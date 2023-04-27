  • Home
  Saroms Southern Kitchen - El Camino Ave. - 1901 El Camino Avenue
Saroms Southern Kitchen - El Camino Ave. 1901 El Camino Avenue

No reviews yet

1901 El Camino Avenue

Sacramento, CA 95815

BREAKFAST

OMELETTE

BTA OMELETTE

$12.95

bacon, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar & jack cheeses

Create Omelette

$17.95

DENVER OMELETTE

$12.95

Bell pep, ham, onions cheddar & jack cheese

MONICAS OMELETTE

$15.95

chicken, bell pep, onions, mushroom, tomato cheddar & jack cheese, sourcream, pico and green onions

SAROMS OMELETTE

$13.95

bacon, andouille sausage, ham, onions, bell pep, mushroom, tomato, cheddar & jack cheese

FRITTATA

$13.95

egg whites, spinach, bacon, parmesan cheese

HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE

$12.95

ham, cheddar & jack cheeses

SPANISH OMELETTE

$12.95

tomatoes, green onions, bell pep, jalapenos, jack cheese, avocad, pico

TWO EGG COMBO

1 Catfish Filet

$14.95

2 Catfish Filets

$16.95

2 Fried Pork Chops

$15.95

8oz New York Steak

$16.95

8oz Smoked Ham Steak

$11.95

Applewood Bacon(3)

$11.95

Corned Beef Hash

$12.95

Country Fried Steak

$13.95

Sausage Links(3)

$10.95

Turkey Bacon(3)

$12.95

Two Egg Combo

$7.95

Sausage Patty

$11.95

Beef patty

$13.95

GRIDDLE

Pancakes (2)

$6.95

Buttermilk Pancakes (4)

$8.95

Chocolate chip pancake (2)

$8.95

chocolate chip pancake (4)

$14.95

French Toast Combo

$14.95

Old Fashion French Toast

$9.95

Pancake Combo

$13.95

waffle (1)

$5.95

Waffle Combo

$14.95

Waffles (2)

$10.95

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

Morning Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Cheese Supreme

$13.95

Super AM Sandwich

$14.95

HEALTHY START

Hot Oatmeal

$8.95

Strawberry, Banana Shake

$4.95

Bluberry, Banana, Spinach Shake

$4.95

BREAKFAST SIDES

Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.95

Chicken Breast

$6.95

Corned Beef Hash

$6.95

Country Gravy

$1.95

Country Potatoes

$4.95

Creamy Cheese Grits

$4.95

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$3.95

Grits No Cheese

$4.95

Ham Steak

$4.95

Hashbrown

$2.95

Homemade Cornbread

$2.95

Hot Link

$6.95

Sausage Links(2)

$1.95

Sliced Bacon (2)

$2.95

Side Eggs (2)

$4.95

Side Egg (1)

$2.95

Avocado

$1.95

Sausage Patty

$2.95

BREADS & BISCUITS

Toast

$1.95

English Muffin

$1.95

Croissant

$2.95

Side of Biscuit & Gravy

$3.90

CORNBREAD

$2.95

Plain Biscuit

$1.95

KIDS MEAL

kids pancakes

$5.95

kids french toast

$5.95

kids one egg bacon

$5.95

kids one egg sausage

$5.95

Haileys Chicken fingers

$5.95

Mama's Grilled Cheese sandwich

$5.95

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$5.95

kids chocolate chip pancake (1)

$5.95

LUNCH

Side Order

Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.95

Chicken Breast

$6.95

Corned Beef Hash

$6.95

Country Gravy

$1.95

Country Potatoes

$4.95

Creamy Cheese Grits

$4.95

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$3.95

Grits No Cheese

$4.95

Ham Steak

$4.95

Hashbrown

$2.95

Homemade Cornbread

$2.95

Hot Link

$6.95

Sausage Links(2)

$1.95

Sliced Bacon (2)

$2.95

One Catfish

$9.95

BBQ

Rib Lunch Combo

$16.95

Chicken Lunch Combo

$15.95

SALADS

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$13.95

Steak House Salad

$16.95

Bbq chicken salad

$13.95

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Po' Boy (Catfish)

$14.95

Po' Boy (Chicken)

$14.95

Po' Boy (shrimp)

$14.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled Sausage Sandwich

$13.95

Cheeseburger

$10.95

Steak Sandwich

$16.95

BBQ Burger

$12.95

Hot N' Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

cheese omelette

$11.95

hamburger

$9.95

Grilled cheese sandwich

$7.95

Blt

$11.95

Specialties

Shrimp & Grits Small

$13.95

Shrimp & Grits Large

$16.95

Shrimp & Catfish

$14.95

Chicken Plate (BREAST)

$14.95

Chicken Plate (3 WINGS)

$16.95

Jambalaya

$17.95

Gumbo (SMALL)

$13.95

Country Fried Steak

$13.95

Sarom's Chicken Wings

$13.95

Fried Catfish

$16.95

Fried Chicken Combo

$15.95

Gumbo (LARGE)

$16.95

Red Beans & Rice

$9.95

Chicken Strips

$10.95

French Toast & Chicken

$14.95

Pork chop

$16.95

LUNCH SIDES

4 whole wings

$15.95

Collard Greens

$4.95

Cornbread

$2.95

Cheese Grits

$4.95

Creamy Coleslaw

$3.95

French Fries

$3.95

Mash Potatoes

$3.95

House Salad

$5.95

Mac N' Cheese

$5.95

Poatato Salad

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Rice

$1.00

Red Beans & Rice

$9.95

EXTRA

BEEF PATTY

$5.95

BONELESS THIGH

$6.95

HOT LINK

$6.95

SAUSAGE PATTY

$2.95

SAUTEED VEGGIES

$3.95

SIDE ONE EGG

$2.95

SIDE Of GRAVY

$1.95

side of pico de gallo

$1.50

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.00

sides of eggs (2)

$4.95

THIGH & DRUM

$6.95

TURKEY BACON (2)

$2.95

Side Fried Shrimp(4)

$5.95

1 Pc Catfish

$9.95

Andouille Sausage

$5.95

Chicken & waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$14.95

Chicken & Waffle(1) 2 Wings

$12.95

Spicy Chicken & Waffles

$15.95

French Toast & Chicken

$14.95

PANCAKES & CHICKEN

$14.95

BEVERAGES

COLD DRINKS

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.95

blended ice coffee

$4.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

chocolate milk shake

$5.95

coffee float

$4.95

ice tea

$2.95

kids drink

$1.95

Large bluberry

$6.00

Large Milk

$3.95

large strawberry

$6.00

large watermelon

$6.00

lemonade

$2.95

refill

$0.95

SODA

$2.95

Root Beer Float

$4.95

Small Bluberry

$5.00

Small Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

.

Small watermelon

$5.00

Strawberry milk shake

$5.95

Sweet tea

$2.95

Vanilla milk shake

$4.95

HOT BEVERAGES

coffee

$2.95

hot tea

$2.95

hot chocolate

$2.95

BEER & WINE

mimosa

$4.95

blueberry mimosa

$5.95

strawberry mimosa

$5.95

watermelon mimosa

$5.95

Beer

$3.95

glass champagne

$5.95

strawberry carafe

$22.00

blueberry carafe

$22.00

orange juice carafe

$19.95

JUICES

Orange juice

$3.95

APPLE JUICE

$3.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.95

Small Oj

$2.95

Desserts

Homemade Desserts (Copy)

Peach cobbler

$6.95

Saroms Fabulous Carrot Cake

$5.95

Mini Sweet potato Pie

$5.95

Mini Pecan Pie

$6.95

Chocolate Peanut butter Pie

$6.95

Red Velvet Cake

$5.95

Sweet Potato Cake

$6.95

Whole Pie

$19.95

Whole Cake

$35.95

ice cream scoop

$3.95

small pie

$3.95

Banana Pudding

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
