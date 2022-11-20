Chicken Charlies imageView gallery

Chicken Charlies 1160 Williston Rd

No reviews yet

1160 Williston Rd

So Burlington, VT 05403

Popular Items

Tenders (Boneless Wings)
Jumbo Wings (Bone-In)
1/2 lb. Jumbo Tender Platter

Starters

Mozzerella Sticks

$7.99

Thick Cut Onion Rings

$6.99

Jalepeno Poppers

$7.49

Cajun Waffle Fries

$6.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.49

French Fries

$4.99+

Charlie's Hearty Chicken Soup of the Day

$5.79

Golden Fried Butterfly Shrimp (1 Dozen)

$11.99

Poutine

$10.99

Specials

2 Half Chicken Dinners (#20)

$29.99

Served with your choice of 2 small sides, gravy and roll

24 Wings (#4)

$29.99

Served with your choice of 1 large side

8 Bone Rack & 12 Jumbo Wings (#6)

$31.99

Served with your choice of 1 large side

2 Pulled Pork Sandwich Platters (#13)

$25.99

Each served with your choice of 2 small sides

8 Bone Rack & 1/2 Chicken (#30)

$31.99

Served with your choice of 2 small sides

BEVERAGES

Barq's Rootbeer 20oz

$2.75

Canada Dry Ginger Ale 20oz

$2.75

Minute Maid Cranberry Grape Juice

$2.95

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.75

Diet Coke 2L

$4.50

Dr. Pepper 2L

$4.50

Sprite 20oz

$2.75Out of stock

Sprite 2L

$4.50

Fanta 20oz

$2.75

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Honest Honey Green Tea

$2.95

Honest Peach Iced Tea

$2.95

Dr. Pepper 20oz

$2.75

Minute Maid Lemonade 20 OZ

$2.75

Coke 20oz

$2.75

Coke 2L

$4.50

Barq's Root Beer 2L

$4.50

AHA Blueberry Pomegranate Seltzer

$2.95Out of stock

Gold Peak Raspberry Tea

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.25

Cajun Fried Chicken

Four Piece Cajun Half Chicken

$18.49

Eight Piece Cajun Whole Chicken (Only)

$17.99

Eight Piece Cajun Whole Chicken with 2 Large Sides

$26.99

1/2 Cajun Fried Chicken with 4 Bone Rack of Ribs

$24.49

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.49

Charlie's Angus Burgers

Jalapeno Poppers, Jalapeno BBQ Sauce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion & Lettuce

Sweet & Spicy Pulled Pork Burger

$18.99

A half pound Angus Burger topped with Sweet & Spicy Pulled Pork and our famous Montreal Style Colesalw.

Hamburger

$14.49

Garnished with Tomato, Pickle, Onion & Lettuce

Cheese Burger

$14.99

Cheese, Tomato, Pickle, Onion & Lettuce

Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.99

Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Pickle, Onion & Lettuce

BBQ Burger

$15.99

Honey BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Tomato, Pickle, Onion & Lettuce

Spicy Ranch Burger

$15.99

Spicy BBQ Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Tomato, Pickle, Onion & Lettuce

Blue Cheese Burger

$15.99

Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing, Tomato, Pickle, Onion & Lettuce

Cajun Ranch Burger

$15.99

Cajun Spices, Ranch Dressing, Tomato, Pickle, Onion & Lettuce

Greek Burger

$15.99

Oregano, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese

Buffalo Ranch Burger

$15.99

Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Tomato, Pickle, Onion & Lettuce

1 lb. Burger of Your choice

$19.99

Garnished with Tomato, Pickle, Onion & Lettuce

Veggie Burger

$13.49

Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Lettuce & Tzatziki

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$15.99

Charlie's Big Salads

Charlie's Classic Garden with Chicken

$15.29

Romaine Hearts, Tomato, Cucumber & Sweet Red Onion

Charlie's Classic Garden

$8.99

Romaine Hearts, Tomato, Cucumber & Sweet Red Onion

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$15.29

Romaine Hearts, Tomato, Cucumber, Sweet Red Onion, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese

Chicken Caesar Supreme

$15.29

Romaine Hearts, Asiago Cheese, Chopped Bacon, Croutons & our Creamy Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.29

Romaine Hearts, Tomato, Cucumber & Sweet Red Onion

Asian Mango Chicken Salad

$15.29

Romaine Hearts, Tomato, Cucumber & Sweet Red Onion

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$15.29

Romaine Hearts, Tomato, Cucumber & Sweet Red Onion

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.29

Romaine Hearts, Tomato, Cucumber & Sweet Red Onion

Sirloin Steak Tip Salad (10 oz)

$19.99

Romaine Hearts, Tomato, Cucumber, Sweet Red Onion & Croutons

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine Hearts, Asiago Cheese, Chopped Bacon, Croutons & our Creamy Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad

$8.99

Romaine Hearts, Tomato, Cucumber, Sweet Red Onion, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese

Charlie's Feasts

Family Feast - Feeds 4 to 6

$50.99

1 1/2 Whole Chickens (3 1/2 lbs. ea), 12 Jumbo Wings, Large Fries, Large Mashed Potatoes, Large Gravy, Large Coleslaw, 6 Fresh Rolls

Family Feast - Feeds 8 to 12

$94.99

3 Whole Chickens (3 1/2 lbs. ea), 24 Jumbo Wings, 2 Large Fries, 2 Large Mashed Potatoes, 2 Large Gravy, 2 Large Coleslaw, 12 Fresh Rolls

Ultimate Feast - Feeds 4 to 6

$54.99

8 Bone Rack, Whole Chicken (3 1/2 lbs.), 12 Jumbo Wings, Large Fries, Large Mashed Potatoes, Large Gravy, Large Coleslaw, 6 Fresh Rolls

Ultimate Feast - Feeds 8 to 12

$99.99

Two 8 Bone Racks, 2 Whole Chicken (3 1/2 lbs. ea), 24 Jumbo Wings, 2 Large Fries, 2 Large Mashed Potatoes, 2 Large Gravy, 2 Large Coleslaw, 12 Fresh Rolls

Snack Attack - Feeds 4 to 6

$46.99

18 Jumbo Wings, 2 lbs. Jumbo Tenders, Large Fries, Large Gravy, VT Honey Dijon Dip

Snack Attack - Feeds 8 to 12

$85.99

36 Jumbo Wings, 4 lbs. Jumbo Tenders, 2 Large Fries, 2 Large Gravy, 2 VT Honey Dijon Dips

Charlie's Ribs & Combos

4 Bone Rack (3/4 lb)

$16.99

6 Bone Rack (1 lb)

$19.99

8 Bone Rack (1 1/2 lb)

$22.99

1/4 Breast & 4 Bone Rack

$21.99

1/4 Leg & Thigh, & 4 Bone Rack

$21.99

6 Jumbo Wings & 4 Bone Rack

$21.99

1/2 lb. Jumbo Tenders & 4 Bone Rack

$21.99

1/4 Breast, 4 Bone Rack & 4 Jumbo Wings

$23.99

1/4 Leg & Thigh, 4 Bone Rack & 1/2 lb. Jumbo Tenders

$23.99

Desserts

Vanilla Mousse Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Berry Cheesecake

$5.99

Grilled Jumbo Tender Platters

1/2 lb. Grilled Tender Platter

$15.99

3/4 lb. Grilled Tender Platter

$18.49

1 lb. Grilled Tender Platter

$21.99

Jumbo Tender & Wing Platters

6 Jumbo Wing Platter

$15.99

8 Jumbo Wing Platter

$18.49

12 Jumbo Wing Platter

$21.99

4 Piece Kiddie Wing Platter

$9.49

1/2 lb. Jumbo Tender Platter

$15.99

3/4 lb. Jumbo Tender Platter

$18.49

1 lb. Jumbo Tender Platter

$21.99

2 Piece Kiddie Tender Platter

$9.49

Jumbo Tenders & Wings

Tenders (Boneless Wings)

$7.99+

Jumbo Wings (Bone-In)

$7.49+

Loaded Mac & Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Topped with a huge scoop of Pulled Pork and our homemade Honey BBQ sauce.

Chopped Bacon Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Meal Sized Portion of our 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese w/ bacon!

Fried Tender Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Meal Sized Portion of our 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese w/ Chopped Chicken Tender

Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Meal Sized Portion of our 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese Topped with a 1/2 LB Angus Burger

Rotisserie Chicken Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Steak Tip Mac & Cheese

$20.99

Meal Sized Portion of our 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese Topped with a 1/2 LB of Sirloin Steak Tips

Milkshakes

VANILLA SHAKE

$4.95

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$4.95

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$4.95

COFFEE SHAKE

$4.95

Rotisserie Chicken

1/4 Chicken Leg & Thigh

$12.99

1/4 Chicken Leg & Thigh

1/4 Chicken Breast & Wing

$14.49

1/4 Chicken Breast & Wing

1/2 Chicken

$16.99

1/2 Chicken

2 Leg Special

$15.99

2 Leg Special

VT Maple BBQ Grilled 1/2 Chicken

$16.99

VT Maple BBQ Grilled 1/2 Chicken

Whole Chicken (ONLY)

$15.99

Whole Chicken (ONLY)

Whole Chicken with Two Large Sides

$24.99

Whole Chicken with Two Large Sides

Kiddie Leg & Thigh

$9.49

Sandwich Platters

Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade tartar sauce

Sweet & Spicy Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.99

Dry rubbed and slow cooked for 8 hours. Served on a soft kaiser roll with our homemade Sweet & Spicy sauce

Charlie's Roasted Club Platter

$15.99

With Bacon & Cabot Cheddar

Chicken Salad Club Sandwich Platter

$15.99

With Bacon & Cabot Cheddar

Charlie's Roasted Chicken Classic Platter

$15.49

VT Honey Dijonnaise Chicken Sandwich Platter

$15.49

BBQ Chicken Sandwich Platter

$15.49

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Platter

$15.49

Chicken Salad Sandwich Platter

$15.49

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Platter

$15.49

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich Platter

$15.49

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich Platter

$15.49

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Sandwich Platter

$15.49

"Hot" Chicken Sandwich Platter

$15.49

Freshly pulled chicken on a soft kaiser with gravy for dipping.

Pulled Pork Sandwich (1/2 lb) Platter

$15.99

Dry rubbed and slow cooked for 8 hours. Served on a soft kaiser roll with our homemade BBQ sauce.

Sirloin Steak Tip Sandwich (10 oz) Platter

$20.99

Served on a Greek pita with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.

Sandwiches

Made with freshly pulled rotisserie chicken and topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich

$11.49

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade tartar sauce

Sweet & Spicy Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.49

Dry rubbed and slow cooked for 8 hours. Served on a soft kaiser roll with our homemade Sweet & Spicy sauce

Charlie's Roasted Club

$10.49

Chicken Salad Club Sandwich

$10.49

With Bacon & Cabot Cheddar

Charlie's Roasted Chicken Classic

$9.99

VT Honey Dijonnaise Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich (1/2 lb)

$10.49

Dry rubbed and slow cooked for 8 hours. Served on a soft kaiser roll with our homemade BBQ sauce.

Sirloin Steak Tip Sandwich (10 oz)

$16.99

Served on a Greek pita with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.

Sides

French Fries

$4.99+

Mac & Cheese

$4.49+

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.49+

Creamy Coleslaw

$4.49+

Montreal Coleslaw

$4.49+

Rice Pilaf

$4.49+

Baked Beans

$4.49+

Pasta Salad

$4.49+

Three Bean Salad

$4.49+

Steamed Veggies

$4.49+

Sirloin Steak Tips (12oz)

Served with a garden salad and your choice of one small side

Sirloin Steak Tips (12oz)

$23.99

Served with a garden salad and your choice of one small side

BBQ Sirloin Steak Tips (12oz)

$23.99

Served with a garden salad and your choice of one small side

Teriyaki Sirloin Steak Tips (12oz)

$23.99

Served with a garden salad and your choice of one small side

Cajun Sirloin Steak Tips (12oz)

$23.99

Served with a garden salad and your choice of one small side

Specialty Poutines

Chopped Bacon Poutine

$15.99

Pulled Pork Poutine

$15.99

Chicken Tender Poutine

$15.99

Rotisserie Chicken Poutine

$15.99

Poutine

$10.99

SAUCES

Sauce (sm)

$0.79

2 oz

Sauce (lrg)

$1.99

4 oz

Wraps

Made with freshly grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Lemon Herb Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Blue Cheese Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Spicy Ranch Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Asian Mango Chicken Wrap

$10.99

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, Romaine hearts, Asiago cheese, Fresh bacon bits and Caesar dressing.

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Greek Salad Wrap

$8.49

With Feta cheese and Kalamata olives added.

Caesar Salad Wrap

$8.49

Romaine hearts, Asiago cheese, Fresh bacon bits and Caesar dressing.

Veggie Wrap

$8.49

Romaine hearts, Tomato, Cucumber, Red onion, Kalamata Olives, Pickles

Angus Burger Wrap

$13.99

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion & Pickle.

Roasted Chicken Pita

$10.99

Topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Sweet Red Onions & Tzatziki

Gyros Pita

$10.99

Topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Sweet Red Onions & Tzatziki

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
1160 Williston Rd, So Burlington, VT 05403

