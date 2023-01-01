Restaurant info

Known for his culinary creativity, Chef CJ Deery has been creating gourmet fare and feasts using local seasonal ingredients for catering clients since he opened Cedar Creek Catering in 2017. When artisan baker Jerry Sheehan joined his team, they started bringing their scratch-made pizzas, pretzels, and pastries to area farmers market, and are excited to now make them available to our Delaware County community for takeout! Cedar Creek also has a rental hall that can accommodate up to 200 people!

