5670 Village Glen Drive, Suite 100

Dallas, TX 75206

Order Again

Popular Items

Lil' Village Burger
Lil' Popcorn Chicken Basket
The Village Burger

Starters

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Remoulade, Fried Garlic

Crispy Crab Cake

Crispy Crab Cake

$19.00

Blue Crab, Remoulade, Watercress Salad

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$7.00

Smoked Cheddar, Chipotle, Spiced Saltines

Vegetable Crudites

Vegetable Crudites

$6.00

Garden Vegetables, Green Goddess Dip

Soups & Salads

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cream, Potatoes, Pernod, Spiced Saltines

Kale Casesar

Kale Casesar

$11.00

Baby Kale, Gem Lettuce, Bread Crumbs, Parmesan-Peppercorn Dressing

Louis Salad

Louis Salad

$11.00

Avocado, Soft Egg, Bread Crumbs, Pickled Onions, Louis Dressing

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$6.00Out of stock

Rotates Daily

Sandwiches & Entrees

Chef Special

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00
Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$17.00

Grilled Fish, Veggie Slaw, Chipotle Aioli, White Corn Tortilla

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Veggie Slaw, Chipotle Aioli, Pickles, House-Made Everything Bun

Grilled Veggie Wrap

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Red Peppers, Zucchini, Sprouts, Avocado, Green Goddess, Flour Tortilla Wrap

Pan-Roasted Chicken

$23.00Out of stock
Popcorn Chicken Basket

Popcorn Chicken Basket

$15.00

Honey Hot Sauce, Fries

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Gulf Shrimp, Linguine Pasta, Roasted Garlic Butter, Chiles, Bread Crumbs

The Club

$14.00
The Village Burger

The Village Burger

$15.00

Grass-Fed Beef, Smoked Cheddar, Pickles, Remoulade, House-Made Everything

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00+

Hampton or Regular

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$5.00

Corn Fritters, Chipotle Aioli

Mac 'N' Cheese

Mac 'N' Cheese

$8.00

Aged Cheddar, Herbs, Bread Crumbs

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00+

Lil' Villagers

Lil' Village Burger

Lil' Village Burger

$9.00

Grass-Fed Beef, Cheddar Cheese, House-Made Bun, Side Salad or Fries

Mac 'N' Cheese

Mac 'N' Cheese

$8.00

Aged Cheddar, Herbs, Bread Crumbs

Lil' Popcorn Chicken Basket

Lil' Popcorn Chicken Basket

$8.00

Honey Hot Sauce, Side Salad or Fries

Kids Side of Fries

Kids Side of Fries

$6.00

Hampton or Regular

Vegetable Crudites

Vegetable Crudites

$6.00

Garden Vegetables, Green Goddess Dip

Kids Pimento Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00
Cookie Skillet

Cookie Skillet

$7.00

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie, Vanilla Ice Cream

Sundae

Sundae

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Blumania (Sugar Free)

$5.00

Blumania Energy

$5.00

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Soda (7.5oz Slim Cans)

$1.50
Topo Chico (Bottle)

Topo Chico (Bottle)

$3.50
Waterloo Sparkling Water (Can)

Waterloo Sparkling Water (Can)

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00
Bottled water

Bottled water

$0.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Strawberry Kiwi Vitamin Water N\A

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

French Press

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Villagers, this one’s for you and your guests only. The legendary Village Country Club is back and the food is hot, the pool is cool and your order is always just right! Inside The VCC, pop into Dive In, our new poolside restaurant and go-to spot for good food and good times. Grab a bite on the go, a drink by the pool or table inside. We’re here to play—however your day plays out.

Website

Location

5670 Village Glen Drive, Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75206

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

