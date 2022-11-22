Cafe Services 453 - 100 Light Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
100 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Underground Pizza Baltimore - 30 Market Place
No Reviews
30 Market Place Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurant
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie - 55 Market Place
No Reviews
55 Market Place Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurant