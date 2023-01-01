A map showing the location of Chido & Padre's + Blind Pig Parlour BarView gallery

Chido & Padre's + Blind Pig Parlour Bar

review star

No reviews yet

128 East Andrews Dr. Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30305

Starters

Baja Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Ceviche

$16.00

Chicken Flautas

$12.00

Chips

$1.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips - NC

Corn Tortillas

$1.99

Corn Tortillas - NC

Flour Tortillas

$1.99

Flour Tortillas - NC

Guacamole

$10.00

Queso Blanco

$10.00

Queso Fundido

$13.00

Salsa Green

$2.50

Salsa Red

$2.50

Smoked Octopus Tostadas

$18.00

Soup & Salad

Black Bean Soup

$8.00Out of stock

House Salad

$10.00

1929 Tijuana Caesar

$12.00

Traditional Dishes

1929 Tijuana Caesar

$12.00

Enchilada Chicken

$18.00

Enchilada Veggie

$15.00

House Salad

$10.00

Lamb Birria Tacos

$18.00

Quesadilla Beef Brisket

$18.00

Quesadilla Cheese

$12.00

Quesadilla Chicken

$14.00

Quesadilla Pork Carnitas

$15.00

Sopes Brisket

$16.00

Sopes Chicken

$14.00

Tacos Al Pastor

$16.00

Tacos Brisket

$16.00

Tacos Carne Asada

$18.00

Tacos Chicken

$14.00

Tacos Grilled Fish

$17.00

Tacos Lobster

$22.00

Tacos Scallops

$22.00

Tacos Shrimp

$16.00

Tamales Pork Carnitas

$16.00

Tamales Portabello

$15.00

Large Plates

Carne Asada

$28.00

Carnitas

$26.00Out of stock

Chicken Mole

$28.00

Snapper

$40.00

Sides

Black Beans

$4.00

Charro Beans

$4.00

Cilantro Rice

$3.00

Mexican Street Corn

$6.00

Sazon Rice

$4.00Out of stock

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Kid's

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Kid's Chips & Dip

$4.00

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$14.00Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Chorizo Hash

$16.00

French Toast

$14.00

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

Desserts

Churros

$9.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Chocolate Spiced Pudding

$8.00

C&P Cocktails

Abuelita Martini

$13.00

Basil Lime Gimlet

$13.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$12.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Ranch Water

$13.00

Blush Margarita

$12.00

Buckhead Lemonade

$13.00

Carafe House Authority

$50.00

Cucumber Mint Lemonade

$12.00

Don Julio Flight

$22.00

Fresca Mimosa

$10.00

GLS Sangria

$13.00

Herradura Flight

$18.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$12.00

House Authority

$10.00

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Mezcal Maria

$10.00

Mezcal Negroni

$13.00

Michelada

$10.00

Mocktail

$9.00

Mojito

$13.00

Naraanjia Café

$12.00

PT Blood Orange Margarita

$60.00

PT Blush Margarita

$60.00

PT C&P Margarita

$36.00Out of stock

PT Ginger Mango Margarita

$60.00

PT Hibiscus Margarita

$60.00

PT Watermelon Margarita

$60.00

Raspberry Hibiscus Margarita

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Triple Crown

$13.00

Watermelon Margarita

$12.00

Drinks

NA Beverage

Mocktail

$9.00

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$4.00

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Agua Fresca

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50Out of stock

SF Red Bull

$4.50Out of stock

Fiji Water

$2.50Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Beer

DFT Dos Equis

$6.00

DFT Drake's Flannel Mouth

$7.00Out of stock

DFT Euphonia

$6.00

DFT Eventide

$6.00

DFT Mole Porter

$6.00Out of stock

DFT Negro Modelo

$6.00

DFT Scofflaw

$6.00

DFT Sweetwater Pilsner

$6.00

PT Dos Equis

$20.00

3 Taverns Rapture

$7.00

ATL Easy Ale

$7.00

Aval Cidre

$7.00

Bohemia

$6.00

Brooklyn N/A

$5.00

Corona Premiere

$5.00

Creature Comforts Athena

$6.00

Daura

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Pacificao

$7.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Rapturous

$8.00

Rotation Beer

$7.00

Scattered Sun

$6.00

Sol

$6.00

Space Lettuce Double IPA

$9.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Strange Beast

$6.00

Taco Tuesday

$7.00

Tecate

$4.00

Treehorn Cider

$6.00

Tropicalia IPA

$7.00

Bells Two Hearted IPA

$10.00

Wine

GLS Chandon

$15.00

GLS Grandial

$12.00

BTL Chandon

$60.00

BTL Grandial

$48.00

GL Etude

$12.00

BTL Etude

$48.00

GLS Saget La Perrier

$10.00

BTL Saget La Perrier

$40.00

GLS Chakra

$12.00

GLS Louis Jadot

$15.00

BTL Chakra

$48.00

BTL Louis Jadot

$60.00

Vodka

Bare Bone

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Russian Standard

$9.00Out of stock

Tito's

$11.00Out of stock

Deep Eddy Ruby

$9.00Out of stock

Ketel One

$11.00

Reyka

$12.00Out of stock

Stoli Citros

$10.00

Gin

Bombay

$11.00Out of stock

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bar Hill

$14.00Out of stock

Hayman London

$8.50Out of stock

Highclere

$14.00Out of stock

Tanqueray 10

$11.00Out of stock

Ford

$12.00Out of stock

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Ocho

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Clement Mahina Coconut

$10.00

Cutwater Bali Hai Dark

$10.00

Goslings

$8.00Out of stock

Lebion Cachaca

$9.00

Mt Gay Black Barrel

$14.00

Plantation Dbl Aged

$10.00

Rhum Agricole

$9.00Out of stock

Ron Zacapa

$16.00Out of stock

Santa Teresa

$14.00Out of stock

Smith & Cross

$11.00

Tequila

123 Anejo

$15.00

123 Reposado

$13.00

1921 Anejo

$14.00

1921 Reposado

$13.00

Altos Reposado

$12.00

Altos Silver

$11.00

Banhez

$12.00

Blue Nectar Anejo

$17.00

Blue Nectar Blanco

$10.00

Blue Nectar Reposado

$12.00

Camarena Reposado

$10.00

Camareno Blanco

$9.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$14.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Cincoro Anejo

$30.00

Cincoro Blanco

$28.00

Cincoro Reposado

$29.00

Clase Azul Plata

$28.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Codigo Anejo

$30.00

Codigo Reposado

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Nacho Reposado

$14.00

El Jimador Anejo

$9.00

El Jimador Reposado

$11.00

El Jimador Silver

$10.00

El Luchador Blanco

$16.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$14.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Fendicio Mezcal

$10.00

G4 Blanco

$14.00

G4 Reposado

$14.00

Goza Silver

$10.00

Ghost Blanco

$12.00

Grand Mayan Reposado

$15.00

Gritona Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Anejo

$16.00

Herradura Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Double Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Legend

$30.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Herradura Suprema

$50.00

Herradura Ultra

$16.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva de Familia

$30.00

La Gritona Reposado

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$12.00

Milagro Reposado

$13.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Ocho Peurto Anejo

$16.00

Ocho Peurto Reposado

$18.00

Penta Christalino

$22.00

Penta Reposado

$23.00

San Matias Anejo

$17.00

San Matias Blanco

$12.00

San Matias Reposado

$15.00

Sieta Leguas Reposado

$16.00

Volans Blanco

$11.00

Volans Reposado

$13.00

Mezcal

Agave de Cortes

$12.00

Alban Espadin

$11.00

Alipus de Rio

$11.00

Balancan Destillado

$24.00

Balancan Tuxca

$20.00

Banhez Barril

$10.00

Banhez Tepeztat

$14.00

Bozal Barril

$18.00

Bozal Madrecuish

$18.00

Craneo

$12.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$16.00

Del Maguey Madrecuixe

$18.00

Del Maguey Vida

$14.00

Delerio

$13.00

El Bujo

$11.00

El Jolgorio Espadin

$20.00

El Jolgorio Mexicano

$12.00

El Jolgorio Pechuga

$18.00

El Jolgorio Tobala

$18.00

El Silencio

$12.00

Erstwhile Arroqueno

$18.00

Erstwhile Tobala

$18.00

Gracias A Dios Cuishe

$22.00

Gracias A Dios Espadin

$18.00

Gracias A Dios Reposado

$22.00

Illegal Joven

$12.00

Kimo Sabe

$8.00

Los Muertos

$10.00

Machetazo Cupreata

$12.00

Machetazo Espadin

$12.00

Machetazo Salmiana

$12.00

Madre de Todos

$14.00

Mal de Amor Mexicano

$17.00

Mal de Amor Sierra Negra

$18.00

Mayalen Borrego

$12.00

Monte Alban Espadin

$11.00

Vago Elote

$13.00

Wahaka Ensamble

$15.00

Wahaka Tobala

$11.00

Xicaru Anejo

$12.00

Xicaru Pechuga

$14.00

Xicaru Silver

$10.00

Xicaru Silver 102

$12.00

Whiskey / Bourbon

American Prairie High West

$13.00Out of stock

Angel's Envy

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00Out of stock

Duality Dbl Malt

$20.00

Hillrock Solera

$50.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$12.00Out of stock

Maker's Mark

$13.00

Michter's Bourbon

$13.00

Michter's Sour Mash

$13.00Out of stock

Noah's Mill

$18.00

Old Forester

$14.00

Resugens

$16.00

Rowan's Creek

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Wilderness Trail Small Batch

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

High West Am Praire

$15.00

Jameson Blk Barrell

$15.00Out of stock

Scotch / Rye

Angel's Envy Rye

$20.00

Ardberg 10yr

$19.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00Out of stock

Dalmore 12yr

$18.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$21.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Blue

$49.00

Kilkerren

$26.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00Out of stock

Lagavulin 16yr

$29.00Out of stock

Laphroig 10yr

$17.00

Macallan 12yr

$20.00Out of stock

Old Forester Rye

$14.00

Michter's Rye

$13.00Out of stock

Old Overholt

$9.00

Old Overholt BIB

$11.00

Resurgens

$13.00

Rittenhose

$9.00

Springbank

$26.00Out of stock

Woodford Rye

$16.00

Liqueurs

Absinthe

$15.00

Amaro Nonino

$13.00

Ancho Reyes

$9.00

Aperol

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Benedictine

$14.00

Cantera Negra Cafe

$10.00

Cardamaro

$5.00

Campari

$10.00

Carpano Sweet Vermouth

$9.00

Cherry Herring

$10.00

Cocchi American

$7.00

Combier Orange

$9.00

Combier Peach

$9.00

Cynar

$8.00

Dolin Blanc

$5.00

Dolin Dry

$5.00

Dolin Rouge

$5.00

Dry Curacao

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Giffards Elderflower

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Green Cartreuse

$17.00

Licor 43

$9.00Out of stock

Llords Peach

$8.00

Llords Triple Sec

$8.00

Luxardo

$9.00

Montenegro

$11.00

Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$10.00

Pimm's

$9.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Rumple Minze

$9.00

St. Germaine

$11.00

Suze

$10.00

Ricura Horchata

$10.00Out of stock

Taylors Velvet

$10.00Out of stock

Allspice Dram

$11.00Out of stock

Amaretto Lazzaroni

$8.00Out of stock

Carpano Punt e Mes

$7.00Out of stock

Cocchi Torino

$7.00Out of stock

Crème de Mure

$6.00Out of stock

Crème Yvette

$11.00Out of stock

Herbsaint

$12.00Out of stock

Jagermeister

$8.00Out of stock

Krogstad Aquavit

$8.00Out of stock

Pisco

$8.00Out of stock

Stirrings Pomegranite

$6.00Out of stock

Strega

$9.00Out of stock

VEP Chartreuse

$32.00Out of stock

Yellow Chartreuse

$12.00Out of stock

C&P HH

Food

HH Chips & Salsa

$4.00

HH Guac with Chips

$8.00

HH Queso Blanco

$6.00

HH Flautas

$9.00

HH Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Flour Tortilla - NC

Flour Tortillas

$1.99

Drinks

HH Blood Orange Margarita

$7.00

HH Blush Margarita

$7.00

HH C&P Margarita

$7.00

HH Ginger Mango

$7.00

HH Hibiscus Margarita

$7.00

HH House Authority

$7.00

HH Modelo

$5.00

HH Wine

$7.00

SE Cocktails

Bikini Bottom

$15.00

Dressed Blanco

$11.00

Dressed Mezcal

$11.00

Dressed Reposado

$11.00

Jungle Revival

$15.00

Michelada

$15.00

Mocktail

$9.00

Playa Breakfast

$15.00

Prickly Mule

$15.00

Santa Mierda

$15.00

Scooby Snack

$15.00

Watermelon Margarita

$15.00

Yucatan Spritz

$15.00

Le Pig

Food

French Onion Soup Dumplings

$14.00

Chicken Liver Mousse

$12.00

Leek & Wild Mushroom Quiche

$14.00

Frenched Lamb Chops

$22.00

Macaron Tasting Plate

$12.00

Chocolate Layered Cake

$10.00

Drinks

Amelie's Suze & Soda

$15.00

French Press Coffee Service

$16.00

Kir Violette

$18.00

Henri's All American Rob Roy

$16.00

Henri's Johnny Royale

$50.00

Candelaria Pleads The 4th

$15.00

The Hemmingway

$15.00

Coucou Lemon Tart

$15.00

Zou Bisou Dinner Mint

$15.00

Side Car de Provence

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

Wine

GLS Grandial from Cognac

$15.00

GLS Riesling

$15.00

GLS Sancerre

$15.00

GLS Burgundy Chardonnay

$15.00

GLS Peyrosol Rose de Provence

$15.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$15.00

GLS Malbec

$15.00

GLS Bordeaux

$15.00

BTL Grandial from Cognac

$59.00

BTL Riesling

$59.00

BTL Sancerre

$59.00

BTL Burgundy Chardonnay

$59.00

BTL Peyrosol Rose de Provence

$59.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$59.00

BTL Malbec

$59.00

BTL Bordeaux

$59.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

128 East Andrews Dr. Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

