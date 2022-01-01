Restaurant header imageView gallery

Busy Burger 1120 W TAYLOR ST

1120 W TAYLOR ST

Chicago, IL 60607

Popular Items

Dog
Turkey
Fry

Burgers

Busy Burger

Busy Burger

$7.99

Single Pattie, All-Natural Beef, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Red Onion, Spicy Busy Sauce Served on Buttery Toasted Bun

Dbl Busy

$9.99

Double Pattie, All-Natural Beef, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Red Onion or Grilled Onion, Spicy Busy Sauce Served on Butter Toasted Bun

Triple Beef Burger

$10.49

Turkey

$7.99

Single Pattie, All-Natural Turkey, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Red Onion or Grilled Onion, Spicy Busy Sauce Served on Butter Toasted Bun

Dbl Turkey

$9.99

Double Pattie, All-Natural Turkey, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Red Onion or Grilled Onion, Spicy Busy Sauce Served on Butter Toasted Bun

Triple Turkey Burger

$10.49

Stuff Beef

$9.99

½ Pound Pattie, All-Natural Beef, Stuffed with Wisconsin Cheddar, BBQ Sauce and Smoked Bacon, Topped with Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Red Onion or Grilled Onion, Spicy Busy Sauce Served on Butter Toasted Bun

Dbl Stuff Beef

$13.49

Stuff Turkey

$9.99

½ Pound Pattie, All-Natural Turkey, Stuffed with Wisconsin Cheddar, BBQ Sauce and Smoked Bacon, Topped with Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Red Onion or Grilled Onion, Spicy Busy Sauce Served on Butter Toasted Bun

Dbl Stuff Turkey

$13.49

Impossible

$9.99

Plant-Based Pattie, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Red Onion or Grilled Onion, Spicy Busy Sauce Served on Butter Toasted Bun

Dbl Impossible

$11.99

Burger of the Month

$9.99

Mini Beef

$2.99+

Mini Pattie, All-Natural Beef, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Red Onion or Grilled Onion, Spicy Busy Sauce Served on Butter Toasted Bun

Mini Turkey

$2.99+

Mini Pattie, All-Natural Turkey, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Red Onion or Grilled Onion, Spicy Busy Sauce Served on Butter Toasted Bun

Kids Combo Mini Beef

$6.49

Kids Combo Mini Turkey

$6.49

B-Day Beef Burger

B-Day Turkey Burger

Sides

Fry

$3.25

Idaho Potatoes, Super Crispy, Skin-On Golden Hand-Cut Fries

Cheese Fry

$3.99

Idaho Potatoes, Super Crispy, Skin-On Golden Hand-Cut Fries, Topped with Creamy Cheddar

Blob Fry

$4.89

Idaho Potatoes, Super Crispy, Skin-On Golden Hand-Cut Fries, Topped with Creamy Cheddar and Chili

Piggy Fry

$5.89

Idaho Potatoes, Super Crispy, Skin-On Golden Hand-Cut Fries, Topped with Creamy Cheddar, Chili and Smoked Bacon

Onion Rings

$3.49

Light and Crispy Onion Rings

Dip Rings

$4.29

Light and Crispy Onion Rings Served with Our House-Made Southwest Dipping Sauce

Pizza Puff

$3.99

Super Crispy, Filled with Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce

Chili

$4.99

Jose’s Homemade Chili, Spicy Chili Peppers, Ground Beef, Chopped Onions and Beans, Served with Oyster Crackers

Chips

$0.75

Potato Salad

$3.25

Rich and Creamy Potato Salad

Coleslaw

$3.25

Rich and Creamy Shredded Coleslaw

Cup of Busy Sauce

$0.99

Cup of Cheddar

$0.99

Cup of Dip Sauce

$0.99

Cup of BBQ

$0.99

Cup of Jalapeños

$0.99

Cup of Mushrooms

$0.99

Cup of Bacon

$1.49

Cup of Avocado

$1.49

Cup of Ranch

$0.79

1 Chicken Breast

$3.99

Sandwiches

Chicken BLT

$7.99

Chicken Breast, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Busy Sauce on a Butter Toasted Bun

Tofu

Tofu

$6.99

Fresh tofu, kimchi, Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, and spicy busy sauce on a butter toasted bun.

Cod Fish

Cod Fish

$6.99

Breaded cod fish, Romaine lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a butter toasted bun.

Portobello

$6.99

Hot Dogs

Dog

$4.99

Blob Dog

$5.99

Jumbo

$5.99

Polish

$5.99

Kids Combo Dog

$5.69

Dbl Dog

$5.49

Dbl Blob Dog

$6.29

Dbl Jumbo

$6.99

Dbl Polish

$6.99

Shake/Swirl

Vanilla Shk.

$4.99

Rich and Thick Hand-Spun Vanilla Ice-Cream

Chocolate Shk.

$4.99

Rich and Thick Hand-Spun Chocolate Ice-Cream

Strawberry Shk.

$4.99

Rich and Thick Hand-Spun Strawberry Ice-Cream

Spotted Cow Shk.

$4.99

Rich and Thick Hand-Spun Vanilla Ice-Cream with Oreo Cookies

Pina Colada Shk.

$4.99

Rich and Thick Hand-Spun Vanilla Ice-Cream and Pina Colada Mix

Green Apple Shk.

$4.99

Rich and Thick Hand-Spun Vanilla Ice-Cream and Green Apple Mix

Choc Cow Shk.

$4.99

Raspberry Shk.

$4.99

Rich and Thick Hand-Spun Vanilla Ice-Cream and Raspberry Mix

Mango Shk.

$4.99

Rich and Thick Hand-Spun Vanilla Ice-Cream and Mango Mix

Vanilla Swirl Cone

$3.25

Vanilla Soft-Serve Ice-cream on a Cone or in a Cup

Choc Swirl Cone

$3.25

Chocolate Soft-Serve Ice-cream on a Cone or in a Cup

Swirl Cone

$3.25

Vanilla and Chocolate Soft-Serve Ice-cream on a Cone or in a Cup

Vanilla Swirl Cup

$3.25

Choc Swirl Cup

$3.25

Swirl Cup

$3.25

Rainbow Top

$0.49

Oreo Top

$0.49

M&M Top

$0.49

Heathbar Top

$0.49

Drinks

Can Coke

$1.99

Btl Water

$1.99

Btl Drink

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Can Sprite

$1.99

Can Orange

$1.99

Salads

Busy Greens

$8.99

Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Fontanilla Cheese and Pepperoncini

Turkey Salad

$8.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, grilled turkey patty, swiss cheese, cucumber, red onion, roasted red pepper

Chk Salad

$8.99

Chopped romaine Lettuce, grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomato, red onion, hard boiled egg

Mini Toppins

American

$0.49

Cheddar

$0.49

Swiss

$0.49

Pepperjack

$0.40

Jalapeño

$0.49

Mushrooms

$0.49

BBQ

$0.49

Bacon

$0.49

Egg

$0.49

6 American

$2.94

6 Cheddar

$2.94

6 Swiss

$2.94

6 Pepperjack

$2.94

6 Jalapeño

$2.94

6 Mushroom

$2.94

6 Bacon

$2.94

6 Egg

$2.94

6 BBQ

$2.94

12 American

$5.88

12 Cheddar

$5.88

12 Swiss

$5.88

12 Pepperjack

$5.88

12 Jalapeño

$5.88

12 Mushroom

$5.88

12 Bacon

$5.88

12 Egg

$5.88

12 BBQ

$5.88

24 American

$11.76

24 Cheddar

$11.76

24 Swiss

$11.76

24 Pepperjack

$11.76

24 Jalapeño

$11.76

24 Mushroom

$11.76

24 Bacon

$11.76

24 BBQ

$11.76

24 Egg

$11.76

Dessert-T's

Eli's Plain

$3.49

Rich and Creamy Original or Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

Choc Cake

$3.49

Rich and Moist Homemade Chocolate Cake

Cookie

$1.99

Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Eli's Choc

$3.49

T-Shirt

$12.00

Hat

$12.00

Bottle of Spicy Busy Sauce

$1.99

Open Food

Open Food

Catering

Beef Box

$9.75

Turkey Box

$9.75

Chk Box

$9.75

Tofu Box

$9.75

Porto Box

$9.75

Mini Beef

$3.99

Mini Turkey

$3.99

Mink Chk

$3.99

Mini Tofu

$3.99

6 Pac Beef

$14.99

Mini Porto

$3.99

6 Pac Turkey

$14.99

6 Pac Chk

$14.99

6 Pac Tofu

$14.99

6 Pac Porto

$14.99

12 Pac Beef

$29.99

12 Pac Turkey

$29.99

12 Pac Chk

$29.99

12 Pac Tofu

$29.99

12 Pac Porto

$29.99

24 Pac Beef

$59.99

24 Pac Turkey

$59.99

24 Pac Chk

$59.99

24 Pac Tofu

$59.99

24 Pac Porto

$59.99

1/2 Garden Salad

$20.00

Full Garden Salad

$35.00

1/2 Busy Greens

$30.00

Full Busy Greens

$45.00

1/2 Potato Salad

$24.00

Full Potato Salad

$48.00

1/2 Coleslaw

$24.00

Full Coleslaw

$48.00

1 gal. Chili

$35.00

1/2 Fries

$18.00

Full Fries

$36.00

1/2 Rings

$18.00

Full Rings

$36.00

Eli's

$3.99

Can Coke

$1.49

Can Sprite

$1.49

Can Diet

$1.49

Bottle Water

$1.49

American

$0.49

Cheddar

$0.49

Pepper Jack

$0.49

Swiss

$0.49

Jalapeno

$0.49

Bacon

$0.49

Mushrooms

$0.49

Egg

$0.49
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are moving in the right direction, bringing you what you deserve, and that is the highest quality product that we can get our hands on. busyburger is a unique fast-casual restaurant concept created for an audience of diverse, busy and savvy customers, looking for value, convenience, and delicious food. Helping the world eat better is our mission. We put much love, time and energy into our product, making just about everything by hand from scratch. Giving you our valued customers all-natural ingredients at a reasonable price, in an impeccably clean, fun and modern environment.

Location

1120 W TAYLOR ST, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Gallery
Busy Burger image
Busy Burger image
Busy Burger image

