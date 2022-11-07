Cafe Roma - FTL 1 east Broward blvd suite 108

Cafe Roma - FTL imageView gallery
9" Small Pizza

9" Cheese

$8.80

Classic cheese or create your own pizza.

9" Meat Lover

$12.90

Pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon.

9" Veggie

$12.90

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and spinach.

9" Supreme

$12.90

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, ham, black olives, green peppers and mushrooms.

9" Hawaiian

$10.90

Ham, pineapple and balsamic glaze.

9" White Pizza

$10.90

Mozzarella, ricotta cheese and parmesan cheese.

9" BBQ Chicken

$12.20

Grilled chicken, mozzarella and bbq sauce.

9" Chicken Pesto

$12.20

Mozzarella, grilled chicken and pesto.

9" Fugazza

$10.90

Mozzarella, caramelized onions and oregano.

9" Spinach Ricotta

$13.30

Spinach, ricotta cheese and garlic sauce.

Five Chesse

$10.60

16" Large Pizza

16" Cheese

$15.00

Classic cheese or create your own pizza.

16" Meat Lover

$22.30

Pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon.

16" Veggie

$22.30

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and spinach.

16" Supreme

$22.30

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, ham, black olives, green peppers and mushrooms.

16" Hawaiian

$17.95

Ham, pineapple and balsamic glaze.

16" White Pizza

$17.95

Mozzarella, ricotta cheese and parmesan cheese.

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.30

Grilled chicken, mozzarella and bbq sauce.

16" Chicken Pesto

$22.30

Mozzarella, grilled chicken and pesto.

16" Fugazza

$17.95

Mozzarella, caramelized onions and oregano.

16" Spinach Ricotta

$17.95

Spinach, ricotta cheese and garlic sauce.

16'' Pepperoni

$17.50

16" Build Your Own

$15.00

18" Extra Large Pizza

18" Cheese

$17.75

Classic cheese or create your own pizza.

18" Meat Lover

$26.75

Pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon.

18" Veggie

$26.75

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and spinach.

18" Supreme

$26.75

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, ham, black olives, green peppers and mushrooms.

18" Hawaiian

$21.25

Ham, pineapple and balsamic glaze.

18" White Pizza

$21.25

Mozzarella, ricotta cheese and parmesan cheese.

18" BBQ Chicken

$26.75

Grilled chicken, mozzarella and bbq sauce.

18" Chicken Pesto

$26.75

Mozzarella, grilled chicken and pesto.

18" Fugazza

$21.25

Mozzarella, caramelized onions and oregano.

18" Spinach Ricotta

$24.50

Spinach, ricotta cheese and garlic sauce.

18" Build Your Own

$17.75

Pizza Specials

2 pepperoni slices + soda

$8.99

2 cheese slices + soda

$6.99

1 cheese + 1 pepperoni + soda

$7.75

Small Cheese Pizza

Cheese Slice

$3.10

Pepperoni slice

$3.85

Cheese Slide + Side Salad

$5.99

Focaccia

$6.75

Garlic Rolls

$0.75

Dlx

$4.25

1 Pepperoni + Side Salad

$6.74

Premium Slice

$4.80

Pizza Frita

$9.75

Roman Slice Bbq Ck

$5.85

Roman Slice

$5.25

Focaccia

Italian Focaccia

$6.75

Chicken Parm Focaccia

$11.75

Turkey Focaccia

$6.75

Veggie Focaccia

$7.75

Grilled CK Focaccia

$10.75

Chicken Caprese Focaccia

$11.75

Chicken Pesto Focaccia

$11.75

Calzone

Small Cheese Calzone

$9.00

Mozzarella and a filling.

Large Cheese Calzone

$19.90

Stromboli

Small Veggie Stromboli

$8.75

Spinach, mushroom, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella.

Small Classic Stromboli

$8.75

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.

Small Meat Stromboli

$8.75

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and mozzarella.

Spinach Roll

$9.60

Pepperoni Rolls

$7.75

Stuff Sphinach

$8.75

Chicken Rolls

$8.75

Large Veggie Stromboli

$24.50

Large Meat Stromboli

$24.50

Large Classic Stromboli

$24.50

Salads

chicken cobb salad

$12.85

romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, bacon, boiled eggs, and grilled chicken.

garden salad

$9.25

romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives, pepperoncini and cucumbers.

greek salad

$10.95

romaine lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke, and feta cheese.

antipasto salad

$11.90

romaine lettuce, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, red onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini and jardinera. includes two garlic rolls.

capresse salad

$10.25

caesar salad

$8.00

romaine lettuce, shredded parm cheese and croutons.

Spinach salad

$11.50

fresh spinach, bacon, feta cheese, sliced eggs, and tomatoes.

Caprese Salad

$8.25

fresh sliced mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, balsamic glaze and parmesan cheese.

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Add Grilled Ck

$3.75

Ck Caesar Salad

$11.75

Salad For 10 Per

$30.00

Add Tuna

$3.75

Add Grilled Chicken

$3.75

Chicken Cesar Salad Wrap

$9.75

Side Tomate

$1.00

Hot Subs

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.75

Topped with homemade meatballs and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.75

Chicken parmesan, homemade sauce and melted cheese.

Chicken Milanese Sub

$10.75

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.75

Grilled chicken and classic cheese.

Sausage and Pepper Parmigiana

$9.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.25

9" Cold Subs

9" Caprese

$9.50

Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pesto sauce and balsamic glaze.

9" Ham

$8.95

Ham and cheese.

9" Italian

$8.95

Ham, salami, capicola and cheese.

9" Salami

$8.95

9" Tuna

$8.95

Tuna and cheese.

9" Turkey

$9.95

Roasted turkey and cheese.

9" Veggie

$8.50

6" Cold Subs

6" Caprese

$6.25

Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pesto sauce and balsamic glaze.

6" Ham

$6.25

Ham and cheese.

6" Italian

$6.25

Ham, salami, capicola and cheese.

6" Salami

$6.25

6" Tuna

$6.25

Tuna and cheese.

6" Turkey

$6.25

Roasted turkey and cheese.

Blt

$6.25

6'' Veggie

$6.45

Burgers

hamburger + fries

$9.95

cheeseburger + fries

$10.95

bacon cheeseburger + fries

$12.95

all american burger + fries

$12.95

Hamburguer

$8.75

Empanadas

empanada beef

$3.50

empanada chicken

$3.50

empanada spinach

$3.50

empanada ham and chesse

$3.50

Capresse Empanada

$3.50

Empanada Peperoni

$3.50

Lunch Specials

9" Cold Sub + Fries

$9.49

2 pepperoni slices + soda

$8.99

2 cheese slices + soda

$6.99

1 cheese slice + side salad

$5.99

1 cheese + 1 pepperoni + soda

$7.75

sandwich

egg and cheese

$4.75

bacon egg and cheese

$5.49

ham egg and cheese

$5.49

sausage egg and chesse

$5.49

turkey and cheese on

$3.25

Extra Bacon/meat

$1.50

Egg White

$2.50

Turky Egg And Chesse

$5.49

Sphinach And Egg

$4.75

Ham And Chesse

$3.25

Breakfast Pizza

$7.49

platter

2 eggs any style

$5.49

2 eggs any style with bacon ham or sausage

$7.49

White Egg

$1.25

1 Extra Egg

$1.00

extras

boiled egg

$1.50

side bacon

$1.50

side turkey bacon

$2.00

Extra Egg

$2.25

Side Cream Chesse

$0.75

Extra Bacon

$1.50

Side Scramble Egg 2 Egg

$3.75

Side Scramble White 2 Egg

$4.75

breakfast wrap

$7.49

Cup Fruit

$3.75

bread/ bagel

plain bagel

$2.25

everything bagel

$2.25

white toast

$2.25

wheat toast

$2.25

homemade bread

$2.25

Side Cream Chesss

$0.75

pastries

corn muffin

$2.85

chocolate muffin

$2.85

blueberry muffin

$2.85

guava and chesse danish

$2.50

almond danish

$2.50

cheese danish

$2.50

chocotale chips cookies

$1.25

chocolate croissant

$2.50

plain croissant

$2.00

Raspberry Cookies

$1.75

Punking Muffins

$2.85

Lemon Muffins

$2.85

Cafee Cake Muffins

$2.85

omelette

1 topping Omelette

$6.99

2 topping Omelette

$7.49

Veggie Omelette

$8.49

coffee

small coffee

$1.00

large coffee

$1.25

small latte

$2.50

large latte

$3.50

colada

$3.00

cortadito

$3.00

small mocha

$3.50

large mocha

$4.00

one shot espresso

$2.00

double shot espresso

$3.00

hot tea

$2.50

hot chocolate

$4.00

milk

$2.00

iced regular coffee

$2.50

iced latte

$3.50

Small Cappuccino

$2.50

Large Cappuccino

$3.50

Almond Milk

$0.75

Flavored Syrup

$0.75

American Coffe Small

$2.00

Small Cup Milk

$1.50

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Large American Coffe

$2.50

Sodas

Coke Bottle

$1.75

Coke Zero Bottle

$1.75

Diet coke Bottle

$1.75

Coke Can

$1.25

Coke zero Can

$1.25

Sprite Can

$1.25

can drpepper

$1.25

can canada dry

$1.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

perrier

$2.20

perrier flavor

$2.20

energy drinks

redbull

$2.50

redbull light

$2.50

monster

$2.50

tea/juice

snaple juice

$2.50

snaple ice tea

$2.50

arizona tea

$1.25

arizona green tea

$1.25

lipton mango

$1.25

lipton peach

$1.25

pure leaf unsweet

$1.99

pure leaf sweet

$1.99

orange juice

$2.00

apple juice

$1.95

vitamin water

$1.80

Vita Coco

$2.00

smoothies

Mango Madness

$7.65

Strawberry Classic

$7.65

The Green Berry

$7.65

Tropical Passion

$7.65

Create Your Own

$7.65

Grab and go

Biscotti

$1.00

chips

$1.50

Banana

$1.00

Belvita

$1.00

Cereal Bar

$1.00

Bauducco

$1.00

Choco Biscuit X2

$1.50

Oreo

$1.50

Oreo X 13

$2.50

Milano Paq X2

$1.00

Soups

Pasta e Fagioli

$4.95

Chicken Soup

$4.95

Chili Soup

$4.75

Sides

Meatballs (2)

$5.50

French Fries

$3.25

Spaghetti with tomato sauce

$7.75

Side house salad

$3.50

Home fries

$3.75

1 cheese + 1 pepperoni + soda

$7.75

Grilled Ck

$3.75

Side Turkey/salami/ham

$1.50

2 Scoops Tuna Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50

Side Meat Sauce

$2.75

Side Chicken Milanesa

$5.50

Side Chicken Parm

$6.00

Side Veggie

$6.25

Side Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Entrees

Spaghetti with Alfredo Sauce

$10.75

Spaghetti with meat sauce

$10.95

Spaghetti with meatball

$10.95

Chicken milanese with pasta

$12.75

Chicken parm with pasta

$12.75

Meat Lasagna

$13.95

Spinach Lasgna

$13.95

Baked Ziti

$9.75

Chicken And Veggies

$9.99

Ck Parm With Alfredo Sauce

$12.50

Veggie Pasta

$9.99

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.50

Grill Chicken With Spaghetti And Butter

$9.75

Chicken Parm With French Fries

$10.75

Sausage And Pepper With Spaghetti

$9.75

Meatball And Veggie

$9.75

Spaghetti Pesto With Grill Chicken

$10.75

Extra Chesse

$1.75

Side Grill Chicken

$3.75

Chicken Alfredo With Pasta

$12.50

hot table

Thursday Special Lasagna

$9.99

Tuesday Special Spaghetti And Meatball

$9.99

Wednesday Special 9Italian With French Fries

$9.49

Monday Special Grilled Chicken and Side Salad

$9.99

Friday Special Slice+Salad+Garlic Rolls

$6.99

Friday Special Large Chesse Pizza

$9.99
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 east Broward blvd suite 108, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Directions

Cafe Roma - FTL image

