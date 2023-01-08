Charming Fig 1510 Holmes St,

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Charming Fig

review star

No reviews yet

1510 Holmes St,

Livermore, CA 94550

Order Again

Popular Items

Hey Honey
Fall Harvest Salad
Fig Grilled Cheese

Morning

Soft Scrambled Cheesy Eggs

$10.00

Sourdough with Soft Scrambled Eggs, Herbed Cheese, & Chives

Joe's Eggs

$15.00

2 Afghan Style Eggs cooked in Tomatoes, served on Naan, with Spicy Chutney

Stuffed Croissant

$12.00

Croissant stuffed with scrambled eggs with Ham & Cheddar Cheese

Yogurt Bowl

$10.00

Greek Yogurt with Seasonal Fruit, Honey, & Salt Craft Granola

Fruit Plate

$8.00

Seasonal Fresh Fruit Plate

Dutch Baby

$14.00

Afternoon

Cali Chop Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Farro, Manchego Cheese, Apples, Dates, Marcona Almonds, Vinaigrette

Farmers Market Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Seasonal Vegetables, House-Made Croutons, Maple Mustard, Balsamic Dressing

Fall Harvest Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Apples, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Cranberry, Pumpkin Seeds, Goat Cheese, Maple Mustard Balsamic Dressing

Whipped Goat Cheese & Beets

$14.00

Arugula, Pistachio, Balsamic Dressing

Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Sourdough Toast, Avocado, Grated Hard-Boiled Egg, Spicy Chili Onion Crunch

Caramelized Apple & Banana Toast

$10.00

Sourdough Toast, Peanut Butter, Caramelized Apples, & Banana

Italian Stallion Toast

$14.00

Toast, Pesto, Procuitto, Salami, Roasted Peppers, Burrata, Parmesan, and a Balsamic Glaze

Ricotta Toast- Meyer Lemon Curd

$11.00

Ricotta Toast- Mixed Berry Preserve

$11.00

Between Bread

Fig Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Sourdough Bread, Fig Jam, Brie, Prosciutto

Hey Honey

$15.00

Thin Shaved Ham, Honey Mustard, Cheddar Cheese, Arugula, Tomatoes, Thin Shaved Pickled Red Onions

All Aboard

$16.00

Mediterranean Tuna Salad on Salt Craft Focaccia

The French Lady

$15.00

Brie, Prosciutto, Arugula, Grainy Mustard on Salt Craft Baguette

The Grinder

$15.00

Hobbs Turkey, Salami, Pepper-jack, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Topped with Creamy Tangy Slaw

Turkey Pesto

$15.00

Turkey, Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Arugula, & Balsamic Glaze

Boards

Goat Cheese Board

$15.00

Three of our signature Goat Cheese truffles served with Crackers

Cheeseboard

$30.00

Three Cheeses, Two Meats, and All The Goodies served with Crackers

Pastries

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$4.00

Muffins

$4.00

Scones

$4.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00

Coffee Bar

Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cookie Butter Latte

$6.00

Gingerbread Latte

$6.00

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate Bar - Santa Day

$7.00

Mocha

$6.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Beer

Altamont Cerveza Murrieta

$7.00

Altamont Later Daze

$7.00

Altamont Maui Waui IPA

$7.00

Altamont Lush Nectar

$7.00

Wine BTG

BTG- Carboniste, Sparkling Albariño

$14.00

BTG- Big White House, Peche Mignon

$10.00

BTG- Steven Kent, Lola

$11.00

BTG- Mitchel Katz, Chardonnay

$11.00

BTG- Scribe, Chardonnay

$15.00

BTG- Land of Saints, Pinot Noir

$12.00

BTG- Broc Cellars, Red Table Wine

$12.00

BTG- Big White House, Big Red Blend

$12.00

BTG- McGrail, 2021 Peyton Paige Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

BTG- McGrail, 2019 Charlie Rae Chardonnay

$13.00

BTG- McGrail, 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve

$16.00

BTG- Broc Cellars, Nouveau

$12.00

Wine BTB

BTB- Carboniste, Sparkling Albariño

$56.00

BTB- Big White House, Peche Mignon

$40.00

BTB- Steven Kent, Lola

$44.00

BTB- Mitchel Katz, Chardonnay

$44.00

BTB- Scribe, Chardonnay

$60.00

BTB- Land of Saints, Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTB- Broc Cellars, Red Table Wine

$48.00

BTB- Big White House, Big Red Blend

$48.00

BTB- McGrail, 2021 Peyton Paige Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

BTB- McGrail, 2019 Charlie Rae Chardonnay

$36.00

BTB- McGrail, 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve

$49.00

BTB- Broc Cellers, Nouveau

$40.00

Wine Cocktails

Blood Orange Spritz

$12.00

Kumquat Spritz

$12.00

Orange Mimosa

$11.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$11.00

Pomegranate Mimosa

$11.00

Santa's Sangria

$12.00

Ashland Hard Seltzers

Fruit Punch

$5.00

Ginger Peach

$5.00

Orange Pineapple

$5.00

Cherry, Lime, Blue Raspberry

$5.00

Bottled Drinks

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Boxed Water

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider

$4.00

Vos Water

$4.00

Grab & Go

Mini Cheesebox

$20.00

Boxes

California Cheese Box

$60.00

Soups

Loaded Baked Potato Soup Bowl

$8.00

Creamy Potato Soup topped with Sour Cream, Bacon, Cheddar, & Green Onions

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're excited to offer your favorite boxes to go, lunch, coffee, wine & beer, plus a space for your event! Happy Hour just got an upgrade, GRAZING HOUR is coming soon! You'll be able to stop by the shop for cheese, small plates & your favorite evening beverage.

Location

1510 Holmes St,, Livermore, CA 94550

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

