Chengdu Famous Food
No reviews yet
3635 Lancaster Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Drinks
Herfan & Chengdu Dish Over Rice
Buns + Wontons + Dumplings
W0 Pan Fried Dragon Eye Bun 生煎龙眼包子
生煎龙眼包子 browned skin, pork, ginger, scallion, garlic, 6 pieces
W1 Chef Z's Dumplings 红油水饺
红油水饺 pork dumplings in chili oil, 8 pieces. spicy
W2 Pan Fried Potstickers 生煎锅贴
生煎锅贴 browned thin skin, pork, ginger, scallion, garlic, 6 pieces
W3 Steamed Dragon Eye Bun 成都龙眼包子
成都龙眼包子 puffy skin, pork, ginger, scallion, garlic, 6 pieces
W4 Red Dragon Wonton 红油抄手
红油抄手 pork wonton in red chili oil, 10 pieces. spicy
W5 Wonton w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香抄手
鱼香抄手 pork wonton, light szechuan garlic sauce, 10 pieces
W6 Wonton in Spicy and Sour Soup 酸汤抄手
酸汤抄手 pork wonton in signature spicy and sour soup, 10 pieces. spicy
W7 Wonton in Chicken Soup 鸡汤抄手
鸡汤抄手 pork wonton in slow cooked chicken broth, 10 pieces
W8 Crispy Pork Wonton 炸馄饨
炸馄饨 pork wonton, 8 pieces
W9 Crispy Pork Dumplings 炸饺子
炸饺子 pork dumpling, 3 pieces
W10 Veggie Spring Roll 春卷
春卷 crispy veggie spring roll, 2 pieces
Chengdu Burgers
G1 Burger Shredded Beef w. Green OX Horn Pepper 锅盔小椒牛肉
锅盔小椒牛肉 shredded beef, sliced green ox horn pepper. spicy
G2 Burger Braised Beef Shank 锅盔五香牛肉
锅盔五香牛肉 slow cooked beef shank meat and tendon, a secret five spices recipe
G3 Burger Double Cooked Pork Belly 锅盔回锅肉
锅盔回锅肉 boiled then stir-fried pork belly, leak and peppers
G4 Burger Shredded Pork in Sichuan Garlic Sauce 锅盔鱼香肉丝
锅盔鱼香肉丝 stir fried pork, garlic, ginger and black mushroom, a signature sichuan dish
G5 Burger Braised Pork 锅盔五香卤肉
锅盔五香卤肉 slow cooked pork, 30% fat, a secret five spices recipe
G6 Burger Ground Beef w. Celery 锅盔芹菜肉末
锅盔芹菜肉末 ground beef, celery, pickled pepper. spicy
Appetizers
A0 Seasonal Special Chinese Sausages 节日特供香肠拼盘
节日特供香肠拼盘 pork sausages
A1 Mouth Watering Pig Trotter SERVED COLD 泼辣口水蹄花
泼辣口水蹄花 SERVED COLD pig feet in chili oil. spicy
A2 Beef Tendon in Chili Oil SERVED COLD 麻辣牛筋
麻辣牛筋 SERVED COLD sliced beef tendon, chili oil. spicy
A3 Beef Shank w. Cilantro SERVED COLD 香菜拌牛肉
香菜拌牛肉 SERVED COLD sliced beef shank, fresh cilantro and chili flakes. spicy
A4 Mr. and Mrs. Smith SERVED COLD 夫妻肺片
夫妻肺片 SERVED COLD sliced beef shank, tripe, tendon in chili oil. spicy
A5 White Meat w. Garlic Puree SERVED COLD 蒜泥白肉
蒜泥白肉 SERVED COLD pork belly, minced garlic, chili oil. spicy
A6 Omasum in Chili Oil SERVED COLD 凉拌牛百叶
凉拌牛百叶 SERVED COLD beef tripes. spicy
A7 Mala Tingling Spicy Rabbit SERVED COLD 麻辣兔丁
麻辣兔丁 SERVED COLD diced bone-in rabbit, peanuts and chili oil. spicy
A8 Sliced Pig Ear in Chili Oil SERVED COLD 红油耳条
红油耳条 SERVED COLD layers of crunch, this dish made emperor Qianlong give a thumbs up. spicy
A9 Sliced Hog Maw SERVED COLD 麻辣肚丝
麻辣肚丝 SERVED COLD sliced pig stomach in chili oil. spicy
A10 Chicken in Dry Chili Sauce SERVED COLD 干拌鸡
干拌鸡 SERVED COLD boneless chicken thigh, chili flakes. spicy
A11 Mouth Watering Chicken SERVED COLD 泼辣口水鸡
泼辣口水鸡 SERVED COLD chicken in chili oil. spicy
A12 Sour and Spicy Silken Tofu 酸辣豆花
酸辣豆花 silken tofu, spicy oil and balsamic vinegar, sprinkled, dry beans and chopped veggies. spicy
A13 Silken Tofu w. Chili Oil 红油豆花
红油豆花 chili oil over tofu, dry beans and pickled veggies. spicy
A14 Tofu Sheets w. Scallion & Spices SERVED COLD 炝拌豆腐丝
炝拌豆腐丝 SERVED COLD dried tofu sheets, scallions. spicy
A15 Cucumber w. Garlic Puree SERVED COLD 蒜泥黄瓜
蒜泥黄瓜 SERVED COLD cucumber, freshly minced garlic. mild spicy
A16 Black Mushroom w. Chopped Chili Pepper SERVED COLD 剁椒木耳
剁椒木耳 SERVED COLD Crunchy black mushroom, pickled red chili. spicy
A17 Organic Edamame 有机毛豆
有机毛豆 certified organic edamame