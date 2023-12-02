Mia's Bakery - Chestnut Hill MA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
49 Boylston Street Suite 4940, Newton, MA 02467
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chilacates - Boylston - Chestnut Hill
No Reviews
33 Boylston St st 3330 Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
View restaurant
Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse - Chestnut Hill, MA
No Reviews
55 Boylston Street Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
View restaurant
Bianca Chestnut Hill
3.0 • 35
The Street Shopping Center, 47 Boylston Street Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
View restaurant
Chef Dave's - The Street Newton - 3 Boylston Street Suite C
No Reviews
3 Boylston Street Suite C Newton, MA 02467
View restaurant