Chocolate 509 Fifth Avenue
509 Fifth Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Food Menu
Pasta Specials
Savory Crepes
- Fresh Mozzarella & Tomatoes Crepe$13.00
- Imported Ham & Fontina Cheese Crepe$14.00
- Imported Ham & Bechamel Crepe$13.00
- Portobello Mushrooms & Gruyere Crepe$14.00
- Ricotta, Spinach & Parmigiano Crepe$14.00
- Porto Bello, Ricotta & Mozzarella Crepe$14.00
- Four Cheese Crepe$13.00
Fontina, Gruyere, fresh ricotta & Gorgonzola
- Sausage & Roasted Peppers Crepe$14.00
Onions & smoked mozzarella
- Veal Ragu "Bolognese" Crepe$14.00
Bechamel & Parmigiano
- Rosemary Chicken & Zucchini Crepe$15.00
Roasted zucchini & smoked mozzarella
- Sicilian Tuna & Olives Crepe$15.00
Imported Sicilian tuna & olives, sliced eggs, smoked mozzarella, fava beans & onion
Sweet Crepes
- Honey & Powdered Sugar Crepe$10.00
- Nutella Crepe$11.00
- Plain Crepe & Gelato$12.00
- Mascarpone & Nutella Crepe$12.00
- Bananas & Nutella Crepe$12.00
- Berries & Vanilla Bean Gelato Crepe$13.00
- Apples, Walnuts & Caramel Crepe$13.00
- Strawberries & Chocolate Crepe$13.00
- Pastry Cream & Strawberries Crepe$13.00
- Mixed Berries & Chocolate Crepe$12.00
- Bananas & Chocolate Crepe$12.00
- Nutella & Granola Crepe$12.00
- Bananas, Walnuts & Caramel Crepe$12.00
- Pastry Cream & Mixed Berries Crepe$13.00
- Housemade Jam & Mascarpone Crepe$13.00
- Strawberry Nutella Crepe$13.00
Desserts
- Truffle$1.95
- Toffee Bag$9.99
- Creme Brulee$11.00
- Chocolate Mousse$11.00
- Nutella Cheesecake$11.00
- Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake$11.00
- Oreo Cheesecake$11.00
- Caramel Cheesecake$11.00
- Cherry Chocolate Soufflé$12.00
- Limoncello Cake$11.00
- Mocha$11.00
- Pistachio Cake$11.00
- Red Velvet$11.00
- 3 Pieces Cannolis$11.00
- Tiramisu$11.00
- Apple Tart$11.00
- Affogato Coffee$10.00
Vanilla gelato, soaked in espresso
- 5 Cookies$6.95
- Chocolate Strawberry$2.50
Breakfast
- Croissant$4.00
Warm croissants
- Egg & Cheese Croissant$7.00
- Eggs, Ham & Cheese Croissant$8.00
- Eggs & Cheese Crepe$9.00
- Eggs, Ham & Cheese Crepe$10.00
- Egg, Ham & Cheese Toast$8.00
- Breakfast Flatbread$10.00
Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella & organic eggs over easy
- Plain Bagel$4.00
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$5.00
- Eggs, Ham & Cheese Bagel$8.00
- Eggs Any Style$12.00
3 eggs served with ham or bacon or turkey, only artisan toast, hash brown & fresh fruit
- Brunch Pizza$13.00
Eggs, bacon, potatoes, olive oil & mozzarella cheese
- Stuffed French Toast$12.00
Egg battered toast, grilled & stuffed with mascarpone and choice of fruit (strawberries or bananas, or wild berries)
- Side Bacon$4.00
- Hash Brown$4.00
- Fresh Fruit Salad$7.00
- Butter, Nutella, and Apricot Jam Artisan Toast$6.00
Gelato
- Gelato - Sugar Cone$7.00
All of our gelato is made on the premises daily. One flavor
- Gelato - Waffle Cone$7.95
- Small Gelato - Cup$6.00
All of our gelato is made on the premises daily. One flavor
- Medium Gelato - Cup$7.00
All of our gelato is made on the premises daily. One flavor
- Large Gelato - Cup$8.00
All of our gelato is made on the premises daily. One flavor
Greens
- Baby Mixed Greens$11.00
Extra virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Locally grown hearts of romaine, Parmigiano Reggiano & delicious housemade Caesar dressing
- Pears & Gruyere Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, and mustard vinaigrette
- Chopped Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, corn, hearts of palm, fava beans, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette
- Spinach & Onions Salad$13.00
Mushrooms, hearts of palm, golden raisins, Gorgonzola & French vinaigrette
- Spinach & Chicken Salad$13.00
Walnuts, bacon, Gorgonzola, eggs & balsamic vinaigrette
- Panzanella Salad$13.00
Arugula, onions, tomatoes, roasted peppers, homemade croutons & red balsamic vinaigrette
- Sicilian Tuna & Olives Salad$14.00
Arugula, fava beans, olives, lemon & olive oil
Cold Plates
- Selection of Sliced Artisan Bread$3.00
- Mediterranean Olive Tapenade$8.00
Parmigiano Reggiano and Gorgonzola served with honey, housemade jam, artisan bread & pears
- Cheese Board$16.00
Parmigiano Reggiano and Gorgonzola served with honey, housemade jam, artisan bread & pears
- Meat Board$18.00
Assorted cured meats served with marinated olives & 2 mustards (prosciutto speck, Salami, bresaola, and mortadella). Selections change daily
- Carpaccio Arugula$17.00
Thinly sliced filet mignon topped with shaves of Parmigiano, arugula, capers, extra virgin olive oil & lemon
- Carpaccio Portobello$18.00
Thinly sliced filet mignon topped with roasted portobello mushrooms, hearts of palms, shaves of Parmigiano, capers, extra virgin oil & lemon
Bruschette
- Tomatoes & Parmigiano Bruschette$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil & basil
- Ricotta & Olive Tapenade Bruschette$10.00
Extra virgin olive oil & basil
- Ricotta & Pears Bruschette$10.00
Honey & black pepper
- Portobello Mushroom Bruschette$11.00
Cheese
- Prosciutto Di Parma Bruschette$12.00
Apricot marmalade
- Tre Mozzarelle Bruschette$12.00
3 kinds of mozzarella - burrata, bufala & fior di latte cow mozzarella
Mozzarelle
- Caprese$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & olive oil drizzle
- Napoleon$12.00
Fior di latte cow mozzarella, roasted zucchini, bell peppers, portobello, extra virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar
- Burrata & Cherry Tomatoes$13.00
Over arugula drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
- Burrata & Speck$15.00
Braised onions, spiced walnuts, honey, and fried rosemary over tostini
- Buffalo Mozzarella & Prosciutto$18.00
Buffalo milk mozzarella & prosciutto di Parma San Daniele
- Buffalo & Zucchini$16.00
Buffalo milk mozzarella, roasted zucchini, olive tapenade & basil oil over tostini
- Mozzarella Tasting Plate$17.00
Burrata, buffalo mozzarella & fior di latte cow mozzarella drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Grilled Panini
- Caprese Panini$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & olive oil drizzle
- Bufalotto Panini$14.00
Buffalo milk mozzarella, speck & arugula drizzled with olive oil
- Portobello & Brie Panini$13.00
French vinaigrette
- Imported Ham & Fontina Panini$13.00
Tomatoes, arugula & olive oil drizzle
- Roasted Organic Turkey Breast Panini$14.00
Roasted peppers, brie & cranberry mayonnaise
- Rosemary Chicken Breast Panini$14.00
Roasted zucchini, smoked mozzarella & garlic aioli
- Roasted Pork Loin Panini$14.00
Fontina cheese, arugula, portobello mushrooms & roasted pepper mayonnaise
- Pears & Mozzarella Panini$13.00
Spinach, roasted candied walnuts, Gorgonzola & balsamic
- Prosciutto & Gruyere Panini$14.00
Olive oil
- Sicilian Tuna & Olives Panini$14.00
Sliced eggs, red onions, fava beans & smoked mozzarella
Flatbreads
- Margherita Flatbread$12.00
Tomato sauce & mozzarella
- Spinach & Ricotta Flatbread$13.00
Tomato sauce & mozzarella
- Burrata & Cherry Tomatoes Flatbread$14.00
- Vegetarian Flatbread$15.00
Zucchini, asparagus, portobello, tomato sauce & mozzarella
- Portobello & Goat Cheese Flatbread$13.00
Tomato sauce & mozzarella
- Portobello & Brie Flatbread$13.00
Panna, mozzarella, & thyme
- Four Cheese Flatbread$13.00
Mozzarella, fontina, Gorgonzola, Parmigiano & tomato sauce
- Rosemary Chicken & Zucchini Flatbread$15.00
Onions, tomato sauce & smoked mozzarella
- Fennel Sausage & Peppers Flatbread$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella & onions
- Buffalo Mozzarella & Speck Flatbread$17.00
Olive tapenade and cherry tomatoes
- Sicilian Tuna & Onions Flatbread$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, capers & onions
Pancakes
- Classic Pancakes$13.00
Seasonal fruit, butter & maple syrup
- Banana & Crushed Walnuts Pancakes$12.00
Caramel, butter, maple syrup & whipped cream
- Strawberries & Chocolate Chips Pancakes$12.00
Chocolate sauce & whipped cream
- Tiramisu Pancakes$13.00
Coffee chocolate pancakes, mascarpone whipped cream, cocoa powder & espresso maple syrup
- Chestnuts Pancakes$13.00
Chestnut flour pancakes, crushed chestnuts, sweetened mascarpone cream & sour cherries
Omelet
- Wild Boar Sausage Omelet$14.00
Bell peppers, onions, and Gorgonzola cheese
- Quatro Formaggi Omelet$14.00
Mozzarella, provolone, goat & Gorgonzola cheese
- Chicken Omelet$14.00
Onions, portobello mushrooms & provolone cheese
- Assorted Vegetable Omelet$14.00
Zucchini, mushrooms, bell peppers, goat & mozzarella cheese
Drinks Menu
Coffee
- Small Lion Kona Gold$4.00
Black Coffee From Hawaii
- Large Lion Kona Gold$5.00
Black Coffee From Hawaii
- Small Vanilla Macadamia Nut Coffee$5.00
Flavored Lion Kona Coffee
- Large Vanilla Macadamia Nut Coffee$6.00
Flavored Lion Kona Coffee
- Small Chocolate Macadamia Nut Coffee$5.00
Flavored Lion Kona Coffee
- Large Chocolate Macadamia Nut Coffee$6.00
Flavored Lion Kona Coffee
Espresso Drinks
- Espresso$3.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Macchiato$5.00
- Americano$4.00
- Cafe Latte$5.00
- Cafe Mocha$5.00
- White Chocolate Mocha$5.00
- Caramel Latte$5.00
- Spiced Chai Latte$6.00
- Chocolate Chai Latte$5.00
- Vanilla Chai Latte$5.00
- Hot Dark Chocolate & Whipped Cream$6.00
- Cafe Etoile$6.00
Hot dark chocolate, steamed milk & espresso
- Turkish Coffee$6.00
Tea
Bottled Beverages
- Republic Darjeeling Iced Tea Bottle$6.00
Unsweetened - The Republic of Bottle Iced Tea
- Pomegranate Green Iced Tea Bottle$6.00
Unsweetened - The Republic of Bottle Iced Tea
- Ginger Peach Iced Tea Bottle$6.00
Unsweetened - The Republic of Bottle Iced Tea
- Pellegrino$6.00
500 ml
- Panna$5.00
500 ml
- Fiji$5.00
500 ml
- Small Water$3.00
- Orange San Pellegrino Italian Soda$4.00
- Lemon San Pellegrino Italian Soda$4.00
- Pomegranate San Pellegrino Italian Soda$4.00
- Clementine San Pellegrino Italian Soda$4.00
- Blood Orange San Pellegrino Italian Soda$4.00
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- 7-Up$3.00
- Diet 7-UP$3.00
Bottled Beer
Special Gelato Coppa
- Coppa Chocolat$12.00
Milk chocolate, dark chocolate, Grand Marnier chocolate and fresh whipped cream
- Coppa Bacio$12.00
Dark chocolate, hazelnut chocolate, hazelnut fresh whipped cream, hazelnut & pistachio praline chocolate, and topping
- Coppa Croccante$12.00
Pistachio, hazelnut, coconut, Amaretto cookies, and fresh whipped cream
- Coppa Frutta$12.00
Vanilla bean, fresh berries, Grand Marnier sauce and fresh whipped cream
- Coppa Frappe$7.00
Gelato smoothie with your choice of gelato flavor
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
509 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101