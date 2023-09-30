- Home
- /
- Harker Heights
- /
- Cajun Crab and Shrimp - Killeen - 1414 S Fort Hood St
Cajun Crab and Shrimp - Killeen 1414 S Fort Hood St
No reviews yet
1414 S Fort Hood St
Killeen, TX 76548
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Starters
Diablos (3)
Shrimp and jalapeño wrapped in bacon
Diablos (6)
Shrimp and jalapeño wrapped in bacon
Stuffed Jalapeños (3)
With cheese
Crab Cakes (2)
Coconut Shrimp (6)
Buffalo Shrimp (6)
Fried or grilled
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Loaded Fries
With queso and bacon on top
Fried Oysters (8)
Fried Bites
House Sauces
Raw Bar
Cocktails
House cocktails (pico de gallo, avocado, shrimp, fish, octopus, or combo)
Aguachile
Shrimp, lime juice, cucumber, red onions, and spicy red or green chili or salsa negra. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Trio Aguachile
Raw Oysters - 1/2 Dozen (6)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Raw Oysters - 1 Dozen (12)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Ceviche
Fish, shrimp, octopus, or combo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Tostada de Ceviche
Soups & Salads
Cup Gumbo Soup
Bowl Gumbo Soup
Seafood Soup
Shrimp Soup
2 Lobster Soup
Cobb Salad
Garden Salad
Caesar Salad
Buffalo Salad
Oysters with Ceviche
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
10 Pieces Shrimp Cucaracha
Fried in their shell to crispy perfection and then tossed with a yummy spicy sauce
20 Pieces Shrimp Cucaracha
Fried in their shell to crispy perfection and then tossed with a yummy spicy sauce
Wings & Fries
I Like It Fried
Sides
Salsa 16oz.
Side Tostadas (3)
Parmesan Cheese
2 oz
Lemons
Limes
Jambalaya Rice
Steamed Rice
Coleslaw
Sweet Potato Fries
French Fries
Potatoes (2)
Side Corn (1)
Side Hush Puppies (5)
Avocado Slices
Chicken Tenders (2)
Side Shrimp (4)
Eggs
Each
Side Catfish (1)
Garlic Bread
Salsa 32oz
On the Grill
Cajun Jambalaya
Grilled Cajun chicken, sausage, and shrimp mixed with bell peppers and onions, over Jambalaya rice
Shrimp and Scallop Kabob
4 shrimp, 4 scallops with bell peppers & red onions, served with rice, coleslaw, and garlic bread
Grilled Catfish and Shrimp
Cajun or blackened 2 catfish, 4 shrimp corn on the cob, rice, and garlic bread
California Tacos
Three tacos shrimp, catfish, or chicken grilled with coleslaw, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce
Shrimp in Creamy Chipotle Sauce
Grilled shrimp, red onions, and creamy chipotle sauce served with rice, salad, and garlic bread
Chicken in Creamy Chipotle Sauce
Grilled chicken, red onions, and creamy chipotle sauce served with rice, salad, and garlic bread
The Crazy Fish
Fried whole tilapia, 4 grilled shrimp, red onions, and our house sauce, served with rice, fries, and gumbo soup
Garlic Butter Shrimp
Sautéed shrimp cooked in a garlic butter sauce, served with grilled veggies, brown rice, and garlic bread
Hawaiian Chicken
With pineapple sauce, rice, and sweet potato fries