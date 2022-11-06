Mr. Roni Cups 47 Boylston Street

La Colombe Cold Brew with Oatmilk 12oz

$9.00

Draft Latte now with oatmilk. A plant-based dose of frothy, cold brew creaminess with the full taste and texture of a cold latte and none of the dairy. This rich and creamy plant-based, dairy-free latte combines a touch of sweetness from the oats and the unmatched texture of a La Colombe Draft Latte.