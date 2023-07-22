Popular Items

Small Fried Shrimp Poboy

$9.99
Peeled Boiled Shrimp

$10.99+

Seasoned Fries

$2.75+

Food

Appetizers

Fried Wings

$7.99+
Flavored Wings

$7.99+
Boudin Balls (4)

$7.50

Grilled Boudin Link

$7.50
Crawfish Pies

$6.99
2pc Boudin Egg Roll

$4.99

4pc Boudin Egg Roll

$9.99

PoBoys

Small Fried Shrimp Poboy

$9.99

Small Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$10.25

Small Fried Catfish Poboy

$9.99

Small Fried Tilapia Poboy

$9.99

Small Fried Oysters Poboy

$11.99

Small Fried CRAW-fish Poboy

$12.99

Small Grilled Catfish Poboy

$10.25

Small Grilled Tilapia Poboy

$10.25

Small Fried Soft Shell Crab Poboy

$12.99
Small Roast Beef & Gravy Poboy

$10.25

Small Surf & Turf Poboy

$10.50

Small Half-Half Poboy

$11.99

Small Fried Chicken Poboy

$9.25

Small Grilled Chicken Poboy

$9.25

Small Fried Pork Chop Poboy

$9.50

Small Grilled Pork Chop Poboy

$9.99

Small CheeseBurger Poboy

$9.75
Small Hot Sausage Poboy

$9.75
Regular Fried Shrimp Poboy

$12.25

Regular Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$12.75

Regular Fried Catfish Poboy

$12.25

Regular Grilled Catfish Poboy

$12.75

Regular Fried Tilapia Poboy

$12.25

Regular Grilled Tilapia Poboy

$12.75
Regular Fried Crawfish Poboy

$17.99

Regular Fried Oysters Poboy

$15.99

Regular Half-Half Poboy

$14.99
Regular RoastBeef & Gravy Poboy

$12.99

Regular Surf & Turf Poboy

$13.99
Regular Hot Sausage Poboy

$12.50

Regular CheeseBurger Poboy

$11.99
Regular Fried Chicken Poboy

$11.99

Regular Grilled Chicken Poboy

$11.99

Regular Fried Soft Shell Crab Poboy

$17.99
Large Fried Shrimp Poboy

$16.50

Large Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$16.99

Large Fried Catfish Poboy

$16.50

Large Grilled Catfish Poboy

$16.99

Large Fried Tilapia Poboy

$16.50

Large Grilled Tilapia Poboy

$16.99

Large Fried Crawfish Poboy

$25.99

Large Fried Oysters Poboy

$19.99
Large Surf & Turf Poboy

$18.99

Large CheeseBurger Poboy

$17.50

Large Club & Cheese Poboy

$18.99

Large Fried Chicken Poboy

$15.99

Large Grilled Chicken Poboy

$15.99

Large Fried Soft Shell Crab Poboy

$25.99
Large RoastBeef & Gravy Poboy

$17.50
Large Hot Sausage Poboy

$17.50

Large Half-Half Poboy

$18.99

Bun

Bun Fried Shrimp

$7.50

Bun Grilled Shrimp

$8.25

Bun Fried Catfish

$7.25

Bun Grilled Catfish

$7.99

Bun Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Bun Surf and Turf

$8.99

Bun Roastbeef With Gravy

$8.99

Bun CheeseBurger

$7.99

Bun Hot Sausage

$7.50

Bun Fried Pork Chop

$7.50

Bun Pork Chop Grilled

$7.99

Fried Platters

Popcorn Shrimp Plate

$9.25
8pc Fried Shrimp Plate

$9.99
12pc Fried Shrimp Plate

$13.50
1pc Fried Fish Plate

$9.50
2pc Fried Fish Plate

$11.99
3pc Fried Fish Plate

$14.99
8pc Fried Oysters Plate

$11.99
12pc Fried Oysters Plate

$15.99

2pc Fried Soft Shell Crab Plate

$19.99
5 Fried Shrimp + 1pc Fish Plate

$12.25
5 Fried Oysters + 1pc Fish Plate

$12.99
5 Fried Shrimp + 3 Oysters Plate

$11.99
8 Fried Shrimp+ 2 Fish Plate

$17.99
Seafood Special

$18.99

Seafood Sampler

$19.99

Grilled Platters

8pc Grilled Shrimp Plate

$10.50
12pc Grilled Shrimp Plate

$13.99
1pc Grilled Fish Plate

$10.50
2pc Grilled Fish Plate

$12.99
3pc Grilled Fish Plate

$15.99
5pc Grilled Shrimp + 1 Fish Plate

$12.99
8 Grilled Shrimp+ 2 Fish Plate

$18.99

Wing & More Platters

Fried Wings Platter

$10.99+

Flavored Wings Platter

$10.99+

Fried Pork Chop Platter

$9.99+

3pc Fried Chicken Tenders Plate

$10.99

Boiling Pot

Suicide Shrimp Box (Mild)

$16.00

Includes 10 boiled shrimp, corn, potato and boiled egg, served over shrimp fried rice

Turkey Neck Cravin Box (Mild)

$13.00

Includes 1 Turkey Neck, corn, potato and boiled egg, served over white rice

Turkey Neck

$10.99
Boiled Shrimp (with Shell)

$9.99+
Snow Crab

$16.99+
Peeled Boiled Shrimp

$10.99+

2LB Boiled Crawfish

$17.98
3Lb Boiled Crawfish

$26.97
Calliope Catch

$25.99
Boiling Feast

$36.99

Fried Rice

Small Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.50
Small Callio Fried Rice

$9.99

Small Chicken Fried Rice

$8.50

Small Crawfish Fried Rice

$9.99

Small Sausage Fried Rice

$8.50

Small Veggie Fried Rice

$6.99
Large Callio Fried Rice

$12.99

Large Chicken Fried Rice

$11.99

Large Crawfish Fried Rice

$12.99

Large Sausage Fried Rice

$11.99
Large Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.99

Large Veggie Fried Rice

$8.99

Favorites

Shrimp Étouffée

$11.25

Crawfish Étouffée

$11.99
Combination Etouffee

$13.99
Calliope Red Bean + Rice

$11.95

Red Bean+Rice

$4.25+
Jambalaya

$15.95
Cajun Catfish Etouffee

$12.99

Gumbo

Small Chicken Sausage Gumbo

$4.50

Small Mixed Gumbo

$4.99

Regular Chicken Sausage Gumbo

$6.99

Regular Mixed Gumbo

$7.50

Large Chicken Sausage Gumbo

$9.25

Large Mixed Gumbo

$9.99

Kid's

Kids Catfish Box (4pc)

$6.99

Kid Shrimp Box

$6.99

Kid Chicken Nuggets (6pc)

$6.99

Salads

Cajun Shrimp Salad (spicy)

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.50

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.50
Grilled Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Fried Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Grilled Fish Salad

$10.99

Fried Fish Salad

$10.99

Fried Soft Shell Crab Salad

$18.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Side Salad

$3.50

Sides

French Fries

$2.75+

Seasoned Fries

$2.75+

Jalapenos Hush Pups

$3.50+

Onion Rings

$3.50+

Cajun Fries

$3.50+

TX Garlic Bread (2)

$2.50

White Rice

$1.50+

Sauce

Spicy Remoulade

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Ketchup

$0.50

NOLA Sauce

$1.00

Side Garlic Butter Sauce

$1.00

Bourbon Sauce

$2.00

Firehouse Sauce

$2.00

Honey BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Cajun Zing Sauce

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Cayenne Pepper

$0.50

Beverages

Beverages

Big Shot

$2.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$2.75+

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99+

Can Soda

$1.75

Bottle Soda

$2.25

Daiquiris

Liquid Marijuana

$5.99+
Maui Wowie

$5.99+
Daiquiri Mix

$6.99+
Blue Hawaiian

$5.99+
Long Island Tea

$5.99+

Desserts

Lemon Pound Cake

$3.99

Red Velvet Cake

$4.75