Charlew's Tap House | Pizza Pasta & Grill
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pizza. Pasta. Grill. Shasta County's local spot for homemade food and your favorite beers on demand. Follow us on Instagram @CharlewsTapHouse
Location
1901 CA-273, Anderson, CA 96001
Gallery
