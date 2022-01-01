Dive In
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Villagers, this one’s for you and your guests only. The legendary Village Country Club is back and the food is hot, the pool is cool and your order is always just right! Inside The VCC, pop into Dive In, our new poolside restaurant and go-to spot for good food and good times. Grab a bite on the go, a drink by the pool or table inside. We’re here to play—however your day plays out.
Location
5670 Village Glen Drive, Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hawaiian Bros - HB0022_Dallas TX_Greenville
No Reviews
6011 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant