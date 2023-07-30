Popular Items

Brisket Birria Taco*

Brisket Birria Taco*

$6.00

Yellow corn tortilla lightly fried and folded on half, filled with brisket birria, white cheese, onions and cilantro. Served with consome

Brisket Birria Burrito

$12.00
Smoked Carnitas Taco*

Smoked Carnitas Taco*

$5.00

Soft Flour tortilla folded on half filled with smoke pulled pork, salsa verde, onions and cilantro

Food

Meat by the Pound

Prime Brisket

Prime Brisket

$32.00

Moist and tender mesquite smoked prime brisket. Your choice of lean or juicy brisket. 2-3 servings per pound.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$20.00

A Barbeque Classic. Lightly seasoned pork that is shredded manually. 3-4 servings per pound.

Smoked Pulled Chicken

Smoked Pulled Chicken

$20.00
Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$29.00

Guajillo pork ribs, mesquite smoked with a dry rub. A full rack includes 12 ribs.

Half Rack Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

$19.00

Guajillo pork ribs, mesquite smoked with a dry rub. A half rack includes 6 ribs.

Ribs (By the lb)

$20.00

St. Louis style pork ribs, mesquite smoked with a dry rub. Ordered by weight (lbs).

Sausage Link

Sausage Link

$6.50

Mesquite smoked sausage, mixed with pork and beef. Flavored with jalapeno and creamy cheddar cheese. Includes two sausages per order.

Sausage Half Link

Sausage Half Link

$3.25

Mesquite smoked sausage, mixed with pork and beef. Flavored with jalapeno and creamy cheddar cheese. Includes one sausage per order.

Sausage (By the Lb)

$24.00

Brisket Birria (By the Lb)

$32.00

Smoked Chile Verde (By the Lb)

$22.00

Sandwiches

All the Sandwiches include one Individual side
El General Patton

El General Patton

$17.00

1/3 pound of chopped prime brisket, 1/3 pound of pulled pork and 1/4 pound of sausage. Served with one individual side.

Dixie ''V''

Dixie ''V''

$15.00

/3 pound of our delicious chopped prime brisket on a Hawaiian roll. Served with one individual side.

East Side Pig

East Side Pig

$12.00

1/3 pound of pulled pork on a Hawaiian roll. Served with one individual side.

Cheddar Bird

Cheddar Bird

$12.00

1/3 pound of our delicious pulled chicken on a Hawaiian roll. Topped with our homemade cheese sauce. Served with one individual side.

Tacos

Brisket Birria Taco*

Brisket Birria Taco*

$6.00

Yellow corn tortilla lightly fried and folded on half, filled with brisket birria, white cheese, onions and cilantro. Served with consome

Brisket Taco*

Brisket Taco*

$7.00

Soft flour tortilla, filled with prime brisket, pico de gallo, pickles red onions, and Cotija cheese. Topped with Guacamole salsa.

Smoked Carnitas Taco*

Smoked Carnitas Taco*

$5.00

Soft Flour tortilla folded on half filled with smoke pulled pork, salsa verde, onions and cilantro

Chile Verde Taco*

Chile Verde Taco*

$5.00

Soft Flour tortilla folded on half filled with smoke chile verde, onions and cilantro

Chicken Taco*

Chicken Taco*

$5.00

Yellow corn tortilla, folded on half filled with smoke chicken melted Monterrey Jack cheese, pico de gallo and red pickle onions

Burritos

All burritos come with beans, pico de gallo and cheese

Brisket Burrito

$14.00

Brisket Birria Burrito

$12.00

Chile Verde Burrito

$10.00

Pulled Pork Burrito

$10.00

Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Tostadas & More

Brisket Tostada

$9.00

Pulled Pork Tostada

$8.00

Chicken Tostada

$8.00
Mexi-Q Twinkie

Mexi-Q Twinkie

$4.00

Fresh Jalapeno filled with prime brisket, white cream cheese sauce, wrapped on bacon and smoked.

Brisket Elote Cup

Brisket Elote Cup

$14.00

8oz of roasted cream elote, topped with 1/3 of prime brisket, poco de gallo, Cotija cheese and red salsa

Platters

ALL BBQ

ALL BBQ

$45.00

1/3 lb each of prime brisket, pulled pork, Guajillo ribs, jalapeno cheddar cheese sausage and two individual sides.

MEXI-BBQ

MEXI-BBQ

$58.00

1/3 lb each of prime brisket, pulled pork, and jalapeno cheddar cheese sausage, two brisket birria tacos, two mexi-q twinkies, one brisket tostada and two individual sides

Sides

Julio's Mac 'N Cheese

Julio's Mac 'N Cheese

Our own house creation, a creamy and flavorful combination of multiple cheeses and green chiles as part of the sauce.

Lala's Pinto Beans

Lala's Pinto Beans

A flavorful sauce including pinto beans, pulled pork, onions, and jalapenos.

Grandma's Calabacitas

Grandma's Calabacitas

Out of stock

Calabacitas are a delicious, healthy side dish. It is made with simple ingredients like Mexican Grey Squach, onions, garlic, tomatoes, green chiles and jack cheese

Roasted Creamed Elote

Roasted Creamed Elote

It is a simple homemade creamed corn. corn is cooked with onions, red and green bell peppers, whipped heavy cream and some spices.

Refried Beans

Extras

Bun

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Tortillas Corn (4)

$2.00

Tortillas Flour (4)

$2.00

Tortillas Corn (12)

$5.00

Tortillas Flour (12)

$5.00

Consome Individual

$2.50

Consome Pint

$4.00

Consome Quart

$8.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Banana Pudding

$6.00
Texas Sheet Cake

Texas Sheet Cake

$6.00

Drinks

NA Beverage

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Mexican Coke

$3.50

Bottled Fanta Orange

$3.50

Bottled Squirt

$3.50

Bottled Big Red Soda

$3.50

Bottled Root Beer

$3.50

Bottled Vanilla Cream

$3.50

Bottled Jarritos Mandarin

$3.50

Bottled Jarritos Pineapple

$3.50

Bottled Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.50

Bottled Jarritos Tamarindo

$3.50Out of stock

Bottled Horchata

$3.50Out of stock

Bottled Jamaica

$3.50

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$2.50

Jamaica

$2.50

Watermelon

$2.50

Mango

$2.50

Retail

Shirts/Hats

Tee Shirts

$20.00
Hat

Hat

$25.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Sauces

House Sauce

$8.00

Hot & Sweet Sauce

$8.00

Mustard Sauce

$8.00

Green Tomatillo Sauce

$9.00

Red Guajillo Sauce

$9.00

Pickled Red Onions

$5.00