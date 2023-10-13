CFE -47 N Washington st
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
You are my cup of cfe ☕️
Location
-47 N Washington st, Oxford, MI 48371
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Victoria’s Bistro & Cocktail Bar - Oxford
4.8 • 587
12 S Washington St Oxford, MI 48371
View restaurant
Fork n' Pint Lake Orion - 51 N Broadway St
No Reviews
51 N Broadway St Lake Orion, MI 48362
View restaurant