High Tower Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.
Location
8350 North Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hawaiian Bros - HB0022_Dallas TX_Greenville
No Reviews
6011 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant