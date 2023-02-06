Capozzi NY Pizza 4285 Roswell Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Best pizza south of New York!
Location
4285 Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30062
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Biscuits and More - 3162 Johnson Ferry rd suite 140
No Reviews
3162 Johnson Ferry rd suite 140 Marietta, GA 30060
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Marietta
Clean Juice - Sandy Plains Marketplace
4.7 • 257
3460 Sandy Plains Rd Marietta, GA 30066
View restaurant