Arden- Chandos

Family Packs

1lb Protein

1lb Protein

$29.99

1 lb of your choice of Chando's signature meat topped with onions, cilantro, salsa roja, salsa verde, limes, radishes, chips & tortilla (25pk)

2lb Protein

2lb Protein

$54.99

2 lb of your choice of Chando's signature meat topped with onions, cilantro, salsa roja, salsa verde, limes, radishes, chips & tortilla (25pk)

Tacos

2 corn tortillas topped with Cilantro, Onion, Guacamole, Red or Green Salsa. (Fried) Fish and Shrimp topped with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo and Chando's Sauce.
Taco

Taco

$3.92

Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with fresh cilantro, delicious diced onions, creamy guacamole, and our house made salsa wrapped in two of Chando's fresh stone-ground street tortillas. (Fried) Fish and Shrimp topped with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo and Chando's Sauce.

Quesataco

$5.50

Cheese shell taco crispy on the outside and melted inside, your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with fresh cilantro, delicious diced onions, creamy guacamole, and tangy salsa

Lettuce Wrap Taco

$4.69

Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with fresh cilantro, delicious diced onions, creamy guacamole, and our house made salsa wrapped in a fresh lettuce leaf

Big Chicali Taco

$5.42

Your choice of Chando's signature meat in a 6-in flour tortilla, topped with opnion, cilantro, salsa, guacamole, and cabbage

Quesabirria

$5.00

Flour tortilla dipped in Birria grease filled with melted cheese, your choice of Birria, cilantro, onion, and red salsa.

Burritos

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$12.49

Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection served with jack cheese, beans, fresh cilantro, diced onions, creamy guacamole, lettuce, fresh pico-de-gallo, sour cream, and tangy salsa

Burrito

Burrito

$12.79

Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection served with melted jack cheese, fresh cilantro, dived onions, creamy guacamole, lettuce, fresh pico-de-gallo, sour cream, and house made salsa wrapped and rolled into a fresh tortilla.

Norcal Burrito

$13.79

Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection served with fresh-cut fries, nacho cheese, jack cheese, fresh cilantro, diced onions, creamy guacamole, lettuce, fresh pico-de-gallo, sour cream, and house made salsa expertly wrapped and rolled into a fresh flour tortilla.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Freshly cooked whole pinto beans with melted jack cheese. Wrapped on a flour tortilla

Sides

Sour Cream 2oz

$1.00

Chando's Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Side of Guac 2 oz

$1.99

Chips

Side of Beans (8oz)

$2.99

Side of Nacho Cheese 4oz

$2.99

Chips and Pico

$1.43

Side of Tortillas 12 tortillas

$1.00

Side of Consume

$3.00

4oz Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.25

24oz Side of Pico

$8.99

Large Tray of Chips

$8.25

24oz Green/Red Salsa

$5.99

24 oz Habanero Salsa

$9.38

Drinks

Bottled Sodas

$3.25

Kids Drink

$2.00

Large Aquafina

$4.00

Dessert

Churros

$3.99

Flan

$4.00

Arroz con Leche

$4.00

Gelatina

$4.00

Quesadillas

Select your favorite Chando's signature meat and enjoy it sandwiched between a giant flour tortilla that is grilled to perfection with creamy melted jack cheese and topped with onion, cilantro, pico-de-gallo, creamy guacamole, sour cream, and house made salsa.

Quesadilla

$13.89

Select your favorite Chando's signature meat and enjoy it sandwiched between a giant flour tortilla that is grilled to perfection with creamy melted jack cheese and topped with onion, cilantro, pico-de-gallo, creamy guacamole, sour cream, and house made salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Flour tortilla with melted jack cheese

Tortas

Torta

Torta

$12.49

The Mexican Sandwich. Freshly baked Telera roll grilled to crunchy perfection, jack cheese skirt topped with your choice of Chando's signature meat selection, cilantro, onion, lettuce, tomato, creamy guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.

Mini Tortas

Mini Tortas

$6.99

The Mexican Sandwich. Freshly baked Telera roll grilled to crunchy perfection, jack cheese skirt topped with your choice of Chando's signature meat selection, cilantro, onion, lettuce, tomato, creamy guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.

Nachos

Nachos

Nachos

$13.89

Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with nacho cheese, cilantro, onion, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, and pico de gallo on top of Chandos factory Fresh daily crispy tortilla chips.

Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Fresh daily fried crispy tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese.

Fries

Fries

Fries

$13.89

Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with nacho cheese, cilantro, onion, guacamole, house made salsa, sour cream, and pico de gallo on top of Chandos crispy Fries.

Flautas

Flautas (4)

$10.99

Enjoy Chandos signature shredded chicken inside a rolled tortilla that is deep-fried and topped with fresh lettuce, jack cheese, tomato salsa, and creamy guacamole.

Tostadas

Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with fresh cilantro, delicious diced onions, creamy guacamole, and house made salsa, fresh sliced avocado served on top of a crispy corn tortilla.

Tostada

$4.49

Mulitas

Mulita

Mulita

$5.50

Layered melted jack cheese and your choice of Chando's signature meat selection between two corn tortillas. Topped with fresh cilantro, delicious diced onions, creamy guacamole, and house made salsa for an instant flavor explosion.

Chandito Meals

Mini Churro - with choice (1) of Lil Cheese Quesadilla, Lil Bean and Cheese Burrito, (2) Tacos with Chicken or Asada, and a kids drink

Chandito Meal

$7.25

Mini Churro - with choice (1) of Lil Cheese Quesadilla, Lil Bean and Cheese Burrito, (2) Tacos with Chicken or Asada, and a kids drink

Elotes

Elote

Elote

$3.50

Xolos Menu

Xolos Agua Fresca

$3.50

Duros en Bolsa

$3.50

Papas en Bolsa

$3.50

Manzanitas

$3.50

Churritos

$3.50

Gummies

$3.50

Delicious Fruta

$5.00

Arroz con Leche

$3.50

Fresas con Crema

$3.50
