Cato's Ale House 3891 Piedmont Ave

3891 Piedmont Ave

Oakland, CA 94611

Starters

Potato Chips

$5.00

GF, Vegan

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

GF

Fries

$6.00

Vegan

Garlic Fries

$7.00

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Garlic Cheese Fries

$9.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. GF

Nachos Grande

$12.00

GF

Quesadilla

$9.00

Served with salsa fresca and sour cream.

Ranch $.50

$0.50

Side Avocado $2

$2.00

Side Bacon $3

$3.00

Side Chicken $5

$5.00

Soups/Salads

Green Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, bell peppers, radishes, cherry tomatoes, and Dijon vinaigrette.GF, Vegan

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, croutons, Parmesan, and our Caesar dressing.

Roasted Beet

$12.00

Wild arugula, feta, candied walnuts, and citrus vinaigrette. GF

Cup Chipotle Black Bean Chili

$6.00

GF, Vegan

Cup Chicken Pozole Soup

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.50

Side Roasted Beet Salad

$8.00

Bowl Chipotle Black Bean Chili

$8.00

GF, Vegan

Bowl Chicken Pozole Soup

$9.00

Sandwiches

Served with house-made chips.

Lemongrass Tofu Bahn Mi

$12.00

Cucumber, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon, and vegan sriracha mayo on a roll. Served with house-made chips. Spicy, Vegan

Five Spice Chicken Bahn Mi

$13.00

Marinated Mary's chicken, cucumber, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon, jalapeno, and mayo on a roll. Served with house-made chips. Spicy

Hallelujah!

$13.00

Fried Mary's chicken breast, spicy slaw, and lemon garlic aioli on a roll. Served with house-made chips. Spicy

Obama

$15.00

Thinly sliced beef, avocado, swiss, caramelized onion, and aioli, on a roll. Served with house-made chips.

Reuben

$16.00

Corned beef, Swiss, kraut, and Russian dressing on rye. Served with house-made chips.

BLT

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Avenue

$13.00

Pizza

Slice Margherita

$6.50

Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, house tomato sauce, and basil.

Slice Pepperoni

$7.50

Slice Pesto, Mushroom, & Sausage

$8.00

Roasted mushrooms, fennel, sausage, pesto, and tomato sauce.

Slice Okie Dokie Artichokie

$8.00

Artichoke, tomato, smoked mozzarella, and basil.

Slice Spinach Pesto Feta Onion

$8.00

With mozzarella and tomato sauce.

Margherita Pizza

$22.00

Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, house tomato sauce, and basil. 15" whole pie

Pepperoni Pizza

$25.00

15" whole pie

Pesto, Mushroom, & Sausage Pizza

$26.00

Roasted mushrooms, fennel, sausage, pesto, and tomato sauce. 15" whole pie.

Okie Dokie Artichokie Pizza

$26.00

Artichoke, tomato, smoked mozzarella, and basil. 15" whole pie

SPFO Pizza

$26.00

With mozzarella and tomato sauce. 15" whole pie

Burgers

We serve pasture-raised beef from 5 Dot Ranch. All beef patties are half-pound. Served with fries.

House Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on the side.

CATOBURGER

$19.00

Bacon, avocado, aioli, and grilled onions.

Retro Burger

$19.00

Bacon, American cheese, grilled onions, and secret sauce.

Falafel Burger

$13.00

With tomato, cucumber, cilantro, onion, and tahini sauce.

Impossible Burger

$18.00

Tomato, onion, lettuce, pickle, sriracha vegan mayo, and vegan bun.

Also

Extras and Sides!

Fish & Chips

$17.50

Beer-battered local rock cod served with coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Chicken Strips

$12.00

served with a side of ranch

White Truffle Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Creamy goodness, crispy breadcrumb topping.

Specials

Rubano

$17.00

Pressed sandwich with our house corned beef, Cuban roast pork, swiss cheese, pickle, mustard aioli on rye. Served with house chips.

Watermelon Salad

$15.00

served with cucumber, red onion, feta, mint, white balsamic vinaigrette

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$19.00

Seared-Rare Ahi Tuna Burger topped with ginger-sesame slaw and wasabi aioli. served with chips

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.00

3 tacos topped with cilantro, onions, salsa roja, avocado, escabeche. served with charro beans $16

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Try our juicy half pound burgers, hand tossed made-to-order pizza, fresh healthy salads, or inspired creative sandwiches. We use only the freshest ingredients and make an effort to source local produce and meat whenever possible. We use Semifreddi's bread, Mary’s free range Chicken, and 5 dot Ranch beef. Every order is made fresh, right away, for each customer. Be sure to also check out our daily specials for new additions!

Location

3891 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611

Directions

