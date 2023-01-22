Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chengdu Famous Food

3635 Lancaster Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19104

N11 Dan Dan Noodle 担担面
T6 General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡
V9 Stir Fried String Beans 干煸四季豆

Drinks

Tea 茶

Tea 茶

Juice 果汁

Juice 果汁

Soy and Milk 奶

Soy and Milk 奶

Sparkling Spindrift 浪花气泡水

Sparkling Spindrift 浪花气泡水

Canned Drink 厅装饮料

Canned Drink 厅装饮料

San Pellegrino / Perrier 圣培露/巴黎水

San Pellegrino / Perrier 圣培露/巴黎水

$3.00
Bottled Water 瓶装水

Bottled Water 瓶装水

$0.92

Herfan & Chengdu Dish Over Rice

盒饭&盖饭
H1 Chengdu Dishes Over Rice 盖饭

H1 Chengdu Dishes Over Rice 盖饭

$4.96

盖饭 Chinese dishes over rice

H2 Herfan 盒饭

H2 Herfan 盒饭

盒饭 bento box with Chinese dishes

Buns + Wontons + Dumplings

包子馄饨饺子
W0 Pan Fried Dragon Eye Bun 生煎龙眼包子

W0 Pan Fried Dragon Eye Bun 生煎龙眼包子

$11.96

生煎龙眼包子 browned skin, pork, ginger, scallion, garlic, 6 pieces

W1 Chef Z's Dumplings 红油水饺

W1 Chef Z's Dumplings 红油水饺

$11.96

红油水饺 pork dumplings in chili oil, 8 pieces. spicy

W2 Pan Fried Potstickers 生煎锅贴

W2 Pan Fried Potstickers 生煎锅贴

$10.96

生煎锅贴 browned thin skin, pork, ginger, scallion, garlic, 6 pieces

W3 Steamed Dragon Eye Bun 成都龙眼包子

W3 Steamed Dragon Eye Bun 成都龙眼包子

$10.96

成都龙眼包子 puffy skin, pork, ginger, scallion, garlic, 6 pieces

W4 Red Dragon Wonton 红油抄手

W4 Red Dragon Wonton 红油抄手

$10.96

红油抄手 pork wonton in red chili oil, 10 pieces. spicy

W5 Wonton w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香抄手

W5 Wonton w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香抄手

$10.96

鱼香抄手 pork wonton, light szechuan garlic sauce, 10 pieces

W6 Wonton in Spicy and Sour Soup 酸汤抄手

W6 Wonton in Spicy and Sour Soup 酸汤抄手

$10.96

酸汤抄手 pork wonton in signature spicy and sour soup, 10 pieces. spicy

W7 Wonton in Chicken Soup 鸡汤抄手

W7 Wonton in Chicken Soup 鸡汤抄手

$9.96

鸡汤抄手 pork wonton in slow cooked chicken broth, 10 pieces

W8 Crispy Pork Wonton 炸馄饨

W8 Crispy Pork Wonton 炸馄饨

$8.96

炸馄饨 pork wonton, 8 pieces

W9 Crispy Pork Dumplings 炸饺子

W9 Crispy Pork Dumplings 炸饺子

$6.96

炸饺子 pork dumpling, 3 pieces

W10 Veggie Spring Roll 春卷

W10 Veggie Spring Roll 春卷

$5.96

春卷 crispy veggie spring roll, 2 pieces

Chengdu Burgers

锅盔
G1 Burger Shredded Beef w. Green OX Horn Pepper 锅盔小椒牛肉

G1 Burger Shredded Beef w. Green OX Horn Pepper 锅盔小椒牛肉

$7.96

锅盔小椒牛肉 shredded beef, sliced green ox horn pepper. spicy

G2 Burger Braised Beef Shank 锅盔五香牛肉

G2 Burger Braised Beef Shank 锅盔五香牛肉

$7.96

锅盔五香牛肉 slow cooked beef shank meat and tendon, a secret five spices recipe

G3 Burger Double Cooked Pork Belly 锅盔回锅肉

G3 Burger Double Cooked Pork Belly 锅盔回锅肉

$6.96

锅盔回锅肉 boiled then stir-fried pork belly, leak and peppers

G4 Burger Shredded Pork in Sichuan Garlic Sauce 锅盔鱼香肉丝

G4 Burger Shredded Pork in Sichuan Garlic Sauce 锅盔鱼香肉丝

$6.96

锅盔鱼香肉丝 stir fried pork, garlic, ginger and black mushroom, a signature sichuan dish

G5 Burger Braised Pork 锅盔五香卤肉

G5 Burger Braised Pork 锅盔五香卤肉

$6.96

锅盔五香卤肉 slow cooked pork, 30% fat, a secret five spices recipe

G6 Burger Ground Beef w. Celery 锅盔芹菜肉末

G6 Burger Ground Beef w. Celery 锅盔芹菜肉末

$6.96

锅盔芹菜肉末 ground beef, celery, pickled pepper. spicy

Appetizers

头台
A0 Seasonal Special Chinese Sausages 节日特供香肠拼盘

A0 Seasonal Special Chinese Sausages 节日特供香肠拼盘

$15.96

节日特供香肠拼盘 pork sausages

A1 Mouth Watering Pig Trotter SERVED COLD 泼辣口水蹄花

A1 Mouth Watering Pig Trotter SERVED COLD 泼辣口水蹄花

$16.96

泼辣口水蹄花 SERVED COLD pig feet in chili oil. spicy

A2 Beef Tendon in Chili Oil SERVED COLD 麻辣牛筋

A2 Beef Tendon in Chili Oil SERVED COLD 麻辣牛筋

$15.96

麻辣牛筋 SERVED COLD sliced beef tendon, chili oil. spicy

A3 Beef Shank w. Cilantro SERVED COLD 香菜拌牛肉

A3 Beef Shank w. Cilantro SERVED COLD 香菜拌牛肉

$15.96

香菜拌牛肉 SERVED COLD sliced beef shank, fresh cilantro and chili flakes. spicy

A4 Mr. and Mrs. Smith SERVED COLD 夫妻肺片

A4 Mr. and Mrs. Smith SERVED COLD 夫妻肺片

$15.96

夫妻肺片 SERVED COLD sliced beef shank, tripe, tendon in chili oil. spicy

A5 White Meat w. Garlic Puree SERVED COLD 蒜泥白肉

A5 White Meat w. Garlic Puree SERVED COLD 蒜泥白肉

$14.96

蒜泥白肉 SERVED COLD pork belly, minced garlic, chili oil. spicy

A6 Omasum in Chili Oil SERVED COLD 凉拌牛百叶

A6 Omasum in Chili Oil SERVED COLD 凉拌牛百叶

$14.96

凉拌牛百叶 SERVED COLD beef tripes. spicy

A7 Mala Tingling Spicy Rabbit SERVED COLD 麻辣兔丁

A7 Mala Tingling Spicy Rabbit SERVED COLD 麻辣兔丁

$13.96

麻辣兔丁 SERVED COLD diced bone-in rabbit, peanuts and chili oil. spicy

A8 Sliced Pig Ear in Chili Oil SERVED COLD 红油耳条

A8 Sliced Pig Ear in Chili Oil SERVED COLD 红油耳条

$12.96

红油耳条 SERVED COLD layers of crunch, this dish made emperor Qianlong give a thumbs up. spicy

A9 Sliced Hog Maw SERVED COLD 麻辣肚丝

A9 Sliced Hog Maw SERVED COLD 麻辣肚丝

$12.96

麻辣肚丝 SERVED COLD sliced pig stomach in chili oil. spicy

A10 Chicken in Dry Chili Sauce SERVED COLD 干拌鸡

A10 Chicken in Dry Chili Sauce SERVED COLD 干拌鸡

$12.96

干拌鸡 SERVED COLD boneless chicken thigh, chili flakes. spicy

A11 Mouth Watering Chicken SERVED COLD 泼辣口水鸡

A11 Mouth Watering Chicken SERVED COLD 泼辣口水鸡

$11.96

泼辣口水鸡 SERVED COLD chicken in chili oil. spicy

A12 Sour and Spicy Silken Tofu 酸辣豆花

A12 Sour and Spicy Silken Tofu 酸辣豆花

$11.96

酸辣豆花 silken tofu, spicy oil and balsamic vinegar, sprinkled, dry beans and chopped veggies. spicy

A13 Silken Tofu w. Chili Oil 红油豆花

A13 Silken Tofu w. Chili Oil 红油豆花

$11.96

红油豆花 chili oil over tofu, dry beans and pickled veggies. spicy

A14 Tofu Sheets w. Scallion & Spices SERVED COLD 炝拌豆腐丝

A14 Tofu Sheets w. Scallion & Spices SERVED COLD 炝拌豆腐丝

$9.96

炝拌豆腐丝 SERVED COLD dried tofu sheets, scallions. spicy

A15 Cucumber w. Garlic Puree SERVED COLD 蒜泥黄瓜

A15 Cucumber w. Garlic Puree SERVED COLD 蒜泥黄瓜

$8.96

蒜泥黄瓜 SERVED COLD cucumber, freshly minced garlic. mild spicy

A16 Black Mushroom w. Chopped Chili Pepper SERVED COLD 剁椒木耳

A16 Black Mushroom w. Chopped Chili Pepper SERVED COLD 剁椒木耳

$8.96

剁椒木耳 SERVED COLD Crunchy black mushroom, pickled red chili. spicy

A17 Organic Edamame 有机毛豆

A17 Organic Edamame 有机毛豆

$6.96

有机毛豆 certified organic edamame