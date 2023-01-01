Chido & Padre's + Blind Pig Parlour Bar
No reviews yet
128 East Andrews Dr. Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30305
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Traditional Dishes
1929 Tijuana Caesar
$12.00
Enchilada Chicken
$18.00
Enchilada Veggie
$15.00
House Salad
$10.00
Lamb Birria Tacos
$18.00
Quesadilla Beef Brisket
$18.00
Quesadilla Cheese
$12.00
Quesadilla Chicken
$14.00
Quesadilla Pork Carnitas
$15.00
Sopes Brisket
$16.00
Sopes Chicken
$14.00
Tacos Al Pastor
$16.00
Tacos Brisket
$16.00
Tacos Carne Asada
$18.00
Tacos Chicken
$14.00
Tacos Grilled Fish
$17.00
Tacos Lobster
$22.00
Tacos Scallops
$22.00
Tacos Shrimp
$16.00
Tamales Pork Carnitas
$16.00
Tamales Portabello
$15.00
C&P Cocktails
Abuelita Martini
$13.00
Basil Lime Gimlet
$13.00
Blood Orange Margarita
$12.00
Bloody Maria
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Blueberry Ranch Water
$13.00
Blush Margarita
$12.00
Buckhead Lemonade
$13.00
Carafe House Authority
$50.00
Cucumber Mint Lemonade
$12.00
Don Julio Flight
$22.00
Fresca Mimosa
$10.00
GLS Sangria
$13.00
Herradura Flight
$18.00
Hibiscus Margarita
$12.00
House Authority
$10.00
Mango Margarita
$12.00
Mezcal Maria
$10.00
Mezcal Negroni
$13.00
Michelada
$10.00
Mocktail
$9.00
Mojito
$13.00
Naraanjia Café
$12.00
PT Blood Orange Margarita
$60.00
PT Blush Margarita
$60.00
PT C&P Margarita
$36.00Out of stock
PT Ginger Mango Margarita
$60.00
PT Hibiscus Margarita
$60.00
PT Watermelon Margarita
$60.00
Raspberry Hibiscus Margarita
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$13.00
Triple Crown
$13.00
Watermelon Margarita
$12.00
Drinks
NA Beverage
Mocktail
$9.00
Water
Sweet Tea
$3.00
Unsweet Tea
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Coke Zero
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Soda
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Mexican Coke
$4.00
Topo Chico Mineral Water
$4.00
Topo Chico Sparkling Water
$4.00
Jarritos
$4.00
Agua Fresca
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Cranberry
$3.00
Grapefruit
$3.00
Pineapple
$3.00
Red Bull
$4.50Out of stock
SF Red Bull
$4.50Out of stock
Fiji Water
$2.50Out of stock
Sparkling Water
$5.00
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Beer
DFT Dos Equis
$6.00
DFT Drake's Flannel Mouth
$7.00Out of stock
DFT Euphonia
$6.00
DFT Eventide
$6.00
DFT Mole Porter
$6.00Out of stock
DFT Negro Modelo
$6.00
DFT Scofflaw
$6.00
DFT Sweetwater Pilsner
$6.00
PT Dos Equis
$20.00
3 Taverns Rapture
$7.00
ATL Easy Ale
$7.00
Aval Cidre
$7.00
Bohemia
$6.00
Brooklyn N/A
$5.00
Corona Premiere
$5.00
Creature Comforts Athena
$6.00
Daura
$7.00
Guinness
$7.00
Michelob Ultra
$7.00
Modelo Especial
$5.00
Pacificao
$7.00
Pacifico
$5.00
Rapturous
$8.00
Rotation Beer
$7.00
Scattered Sun
$6.00
Sol
$6.00
Space Lettuce Double IPA
$9.00
Stella Artois
$7.00
Strange Beast
$6.00
Taco Tuesday
$7.00
Tecate
$4.00
Treehorn Cider
$6.00
Tropicalia IPA
$7.00
Bells Two Hearted IPA
$10.00
Wine
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Bacardi
$10.00
Bacardi Ocho
$12.00
Captain Morgan
$10.00
Clement Mahina Coconut
$10.00
Cutwater Bali Hai Dark
$10.00
Goslings
$8.00Out of stock
Lebion Cachaca
$9.00
Mt Gay Black Barrel
$14.00
Plantation Dbl Aged
$10.00
Rhum Agricole
$9.00Out of stock
Ron Zacapa
$16.00Out of stock
Santa Teresa
$14.00Out of stock
Smith & Cross
$11.00
Tequila
123 Anejo
$15.00
123 Reposado
$13.00
1921 Anejo
$14.00
1921 Reposado
$13.00
Altos Reposado
$12.00
Altos Silver
$11.00
Banhez
$12.00
Blue Nectar Anejo
$17.00
Blue Nectar Blanco
$10.00
Blue Nectar Reposado
$12.00
Camarena Reposado
$10.00
Camareno Blanco
$9.00
Casa Noble Anejo
$14.00
Casa Noble Reposado
$13.00
Casamigos Anejo
$18.00
Casamigos Blanco
$14.00
Casamigos Reposado
$16.00
Cazadores Reposado
$10.00
Cincoro Anejo
$30.00
Cincoro Blanco
$28.00
Cincoro Reposado
$29.00
Clase Azul Plata
$28.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$30.00
Codigo Anejo
$30.00
Codigo Reposado
$18.00
Don Julio 1942
$30.00
Don Julio Anejo
$20.00
Don Julio Blanco
$14.00
Don Julio Reposado
$16.00
Don Nacho Reposado
$14.00
El Jimador Anejo
$9.00
El Jimador Reposado
$11.00
El Jimador Silver
$10.00
El Luchador Blanco
$16.00
El Tesoro Reposado
$14.00
Espolon Reposado
$10.00
Fendicio Mezcal
$10.00
G4 Blanco
$14.00
G4 Reposado
$14.00
Goza Silver
$10.00
Ghost Blanco
$12.00
Grand Mayan Reposado
$15.00
Gritona Reposado
$12.00
Herradura Anejo
$16.00
Herradura Blanco
$10.00
Herradura Double Reposado
$14.00
Herradura Legend
$30.00
Herradura Reposado
$12.00
Herradura Silver
$11.00
Herradura Suprema
$50.00
Herradura Ultra
$16.00
Jose Cuervo Reserva de Familia
$30.00
La Gritona Reposado
$12.00
Maestro Dobel Reposado
$12.00
Milagro Reposado
$13.00
Milagro Silver
$10.00
Ocho Peurto Anejo
$16.00
Ocho Peurto Reposado
$18.00
Penta Christalino
$22.00
Penta Reposado
$23.00
San Matias Anejo
$17.00
San Matias Blanco
$12.00
San Matias Reposado
$15.00
Sieta Leguas Reposado
$16.00
Volans Blanco
$11.00
Volans Reposado
$13.00
Mezcal
Agave de Cortes
$12.00
Alban Espadin
$11.00
Alipus de Rio
$11.00
Balancan Destillado
$24.00
Balancan Tuxca
$20.00
Banhez Barril
$10.00
Banhez Tepeztat
$14.00
Bozal Barril
$18.00
Bozal Madrecuish
$18.00
Craneo
$12.00
Del Maguey Chichicapa
$16.00
Del Maguey Madrecuixe
$18.00
Del Maguey Vida
$14.00
Delerio
$13.00
El Bujo
$11.00
El Jolgorio Espadin
$20.00
El Jolgorio Mexicano
$12.00
El Jolgorio Pechuga
$18.00
El Jolgorio Tobala
$18.00
El Silencio
$12.00
Erstwhile Arroqueno
$18.00
Erstwhile Tobala
$18.00
Gracias A Dios Cuishe
$22.00
Gracias A Dios Espadin
$18.00
Gracias A Dios Reposado
$22.00
Illegal Joven
$12.00
Kimo Sabe
$8.00
Los Muertos
$10.00
Machetazo Cupreata
$12.00
Machetazo Espadin
$12.00
Machetazo Salmiana
$12.00
Madre de Todos
$14.00
Mal de Amor Mexicano
$17.00
Mal de Amor Sierra Negra
$18.00
Mayalen Borrego
$12.00
Monte Alban Espadin
$11.00
Vago Elote
$13.00
Wahaka Ensamble
$15.00
Wahaka Tobala
$11.00
Xicaru Anejo
$12.00
Xicaru Pechuga
$14.00
Xicaru Silver
$10.00
Xicaru Silver 102
$12.00
Whiskey / Bourbon
American Prairie High West
$13.00Out of stock
Angel's Envy
$13.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$14.00Out of stock
Duality Dbl Malt
$20.00
Hillrock Solera
$50.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jameson
$12.00Out of stock
Maker's Mark
$13.00
Michter's Bourbon
$13.00
Michter's Sour Mash
$13.00Out of stock
Noah's Mill
$18.00
Old Forester
$14.00
Resugens
$16.00
Rowan's Creek
$14.00
Tullamore Dew
$10.00
Wilderness Trail Small Batch
$15.00
Woodford Reserve
$16.00
High West Am Praire
$15.00
Jameson Blk Barrell
$15.00Out of stock
Scotch / Rye
Angel's Envy Rye
$20.00
Ardberg 10yr
$19.00
Bulleit Rye
$14.00Out of stock
Dalmore 12yr
$18.00
Glenmorangie 10yr
$21.00
High West Double Rye
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$12.00Out of stock
Johnnie Walker Blue
$49.00
Kilkerren
$26.00
Knob Creek Rye
$13.00Out of stock
Lagavulin 16yr
$29.00Out of stock
Laphroig 10yr
$17.00
Macallan 12yr
$20.00Out of stock
Old Forester Rye
$14.00
Michter's Rye
$13.00Out of stock
Old Overholt
$9.00
Old Overholt BIB
$11.00
Resurgens
$13.00
Rittenhose
$9.00
Springbank
$26.00Out of stock
Woodford Rye
$16.00
Liqueurs
Absinthe
$15.00
Amaro Nonino
$13.00
Ancho Reyes
$9.00
Aperol
$10.00
Bailey's
$10.00
Benedictine
$14.00
Cantera Negra Cafe
$10.00
Cardamaro
$5.00
Campari
$10.00
Carpano Sweet Vermouth
$9.00
Cherry Herring
$10.00
Cocchi American
$7.00
Combier Orange
$9.00
Combier Peach
$9.00
Cynar
$8.00
Dolin Blanc
$5.00
Dolin Dry
$5.00
Dolin Rouge
$5.00
Dry Curacao
$8.00
Fernet Branca
$11.00
Giffards Elderflower
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$14.00
Green Cartreuse
$17.00
Licor 43
$9.00Out of stock
Llords Peach
$8.00
Llords Triple Sec
$8.00
Luxardo
$9.00
Montenegro
$11.00
Pierre Ferrand Cognac
$10.00
Pimm's
$9.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$15.00
Rumple Minze
$9.00
St. Germaine
$11.00
Suze
$10.00
Ricura Horchata
$10.00Out of stock
Taylors Velvet
$10.00Out of stock
Allspice Dram
$11.00Out of stock
Amaretto Lazzaroni
$8.00Out of stock
Carpano Punt e Mes
$7.00Out of stock
Cocchi Torino
$7.00Out of stock
Crème de Mure
$6.00Out of stock
Crème Yvette
$11.00Out of stock
Herbsaint
$12.00Out of stock
Jagermeister
$8.00Out of stock
Krogstad Aquavit
$8.00Out of stock
Pisco
$8.00Out of stock
Stirrings Pomegranite
$6.00Out of stock
Strega
$9.00Out of stock
VEP Chartreuse
$32.00Out of stock
Yellow Chartreuse
$12.00Out of stock
C&P HH
Food
Drinks
Le Pig
Food
Drinks
Wine
GLS Grandial from Cognac
$15.00
GLS Riesling
$15.00
GLS Sancerre
$15.00
GLS Burgundy Chardonnay
$15.00
GLS Peyrosol Rose de Provence
$15.00
GLS Pinot Noir
$15.00
GLS Malbec
$15.00
GLS Bordeaux
$15.00
BTL Grandial from Cognac
$59.00
BTL Riesling
$59.00
BTL Sancerre
$59.00
BTL Burgundy Chardonnay
$59.00
BTL Peyrosol Rose de Provence
$59.00
BTL Pinot Noir
$59.00
BTL Malbec
$59.00
BTL Bordeaux
$59.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
128 East Andrews Dr. Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Isla & Co. Buckhead - Isla & Co. Buckhead
No Reviews
56 East Andrews Drive Northwest Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Buckhead
4.8 • 941
77 West Paces Ferry Rd. Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
More near Atlanta
Decatur
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Norcross
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.