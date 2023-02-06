Capozzi NY Pizza 4285 Roswell Road

Main picView gallery

Capozzi NY Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

4285 Roswell Road

Marietta, GA 30062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters

Garlic Bread

$3.45

A 10” loaf of the best garlic

GBM

$4.45

House Salad

$6.75

A mound of lettuce with tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, red onions, black & green olives.

1/2 Salad

$3.95

Greek Salad

$9.95

A mound of lettuce with tomatoes, carrots, cucumber and kalamata olives, a heaping scoop of feta, red onion, and our Greek dressing on the side

Cold Antipasta

$9.95

We start with everything on the house salad and then we add our imported salami, ham, provolone & pepperoni slices.

Fried Zucchini Stixs

$5.95

We cut and bread them ourselves served with a side of our tomato sauce

Extra Dressing

$1.50

Specialty Pastas

Penne Bolognese

$13.95

Chunks of sausage sautéed with ground beef and a pinch of crushed red peppers with tomato sauce and a splash of cream.

Penne Sicilian

$13.95

Fresh garlic sautéed with broccoli florets tossed with pasta and topped with a toasted seasoned breadcrumb mixture.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95

Fresh cream simmered with your favorite pasta with just the right amount of grated romano. It’s a classic.

Penne Forte

$13.95

Fresh mushrooms and onions sautéed with a dab of jalapeno puree with tomato sauce and a splash of cream.

Clam Sauce

$13.95

Fresh clams always, never from a can, poached in their own broth with all the right stuff (red or white). Suggested pasta Linguini.

Fettuccine Alfredo Half Order

$7.98

Fresh cream simmered with your favorite pasta with just the right amount of grated romano. It’s a classic.

Clam Sauce Half Order

$7.98

Fresh clams always, never from a can, poached in their own broth with all the right stuff (red or white). Suggested pasta Linguini.

Pastas

Garlic & Oil

$10.95

Fresh slices of garlic and sautéed golden brown in an olive oil blend for that roasted flavor.

Tomato Sauce

$9.95

Our secret recipes simmered over six hours with only the freshest ingredients to give that “old home” flavor. Manjai!

Butter Sauce

$9.95

Creamy butter melted in a saute pan tossed with the pasta of your choice. (great for little ones).

Meat Sauce

$11.95

100% ground beef pan-seared to perfection, seasoned and simmered in our famous sauce for a great taste.

Mushroom Sauce

$10.95

Fresh mushrooms sautéed to perfection then cooked in our secret sauce. What a flavor!

Cheese Ravioli

$10.95

Jumbo ravioli smothered in our secret sauce.

Pizza Specialties

House Special Pizza

$26.95

Loaded with roasted bell pepper, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black and green olives.

Veggie

$23.95

Roasted bell pepper, tomato, broccoli florets, mushrooms, garlic, black & green olives topped with onions.

Ultimate Meat

$26.95

Piled high with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham and bacon with extra cheese on the top.

Capozzi Combo Pie

$26.95

Creamy garlic dressing with cappy, ham, salami, tomatoes & mozzarella.

Tomato Ranch

$20.95

Just like it sounds. Our ranch dressing and fresh tomatoes with mozzarella and grated Romano..

Manhattan

$17.95

Our classic pie with fresh basil added to the sauce gives this pie a very delicate but robust flavor.

Four Cheese

$21.95

With fresh rosemary, ricotta provolone, romano, mozzarella, with a touch of garlic makes this one sinfully delicious.

Grandpa’s Pie

$18.95

Fresh tomatoes, basil and a touch of garlic (hold the sauce), topped with mozzarella and romano.

White Pizza

$20.95

A ricotta mix with a touch of garlic, fresh basil topped with mozzarella and grated romano.

Build Your Own Pizza

Cheese Pie

$17.75

Slice

$3.00

Square Slice

$3.79

Hot Heros

Meatball Hero

$9.95

Made by us with 100% ground beef. They make Grandma proud!

Sausage Hero

$10.50

All pork sweet fennel Italian sausage shipped out of New Your by my cousin Joey.

Chicken Parm Hero

$10.95

All white meat cutlet breaded and fried golden brown cut in strips smothered with tomato sauce.

Chicken Ranch Hero

$10.95

All white meat cutlet breaded and fried, cut in stripes and drenched in our dressing topped mozzarella and baked.

Veal Parm Hero

$12.95

(Real veal) Leg cutlet pounded and breaded by us and fried golden brown cut in thin strips.

Eggplant Parm Hero

$10.50

Fresh eggplant sliced thin and sautéed the way Grandma had Grandpa do it.

Shrimp Parm Hero

$12.95

Succulent large breaded shrimp.

Pepper & Eggs

$9.50

Roasted green bell peppers with scrambled eggs. Only mom would make this for you!

Cold Heros

Capozzi’s Combo

$10.95

Salami, ham, capicola and provolone makes this heaven on a hero, it don’t get better than this.

Salami & Provolone

$9.50

Imported Genoa makes this classic.

Ham & Provolone

$9.50

I lived on this one as a kid.

Capicola & Provolone

$9.50

The best of the old world.

Calzone

Calzone

$10.50

A pocket of dough stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, and grated Romano. Sealed, baked, and served with tomato sauce.

New York Favorites

Baked Ziti

$10.25

Pasta tossed with ricotta, tomato sauce, mozzarella and baked.

Lasagna with Meat

$10.95

Choice Red or White sauce. What else is there to say except MAMA MIA!

Baked Ravioli

$10.50

Choice of Red or White sauce. Jumbo cheese filled ravioli parmigiana.

Manicotti

$10.25

Choice of Red or White sauce. It’s Mom recipe - two rolled crepes stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and seasoned just right.

Sausage & Peppers

$11.95

Chunks of sausage cooked with roasted green bell pepper in tomato sauce served with pasta.

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$11.95

Fresh peeled and sliced thin for a taste you’ll crave, served with a side of pasta.

Chicken Parm Dinner

$15.95

Two white meat cutlets coated with our seasoned breadcrumbs, fried golden brown, served with pasta.

Veal Parm Dinner

$16.95

A giant tender cutlet of real veal pounded with our Mickey Mantle 34 inch bat, cooked just right and served with pasta.

Shrimp Parm Dinner

$16.95

Large shrimp breaded and seasoned with (TLC) served with a side of pasta.

Special Chicken Dinners

Franchese

$16.95

Two white meat cutlets egg dipped and sautéed with lemon butter and white wine sauce.

Marsala

$16.95

Two white meat cutlets sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce.

Picatta

$16.95

Two white meat cutlets sautéed with lemon, butter and capers in a white wine sauce.

Extras

Sautéed Broccoli

$4.95

Meatball

$2.25

Sausage

$2.50

Cup Of Sauce

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$1.50

Chicken Cutlet

$3.95

Dessert

Cannoli

$1.95

NA Beverages

Lunch Bev

$2.00

Dinner Bev

$3.00

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Best pizza south of New York!

Location

4285 Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30062

Directions

