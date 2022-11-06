Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. Roni Cups 47 Boylston Street

review star

No reviews yet

47 Boylston Street

Newton, MA 02467

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pan Roni Cups
Quarter Pan Super Slice Margherita
Quarter Pan Super Slice Roni Cups

Quarter Pan Super Slices

Quarter Pan Super Slice Roni Cups

Quarter Pan Super Slice Roni Cups

$9.75

Housemade Roman dough with California pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, Molinari pepperoni, Ezzo pepperoni, organic Sicilian oregano.

Quarter Pan Super Slice Margherita

Quarter Pan Super Slice Margherita

$8.00

Housemade Roman dough with California pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, basil, organic Sicilian oregano.

Quarter Pan Super Slice Sausage & Pepper

Quarter Pan Super Slice Sausage & Pepper

$9.75

Quarter Pan Super Slice Broccoli Pesto

$8.95

charred broccoli, chili flakes, pesto, lemon

Quarter Pan Super Slice Honeynut Squash

$8.95

roasted leeks and honeynut squash, spiced ricotta

Quarter Pan Super Slice Zucchini

Quarter Pan Super Slice Zucchini

$8.95Out of stock
Quarter Pan Super Slice Caprese

Quarter Pan Super Slice Caprese

$8.95Out of stock

Pan Pizza

Pan Roni Cups

Pan Roni Cups

$35.00

California basil pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, Ezzo & Molinari pepperonis, organic Sicilian oregano

Pan Fennel Sausage and Pepper

Pan Fennel Sausage and Pepper

$37.00

California pomodoro sauce, housemade fennel sausage, wood oven roasted peppers and onions, mozzarella, organic Sicilan oregano

Pan Margherita

Pan Margherita

$30.00

California basil pomodoro, mozzarella, basil, organic Sicilian oregano

Pan Broccoli & Pesto

$32.00

Pan Honeynut Squash

$33.00Out of stock

Alcoholic Beverages

Sapporo Pure 12oz can

Sapporo Pure 12oz can

$6.00

Sapporo PURE is a light lager that’s brewed with less alcohol and calories than regular lite beer. Refreshing and healthy... beer? Yes, please.

CutWater Lime Margarita Cocktail 12oz can

CutWater Lime Margarita Cocktail 12oz can

$10.00

Texas Ranch Water hard seltzer from the beloved Topo Chico company combines citrusy lime with 100% blue agave for an unstoppably thirst-quenching hard seltzer.

Maine Craft Italiano Orange Spritz

Maine Craft Italiano Orange Spritz

$9.00

This Italian Orange Spritz features Maine Craft Distilling’s Achemy gin, bitter orange, herbal and vermouth flavors for a dry Negroni-like cocktail in a can!

2021 Atlantique Saugivnon Blanc 750ml

2021 Atlantique Saugivnon Blanc 750ml

$26.00

crisp, dry and piercingly refreshing Sauvignon Blanc from the Loire Valley

2020 Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco 750ml

2020 Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco 750ml

$22.00Out of stock

Sparkling, chilled traditional red wine from the region of Emilia-Romagna. Trust us, the PERFECT thing to wash down your pizza!

2021 I Lauri Pinot Grigio 'Tavo' 750ml

2021 I Lauri Pinot Grigio 'Tavo' 750ml

$18.00

Pinot Grigio: bracingly cold and fresh white wine from Italy cures ALL those email headaches.

2018 Innocenti Toscano Sangiovese Lume 750ml

2018 Innocenti Toscano Sangiovese Lume 750ml

$24.00

Dry, medium-bodied Sangiovese from the Tuscan hamlet of Montalcino. Perfect pizza-pasta wine!

NA Beverages

La Colombe Cold Brew with Oatmilk 12oz

La Colombe Cold Brew with Oatmilk 12oz

$9.00

Draft Latte now with oatmilk. A plant-based dose of frothy, cold brew creaminess with the full taste and texture of a cold latte and none of the dairy. This rich and creamy plant-based, dairy-free latte combines a touch of sweetness from the oats and the unmatched texture of a La Colombe Draft Latte.

Synergy Watermelon Kombucha 12 oz

Synergy Watermelon Kombucha 12 oz

$6.00
Fiji Artesian Still Water 500ml

Fiji Artesian Still Water 500ml

$4.00Out of stock
San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water 500ml

San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water 500ml

$4.00

San Pellegrino Limonata 12oz can

$3.00

sparkling lemon flavored soda

Leitz Non Alcoholic Sparkling Rose

Leitz Non Alcoholic Sparkling Rose

$10.00

Sparkling pink wine, but make it zero proof! German producer Johannes Leitz makes this elegant and refreshing non-alcoholic rose.

Coca Cola 12oz can

$3.00

Diet Coke 12oz can

$3.00

San Pellegrino Rosso Aranciata 12oz

$3.00

sparkling orange flavored soda

Paulaner Nonalcoholic Radler

Paulaner Nonalcoholic Radler

$4.00
Spindrift Sparkling Lemon Soda

Spindrift Sparkling Lemon Soda

$3.00

no sugar added!

Big Drop NA Pale Ale

Big Drop NA Pale Ale

$6.00

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$4.00

Maine Root Beer

$4.00

Merch

rock mr roni cups gear *IKYK the best pizza ever
SM T-Shirt BLUE

SM T-Shirt BLUE

$20.00

M T-Shirt BLUE

$20.00

LG T-Shirt BLUE

$20.00

SM T-Shirt YELLOW

$20.00
M T-Shirt YELLOW

M T-Shirt YELLOW

$20.00Out of stock

LG T-Shirt YELLOW

$20.00

SM T-Shirt GREEN

$20.00Out of stock

M T-Shirt GREEN

$20.00Out of stock

LG T-Shirt GREEN

$20.00
Mr Roni Refrigerator Magnet

Mr Roni Refrigerator Magnet

$3.00
Mr Roni Sticker

Mr Roni Sticker

$1.00

3"x3" round sticker

DIP YOUR CRUST! SAUCES

Housemade Buttermilk Ranch 2oz

Housemade Buttermilk Ranch 2oz

$2.00
Chef Tim's Spicy Chile de Arbol Salsa

Chef Tim's Spicy Chile de Arbol Salsa

$2.00

Sweets

Chocolate Fig Cake

$11.00

a slice of homemade, rich, decadent chocolate cake with fig jam and chocolate ganache

Pear Ginger Almond Tart

$11.00

a wedge of flaky crust filled with cardamom ginger custard topped with poached pears

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Roman style pizza for carry out or delivery Please note! mr roni cups' last orders of the day will be taken at 7:45 pm for 8pm pickup.

Location

47 Boylston Street, Newton, MA 02467

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bianca Chestnut Hill
orange star3.0 • 35
The Street Shopping Center, 47 Boylston Street Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
View restaurantnext
Chef Dave's - The Street Newton - 3 Boylston Street Suite C
orange starNo Reviews
3 Boylston Street Suite C Newton, MA 02467
View restaurantnext
Chilacates - Boylston - Chestnut Hill
orange starNo Reviews
33 Boylston St st 3330, Chestnut Hill, MA Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
View restaurantnext
Fortune Panda
orange starNo Reviews
387 Boylston St Newton, MA 02459
View restaurantnext
Hemlock Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1281 W Roxbury Pkwy Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
View restaurantnext
Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton - 796 Beacon Street
orange starNo Reviews
796 Beacon Street Newton, MA 02459
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newton

The Bagel Table - Chestnut Hill
orange star4.0 • 131
9 Boylston St Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newton
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Newton Center
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West Roxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Roslindale
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston