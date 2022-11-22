Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Services 453 - 100 Light Street

review star

No reviews yet

100 Light St

Baltimore, MD 21202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Beverages

Coke 20 oz. Bottle

Coke 20 oz. Bottle

$1.99
Coke Zero 20 oz

Coke Zero 20 oz

$1.99
Diet Coke 20 oz

Diet Coke 20 oz

$1.99
Diet Dr. Pepper 20 oz. Bottle

Diet Dr. Pepper 20 oz. Bottle

$1.99
Diet Pepsi 20 oz

Diet Pepsi 20 oz

$1.99
Dr. Pepper 20 oz Bottle

Dr. Pepper 20 oz Bottle

$1.99
Ginger Ale 20 oz

Ginger Ale 20 oz

$1.99
Gold Peak Sweet Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.49
Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.49
Monster - Energy 16 oz.

Monster - Energy 16 oz.

$3.99
Monster Zero Sugar Ultra

Monster Zero Sugar Ultra

$3.99
Pepsi 20 oz

Pepsi 20 oz

$1.99
Pepsi Zero 20 oz

Pepsi Zero 20 oz

$1.99
Perrier Sparkling Water 20 oz

Perrier Sparkling Water 20 oz

$2.59
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
V- Water Zero Power-C

V- Water Zero Power-C

$2.49
V- Water Zero Squeezed

V- Water Zero Squeezed

$2.49
V-Water Zero XXX

V-Water Zero XXX

$2.49
Water Niagra 16.9 Plain

Water Niagra 16.9 Plain

$1.29
Monster Zero Sugar Ultra Gold

Monster Zero Sugar Ultra Gold

$3.99
Gold Peak Green Tea sweetened

Gold Peak Green Tea sweetened

$2.49
Sprite Zero Sugar

Sprite Zero Sugar

$1.99
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.99
Sugar Free Red Bull

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.99

Afternoon Snacks

3 Musketeers

3 Musketeers

$1.99
Deep River Chip Sour Cream & Onion

Deep River Chip Sour Cream & Onion

$1.99

Gluten Free

Deep River Original Sea Salt Chip

Deep River Original Sea Salt Chip

$1.99

Gluten Free

Deep River Salt & Black Pepper

Deep River Salt & Black Pepper

$1.99
Fresh Baked Brownie

Fresh Baked Brownie

$1.59
Fresh Baked Cookie Chocolate Chip

Fresh Baked Cookie Chocolate Chip

$1.49
Kit Kat Bar King Size

Kit Kat Bar King Size

$2.59
M & M's Milk Chocolate

M & M's Milk Chocolate

$1.99
Peanut M & M's

Peanut M & M's

$1.99
Snickers

Snickers

$1.99
Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$1.49
Chip Food Should Taste Good Blue Corn Tortilla

Chip Food Should Taste Good Blue Corn Tortilla

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Cafe Services image
Cafe Services image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bon Fresco - Baltimore
orange starNo Reviews
109 Market Place Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
R&R Taqueria
orange star4.1 • 736
2 E Lombard St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Underground Pizza Baltimore - 30 Market Place
orange starNo Reviews
30 Market Place Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
La Calle Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 579
10 South Street Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie - 55 Market Place
orange starNo Reviews
55 Market Place Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Next Phaze Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
112 E Lexington St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston