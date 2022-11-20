- Home
Chicken Charlies 1160 Williston Rd
1160 Williston Rd
So Burlington, VT 05403
Starters
Specials
2 Half Chicken Dinners (#20)
Served with your choice of 2 small sides, gravy and roll
24 Wings (#4)
Served with your choice of 1 large side
8 Bone Rack & 12 Jumbo Wings (#6)
Served with your choice of 1 large side
2 Pulled Pork Sandwich Platters (#13)
Each served with your choice of 2 small sides
8 Bone Rack & 1/2 Chicken (#30)
Served with your choice of 2 small sides
BEVERAGES
Barq's Rootbeer 20oz
Canada Dry Ginger Ale 20oz
Minute Maid Cranberry Grape Juice
Diet Coke 20oz
Diet Coke 2L
Dr. Pepper 2L
Sprite 20oz
Sprite 2L
Fanta 20oz
Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea
Honest Honey Green Tea
Honest Peach Iced Tea
Dr. Pepper 20oz
Minute Maid Lemonade 20 OZ
Coke 20oz
Coke 2L
Barq's Root Beer 2L
AHA Blueberry Pomegranate Seltzer
Gold Peak Raspberry Tea
Bottled Water
Cajun Fried Chicken
Charlie's Angus Burgers
Sweet & Spicy Pulled Pork Burger
A half pound Angus Burger topped with Sweet & Spicy Pulled Pork and our famous Montreal Style Colesalw.
Hamburger
Garnished with Tomato, Pickle, Onion & Lettuce
Cheese Burger
Cheese, Tomato, Pickle, Onion & Lettuce
Bacon Cheese Burger
Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Pickle, Onion & Lettuce
BBQ Burger
Honey BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Tomato, Pickle, Onion & Lettuce
Spicy Ranch Burger
Spicy BBQ Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Tomato, Pickle, Onion & Lettuce
Blue Cheese Burger
Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing, Tomato, Pickle, Onion & Lettuce
Cajun Ranch Burger
Cajun Spices, Ranch Dressing, Tomato, Pickle, Onion & Lettuce
Greek Burger
Oregano, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese
Buffalo Ranch Burger
Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Tomato, Pickle, Onion & Lettuce
1 lb. Burger of Your choice
Garnished with Tomato, Pickle, Onion & Lettuce
Veggie Burger
Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Lettuce & Tzatziki
Jalapeno Popper Burger
Charlie's Big Salads
Charlie's Classic Garden with Chicken
Romaine Hearts, Tomato, Cucumber & Sweet Red Onion
Charlie's Classic Garden
Romaine Hearts, Tomato, Cucumber & Sweet Red Onion
Mediterranean Chicken Salad
Romaine Hearts, Tomato, Cucumber, Sweet Red Onion, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese
Chicken Caesar Supreme
Romaine Hearts, Asiago Cheese, Chopped Bacon, Croutons & our Creamy Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine Hearts, Tomato, Cucumber & Sweet Red Onion
Asian Mango Chicken Salad
Romaine Hearts, Tomato, Cucumber & Sweet Red Onion
Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Romaine Hearts, Tomato, Cucumber & Sweet Red Onion
BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine Hearts, Tomato, Cucumber & Sweet Red Onion
Sirloin Steak Tip Salad (10 oz)
Romaine Hearts, Tomato, Cucumber, Sweet Red Onion & Croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Asiago Cheese, Chopped Bacon, Croutons & our Creamy Caesar Dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine Hearts, Tomato, Cucumber, Sweet Red Onion, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese
Charlie's Feasts
Family Feast - Feeds 4 to 6
1 1/2 Whole Chickens (3 1/2 lbs. ea), 12 Jumbo Wings, Large Fries, Large Mashed Potatoes, Large Gravy, Large Coleslaw, 6 Fresh Rolls
Family Feast - Feeds 8 to 12
3 Whole Chickens (3 1/2 lbs. ea), 24 Jumbo Wings, 2 Large Fries, 2 Large Mashed Potatoes, 2 Large Gravy, 2 Large Coleslaw, 12 Fresh Rolls
Ultimate Feast - Feeds 4 to 6
8 Bone Rack, Whole Chicken (3 1/2 lbs.), 12 Jumbo Wings, Large Fries, Large Mashed Potatoes, Large Gravy, Large Coleslaw, 6 Fresh Rolls
Ultimate Feast - Feeds 8 to 12
Two 8 Bone Racks, 2 Whole Chicken (3 1/2 lbs. ea), 24 Jumbo Wings, 2 Large Fries, 2 Large Mashed Potatoes, 2 Large Gravy, 2 Large Coleslaw, 12 Fresh Rolls
Snack Attack - Feeds 4 to 6
18 Jumbo Wings, 2 lbs. Jumbo Tenders, Large Fries, Large Gravy, VT Honey Dijon Dip
Snack Attack - Feeds 8 to 12
36 Jumbo Wings, 4 lbs. Jumbo Tenders, 2 Large Fries, 2 Large Gravy, 2 VT Honey Dijon Dips
Charlie's Ribs & Combos
4 Bone Rack (3/4 lb)
6 Bone Rack (1 lb)
8 Bone Rack (1 1/2 lb)
1/4 Breast & 4 Bone Rack
1/4 Leg & Thigh, & 4 Bone Rack
6 Jumbo Wings & 4 Bone Rack
1/2 lb. Jumbo Tenders & 4 Bone Rack
1/4 Breast, 4 Bone Rack & 4 Jumbo Wings
1/4 Leg & Thigh, 4 Bone Rack & 1/2 lb. Jumbo Tenders
Grilled Jumbo Tender Platters
Jumbo Tender & Wing Platters
Jumbo Tenders & Wings
Loaded Mac & Cheese
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
Topped with a huge scoop of Pulled Pork and our homemade Honey BBQ sauce.
Chopped Bacon Mac & Cheese
Meal Sized Portion of our 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese w/ bacon!
Fried Tender Mac & Cheese
Meal Sized Portion of our 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese w/ Chopped Chicken Tender
Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese
Meal Sized Portion of our 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese Topped with a 1/2 LB Angus Burger
Rotisserie Chicken Mac & Cheese
Steak Tip Mac & Cheese
Meal Sized Portion of our 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese Topped with a 1/2 LB of Sirloin Steak Tips
Rotisserie Chicken
1/4 Chicken Leg & Thigh
1/4 Chicken Leg & Thigh
1/4 Chicken Breast & Wing
1/4 Chicken Breast & Wing
1/2 Chicken
1/2 Chicken
2 Leg Special
2 Leg Special
VT Maple BBQ Grilled 1/2 Chicken
VT Maple BBQ Grilled 1/2 Chicken
Whole Chicken (ONLY)
Whole Chicken (ONLY)
Whole Chicken with Two Large Sides
Whole Chicken with Two Large Sides
Kiddie Leg & Thigh
Sandwich Platters
Sandwiches
Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade tartar sauce
Sweet & Spicy Pulled Pork Sandwich
Dry rubbed and slow cooked for 8 hours. Served on a soft kaiser roll with our homemade Sweet & Spicy sauce
Charlie's Roasted Club
Chicken Salad Club Sandwich
With Bacon & Cabot Cheddar
Charlie's Roasted Chicken Classic
VT Honey Dijonnaise Chicken Sandwich
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich (1/2 lb)
Dry rubbed and slow cooked for 8 hours. Served on a soft kaiser roll with our homemade BBQ sauce.
Sirloin Steak Tip Sandwich (10 oz)
Served on a Greek pita with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
Sides
Sirloin Steak Tips (12oz)
Sirloin Steak Tips (12oz)
Served with a garden salad and your choice of one small side
BBQ Sirloin Steak Tips (12oz)
Served with a garden salad and your choice of one small side
Teriyaki Sirloin Steak Tips (12oz)
Served with a garden salad and your choice of one small side
Cajun Sirloin Steak Tips (12oz)
Served with a garden salad and your choice of one small side
Specialty Poutines
Wraps
Chicken Salad Wrap
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Wrap
Grilled Lemon Herb Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Blue Cheese Chicken Wrap
Spicy Ranch Chicken Wrap
Asian Mango Chicken Wrap
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Caesar Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, Romaine hearts, Asiago cheese, Fresh bacon bits and Caesar dressing.
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
Greek Salad Wrap
With Feta cheese and Kalamata olives added.
Caesar Salad Wrap
Romaine hearts, Asiago cheese, Fresh bacon bits and Caesar dressing.
Veggie Wrap
Romaine hearts, Tomato, Cucumber, Red onion, Kalamata Olives, Pickles
Angus Burger Wrap
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion & Pickle.
Roasted Chicken Pita
Topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Sweet Red Onions & Tzatziki
Gyros Pita
Topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Sweet Red Onions & Tzatziki
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1160 Williston Rd, So Burlington, VT 05403