Negroni - Midtown Miami
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar is a well renowned brand from Latin America serving actual locations such as Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Punta del Este, Asuncion Paraguay & more. This first Los Angeles location features a diverse Mediterranean confort food menu, offering antipasti, salads, pastas, paninis, burgers, & more. All this is combined with our Sushi Bar that offers a special variety of rolls, nigiris, crispy rice & Ceviches. Our Cocktail Bar stand out for serving great craft cocktails, and a homemade variety of Negronis, Spitz & classic cocktails.
Location
419 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
