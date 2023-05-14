Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Rivkah 2100 Roswell Road

review star

No reviews yet

2100 Roswell Road

Marietta, GA 30062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Morning Bagel

Served with a side fruit.

Challah French Toast

$8.00

Thick slices of Challah dipped in custard sauce, cooked in butter, and served with maple syrup and seasonal fruits.

Avocado & Egg Toast

With or without the egg this breakfast will start your day right

Cafe Breakfast

Breakfast

Egg Shakshuka

Egg Shakshuka

$10.00

Eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes, olive oil, peppers, onion and garlic. Served with English Muffin or Biscuit

Challah French Toast

$8.00

Thick slices of Challah dipped in custard sauce, cooked in butter, and served with maple syrup and seasonal fruits.

The Breakfast Bowl

$9.00

Pan fried Haloumi, tomato salad, garlic yogurt, sliced avocado, topped with poached egg (GF)

Eggs Benedict

$10.00

Smoked Salmon (or Bacon), poached egg, topped with hollandaise sauce served on English Muffin. Can be served on Potato Rosti for a gluten-free option (extra charge).

Avocado & Egg Toast

With or without the egg this breakfast will start your day right

Morning Bagel

Served with a side fruit.

Omelette

$6.50

Small Plates

Fritatta

$8.00

Hot Drinks

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$3.50

Vanilla Latte

$3.50

Cappucino

$3.50

Cafe Americano

$3.25

Cafe Mocha

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.75

Cold Drinks

Almond Tea Boba 16oz

$4.50

Almond Tea Boba 24oz

$5.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Milk Tea Boba 16oz

$4.50

Milk Tea Boba 24oz

$5.00

Passion-Mango Green Tea Boba 16oz

$5.00

Passion-Mango Green Tea Boba 24oz

$6.50

Soft Drinks

$2.00+

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Taro Boba 16oz

$5.00

Taro Boba 24oz

$6.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Fruit Juice

$2.50

Retail

Hometown Honey

Small Honey Bear

$3.99

Big Honey Bear

$12.99

100% Pure Bee Pollen

$14.99

100% Pure Raw Honey

$11.99

Wildflower Honey

$17.99

Wildflower Honey Glass Quart

$24.99

100% Pure Raw Honey Jug

$24.99

Honey Dipper

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a cafe that serves breakfast and lunch , a bakery that bakes artisan breads and french pastries, and a catering company that caters to all types of occasions.

Website

Location

2100 Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30062

Directions

