Charming Fig 1510 Holmes St,
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
We're excited to offer your favorite boxes to go, lunch, coffee, wine & beer, plus a space for your event! Happy Hour just got an upgrade, GRAZING HOUR is coming soon! You'll be able to stop by the shop for cheese, small plates & your favorite evening beverage.
Location
1510 Holmes St,, Livermore, CA 94550
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Livermore
Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Livermore
4.7 • 2,913
2259 Las Positas Rd LIVERMORE, CA 94551
View restaurant
More near Livermore