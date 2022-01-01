Main picView gallery

Chef Dave's - The Street Newton 3 Boylston Street Suite C

review star

No reviews yet

3 Boylston Street Suite C

Newton, MA 02467

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

DINNER SALADS

BABY ARUGULA

$16.00

shaved parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$16.00

rustic croutons, grated parmesan, house made eggless dressing -add grilled chicken ~6 -add grilled shrimp ~12

FIELD GREEN SALAD

$17.00

oven dried fennel, pepitas, crispy beets, red wine vinaigrette

MAINS

roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus, demi glace *call for market price

14 OZ. PRIME STRIP

$65.00

roasted Yukon potatoes, grilled asparagus

14oz PORK CHOP

$45.00

14oz VEAL CHOP

$55.00

8 OZ. PRIME FILET

$60.00

horseradish Yukon mash, haricot vert, demi glace

DAVES ROYAL BLUE BURGER

$25.00

blue cheese, carmalized Vidalia onion, herb mayo, served with fries

FAROE ISLAND SALMON

$38.00

Indian curry crusted, baby bok choy

LEMON ROASTED HALF CHICKEN

$40.00

roasted potatoes, haricot vert, au jus

PAN-SEARED HALIBUT

$45.00

Wilted spinach, cherry blossom soy, thai basil

PASTA POMODORO

$22.00

fresh basil, parmesan + add shrimp, 12

Side of grilled chicken

$10.00

SIDES

SIDE ASPARAGUS GRILLED

$12.00

zest of lemon, Dave's special salt

SIDE FRENCH BEANS

$12.00

SIDE HOUSE MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

everyone's favorite

SIDE MASH POTATO

$10.00

SIDE PLAIN FRIES

$10.00

SIDE TRUFFLE FRIES

$12.00

dusted parmesan

SIDE MARINARA SAUCE

LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE

$24.00

STARTERS

JERK DUCK WINGS

$17.00

cilantro pesto, two per order

DAVES SMOKED RIBS

$19.00

light hickory, with secret sauce

FRIED CALAMARI

$21.00

Marinara, fresh lemon

GRILLED SW SHRIMP

$19.00

jumbo, zest of lemon

NE STYLE CRAB CAKES

$19.00

served with beer mustard aioli

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Restaurant & Bar

Location

3 Boylston Street Suite C, Newton, MA 02467

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr. Roni Cups - 47 Boylston Street
orange starNo Reviews
47 Boylston Street Newton, MA 02467
View restaurantnext
Bianca Chestnut Hill
orange star3.0 • 35
The Street Shopping Center, 47 Boylston Street Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
View restaurantnext
Chilacates - Boylston - Chestnut Hill
orange starNo Reviews
33 Boylston St st 3330, Chestnut Hill, MA Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
View restaurantnext
Fortune Panda
orange starNo Reviews
387 Boylston St Newton, MA 02459
View restaurantnext
Hemlock Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1281 W Roxbury Pkwy Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
View restaurantnext
Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton - 796 Beacon Street
orange starNo Reviews
796 Beacon Street Newton, MA 02459
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newton

The Bagel Table - Chestnut Hill
orange star4.0 • 131
9 Boylston St Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newton
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Newton Center
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West Roxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Roslindale
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston