guava, passion fruit, dulce no leche, red velvet and flavor of the month

Cakes

Mini Cake

Mini Cake

$18.00

Serves 2-4 people

Mini Cake GF

Mini Cake GF

$20.00

Serves 2-4 people

5" Birthday Cake - Store only

$55.00

Serves 10 -12 People

5" Birthday Cake GF - Store only

$59.00

Serves 10 -12 People

Cake Slice - Store only

$5.00

Cake Slice GF - Store only

$5.50
Pie Cake

Pie Cake

$15.00

Serves 2-4 People

Pie Cake GF

Pie Cake GF

$17.00

Serves 2-4 People

Bundt Cake - Online only

Bundt Cake - Online only

$39.00

Serves 8 - 10 people

Bundt Cake GF - Online only

Bundt Cake GF - Online only

$43.00

Serves 8 - 10 people

TINY CAKES

$10.00

Our most delicious cake in a tiny size

TINY CAKES - GF

$12.00

Donuts

Single Donut

Single Donut

$4.50

Flavors available: Very Vanilla, chocolate, chocolate brownie, guava/dulce no leche, red velvet, cookies no cream

6 Pack Donuts

6 Pack Donuts

$17.00

Flavors available: Very Vanilla, chocolate, chocolate brownie, guava/dulce no leche, red velvet, cookies no cream

12 Pack Donuts

12 Pack Donuts

$33.00

Flavors available: Very Vanilla, chocolate, chocolate brownie, guava/dulce no leche, red velvet, cookies no cream

Sundaes

Chocolate Cake Sundae

Chocolate Cake Sundae

$5.00

Serves 1 - 2 People

Dulce No Leche Cake Sundae

Dulce No Leche Cake Sundae

$5.00
Guava Cake Sundae

Guava Cake Sundae

$5.00
Passion Fruit Cake Sundae

Passion Fruit Cake Sundae

$5.00
Vanilla Cake Sundae

Vanilla Cake Sundae

$5.00
GF Chocolate Cake Sundae

GF Chocolate Cake Sundae

$5.50

Serves 1 - 2 People

GF Dulce No Leche Cake Sundae

GF Dulce No Leche Cake Sundae

$5.50
GF Guava Cake Sundae

GF Guava Cake Sundae

$5.50
GF Passion Fruit Cake Sundae

GF Passion Fruit Cake Sundae

$5.50
GF Vanilla Cake Sundae

GF Vanilla Cake Sundae

$5.50

Cookies & Brownies

Brownie

Brownie

$4.00
Chocolate Chips Cookie

Chocolate Chips Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate chip

6 pack Chocolate Chip Cookies

$24.00

12 pack Chocolate Chip Cookies

$46.00

6 pack Brownies

$24.00

12 pack Brownies

$46.00

Other

Bunnie Water

$2.00

Kombucha

$4.00

Lacroix

$2.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.00

Natalie's Lemonade

$3.00

Natalie's Orange Juice

$3.50

Argyle Cold Brew

$4.00

Cake Knife

Cake Cutters

Cake Cutters

$1.00

Branded with Bunnie logo

Candles

Small Candle Pack

Small Candle Pack

$3.00

Pack of 24 candles

Cap

Bunnie Cap

$20.00

Custom bunnie cakes hat with patch

Cards

Choose from: Happy Birthday, i'm sorry, Congrats, New Baby, Thank You

Greeting Cards

$1.00

Patch

Patch

$10.00

Toppers

Acrylic Birthday Topper

$5.00

Acrylic happy birthday topper. Choose from: gold, rose, black

Tumblers

Bunnie Tumbler

$15.00

Custom tumbler. Choose from: turqoise, pink

Stickers

Stickers

$1.00

choose from any of our 5 designs: keep dairy out, #worththehype, Hola my name is strong and intelligent, heart, love is where madness makes sense

Empanadas

Buritto

$3.70

Meatless

$3.70

Mushroom

$3.70

Samosa

$3.70

Jackfruit

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
OUR HEART WITH EVERY CUPCAKE

Website

Location

8450 NW 53rd Street, Suite H101, Doral, FL 33166

Directions

