Food

Starters

Diablos (3)

$7.00

Shrimp and jalapeño wrapped in bacon

Diablos (6)

$11.00

Shrimp and jalapeño wrapped in bacon

Stuffed Jalapeños (3)

$7.00

With cheese

Crab Cakes (2)

$9.00

Coconut Shrimp (6)

$10.00

Buffalo Shrimp (6)

$11.00

Fried or grilled

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

With queso and bacon on top

Fried Oysters (8)

$10.00

Fried Bites

$20.00

House Sauces

Butter Sauce

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Coconut Sauce

$1.00

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Horseradish

$1.00

Raw Bar

Cocktails

$15.00

House cocktails (pico de gallo, avocado, shrimp, fish, octopus, or combo)

Aguachile

$16.00

Shrimp, lime juice, cucumber, red onions, and spicy red or green chili or salsa negra. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Trio Aguachile

$20.00

Raw Oysters - 1/2 Dozen (6)

$16.00

Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Raw Oysters - 1 Dozen (12)

$24.00

Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Ceviche

$16.00

Fish, shrimp, octopus, or combo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Tostada de Ceviche

$7.00

Soups & Salads

Cup Gumbo Soup

$5.00

Bowl Gumbo Soup

$8.00

Seafood Soup

$19.00

Shrimp Soup

$16.00

2 Lobster Soup

$29.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Garden Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Buffalo Salad

$11.00

Oysters with Ceviche

$3.00

Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

10 Pieces Shrimp Cucaracha

$13.00

Fried in their shell to crispy perfection and then tossed with a yummy spicy sauce

20 Pieces Shrimp Cucaracha

$26.00

Fried in their shell to crispy perfection and then tossed with a yummy spicy sauce

Wings & Fries

Wings & Fries - 5 Pieces

$12.00

Wings & Fries - 15 Pieces

$23.00

Wings & Fries - 20 Pieces

$30.00

Wings & Fries - 10 Pieces

$18.00

Wings & Fries - 25 Pieces

$35.00

Wings & Fries - 30 Pieces

$40.00

Wings & Fries - 35 Pieces

$45.00

Wings & Fries - 40 Pieces

$50.00

I Like It Fried

Catfish Basket

$14.00

3 pieces

Combo Basket

$15.00

4 shrimp and 2 fillets of catfish

Fried Oysters

$14.00

8 pieces

Pulpo Asado

$29.00

Chicken Tenders Basket

$12.00

3 pieces

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

8 pieces

Whole Tilapia Fried (by itself)

$12.00

Sides

Salsa 16oz.

$9.00

Side Tostadas (3)

$1.25

Parmesan Cheese

$2.00

2 oz

Lemons

$1.00

Limes

$1.00

Jambalaya Rice

$6.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Potatoes (2)

$2.00

Side Corn (1)

$1.25

Side Hush Puppies (5)

$3.00

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Chicken Tenders (2)

$4.00

Side Shrimp (4)

$6.00

Eggs

$1.25

Each

Side Catfish (1)

$3.50

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Salsa 32oz

$16.00

On the Grill

Cajun Jambalaya

$17.00

Grilled Cajun chicken, sausage, and shrimp mixed with bell peppers and onions, over Jambalaya rice

Shrimp and Scallop Kabob

$18.00

4 shrimp, 4 scallops with bell peppers & red onions, served with rice, coleslaw, and garlic bread

Grilled Catfish and Shrimp

$16.00

Cajun or blackened 2 catfish, 4 shrimp corn on the cob, rice, and garlic bread

California Tacos

$14.00

Three tacos shrimp, catfish, or chicken grilled with coleslaw, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce

Shrimp in Creamy Chipotle Sauce

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, red onions, and creamy chipotle sauce served with rice, salad, and garlic bread

Chicken in Creamy Chipotle Sauce

$14.00

Grilled chicken, red onions, and creamy chipotle sauce served with rice, salad, and garlic bread

The Crazy Fish

$18.00

Fried whole tilapia, 4 grilled shrimp, red onions, and our house sauce, served with rice, fries, and gumbo soup

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$16.00

Sautéed shrimp cooked in a garlic butter sauce, served with grilled veggies, brown rice, and garlic bread

Hawaiian Chicken

$15.00

With pineapple sauce, rice, and sweet potato fries

Whiskey Glazed Salmon w/ Shrimp

$25.99

Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Shrimp (3)

$6.00

Grilled or fried

Kids Catfish

$6.00

Grilled or fried

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Corn Dog

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$7.00

Churros with Cajeta

$7.00

Chocolate Brownie with Ice Cream

$7.00

Flan Napolitano

$7.00

By the Pound

King Crab Leg (lb)

$65.00

Snow Crab Leg (lb)

$32.00

Shrimp (lb)

$17.00

Regular Crawfish (lb)

$13.00

Sea Scallops (lb)

$29.00

Baby Octopus (lb)

$13.00

Sausage (lb)

$12.00

Green Mussels (lb)

$12.00

White Clams (lb)

$13.00

Lb Lobster Tail

$30.00

Crawfish LIVE (lb)

$12.00

Combos

combo # 1

$26.00

Combo # 2

$26.00

Combo # 3

$18.00

Combo # 4

$32.00

Combo # 5

$32.00

Combo # 6

$39.00

Family Special

$110.00

1 lb shrimp, 1 lb snow crab, 1 lb green mussels, 1/2 lb sausage, 1 lb crawfish, 1 whole fried tilapia, 3 corns, 6 potatoes, and garlic bread

Pastas

Creamy Seafood Pasta Lunch

$9.99

Creamy Seafood Pasta Dinner

$14.99

Cajun Chicken Pasta Lunch

$