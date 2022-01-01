Restaurant header imageView gallery

Catch 35 Chicago

35 W Wacker Dr

Chicago, IL 60601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cup of Bisque
Tuna Poke
Szechwan Scallops

STARTERS

Bread & Butter

$3.95
Charred Octopus

Charred Octopus

$19.00

Caramelized chili sauce - Greek yogurt

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$19.00

Asian slaw - sweet chili garlic sauce

Crabcake App

Crabcake App

$19.00

Peppers & onions - smoking remoulade sauce

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$19.00

Tartar sauce - cocktail sauce - grilled tofu satay

Gluten Free Bread

Potsticker

$6.00
Szechwan Scallops

Szechwan Scallops

$20.00

Scallions - bell pepper - shiitake mushrooms - potsticker

Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$19.00

Sashimi style - wasabi - pickled ginger - tamari soy

SLIDERS

Crabcake Sliders

$21.00

Panko - tomato - lettuce - onion - smoking remoulade - brioche

Nashville Sliders

Nashville Sliders

$18.00

Spicy butter rub - coleslaw - chipotle aioli - pickle - brioche

Shortrib Sliders

$18.00

Turf sauce - cheddar cheese - peppers & onions - brioche

SALADS/SOUPS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine - sun-dried tomato parmesan crouton - Caesar dressing

House Salad

$12.00

Butter lettuce- artichoke hearts- heirloom tomatoes- carrot- red onion- balsamic dijon vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg - tomato - egg - crispy bacon - blue cheese - everything spice

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Romaine & Iceberg - bacon - avocado - tomatoes - egg - blue cheese crumbles - roasted red peppers - ranch

Beet Salad

$12.00

Mixed lettuce - candied pecans - pears - dried cranberries - feta - balsamic Dijon vinaigrette

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$23.00

Tuna - cilantro lime rice OR mixed lettuce - seaweed - avocado - edamame - radish - cucumber - carrots - sriracha aioli

Seafood Cobb

Seafood Cobb

$25.00

Scallops - crab - shrimp - avocado - heirloom tomatoes - blue cheese - hearts of palm - lemon dill dressing

Cup of Bisque

$8.00

Cup Gumbo

$8.00

Bowl of Bisque

$11.00

Bowl Gumbo

$11.00

SPECIALS

Cedar Salmon

$33.00

Brown sugar - soy glazed - red pepper flakes - tarragon aioli

Shrimp Pasta

$28.00

Jumbo shrimp, asparagus, sun dried tomatoes, white wine garlic sauce

Smoked Shrimp Appetizer

$19.00

Jumbo shrimp - parmesan cheese - Cajun cream sauce

Swordfish

$34.00

COMBINATION

Crispy Seafood Platter

$29.00

Gulf shrimp & whitefish, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, coleslaw and French fries

Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$42.00

Salmon - shrimp - 4 oz grilled lobster tail - beurre blanc

Risotto

$36.00

Scallops, tomatoes, basil pesto, sliced asparagus, parmesan, beurre blanc

Stuffed Shrimp & Shortrib

$38.00

3 crab stuffed shrimp, 4oz shortrib, portabella mushrooms, demi glace, tartar

Tail & Filet

$47.00

4 oz lobster tail - 4 oz filet mignon - portabella mushrooms - demi glace

STEAKS

8oz Filet Mignon

8oz Filet Mignon

$56.00

8 oz. Filet - demi glace - portabella mushrooms

Braised Shortrib

$35.00

Demi glace - portabella mushrooms

NY Strip

$55.00

16 oz. bone in French cut - demi glace - portabella mushrooms

Skirt Steak

$36.00

8 oz. LHA Reserve skirt steak - turf sauce - portabella mushrooms

Twin Medallions

$45.00

4oz medallions - maitre d'butter- portabella mushrooms

Ribeye

$59.00

LOCAL FAVORITES

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Crispy whitefish - tomato - iceberg - pickles - tartar sauce - coleslaw - fries - brioche

House Burger

House Burger

$16.00

Cheddar cheese - turf sauce - LTO - fries - brioche bun

Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken

$24.00

Parmesan panko crusted - beurre blanc - capers

Ninos Tacos

Ninos Tacos

$19.00

Avocado- cabbage- salsa fresca - queso fresco- chipotle mayo- salsa verde - cilantro lime rice

FISH/LOBSTER/CRAB

Alaskan King Crab legs

Alaskan King Crab legs

$130.00

1 lb. Steamed - drawn butter - charred lemon

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$33.00

Grilled - cucumbers - shallots - lemon dill

Chilean Seabass

Chilean Seabass

$49.00

Ginger scallion sauce - bell peppers - green onions - shitake mushrooms

Crabcake Dinner

Crabcake Dinner

$38.00

Caramelized peppers & onions - smoking remoulade sauce

Sashimi Entree

$38.00

Sashimi style - wasabi - pickled ginger - tamari soy

Scallops Surf & Turf

$39.00

Seared scallops, braised shortrib & red potato hash, black pepper aioli

Tuna Steak

$38.00

Grilled rare - ramen noodle stir fry - wasabi herb butter

Twin Maine Lobster Tails

$49.00

Two 4 oz. grilled tails - drawn butter - charred lemon

Whitefish

Whitefish

$33.00

Panko - Parmesan & Asiago crusted - heirloom tomatoes - beurre blanc

WOK

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$26.00

Seared chicken breast - roasted peanuts - peppers - scallions - Kung Pao sauce - cilantro lime rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$26.00

Chicken - shrimp or short rib - rice noodle - sprouts - peanuts - egg - tofu - peppers

Stirfry

Stirfry

$26.00

Wok fried scallops - shrimp - veggies - rice noodles - stir fry sauce

SIDES

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Cheddar & Chive Biscuits

$11.00
Cilantro Rice

Cilantro Rice

$11.00
French Fries

French Fries

$11.00

Ramen Noodles

$11.00

Sauteed Spinach

$11.00
Whipped Potatoes

Whipped Potatoes

$11.00

ENTREE ADD ON

ADD Shrimp Skewer

$16.00

ADD Stuffed Shrimp

$21.00

ADD Lobster Tail

$25.00

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$10.00

Graham cracker crust – strawberry sauce – whipped cream

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Chocolate hazelnut center, crème anglaise, raspberry sauce, crushed hazelnuts

Key Lime

Key Lime

$10.00

Graham cracker crust filled with light key lime custard, topped with whipped cream

Mixed Berries

$9.00

Pecan Tart

$12.00
Sticky Toffee

Sticky Toffee

$10.00

Toffee pieces- butter caramel sauce

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Curbside Pickup Directions: Park at 35 W. Wacker drive in front of the Leo Burnett building and restaurant. Call 312-346-3500 when you arrive and your order will be brought out to you.

Location

35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601

Directions

