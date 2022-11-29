Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco*Centro 539 Island Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

539 Island Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

LOS TACOS

Item description

TACO CARNE ASADA

$3.90

Grilled Angus Steak, Cilantro, Onions, Guacamole & Salsa

TACO POLLO ASADO

$3.80

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Cilantro, Onions, Guacamole & Salsa

TACO AL PASTOR

$3.80

Thinly Sliced Rotisserie Marinated Pork, Roasted Pineapple, Cilantro, Onions & Cilantro Sauce

TACO BIRRIA

$3.90

Slow-Cooked Tender Pulled Beef, Cilantro, Onions & With A Side Of Beef Stew

TACO MAR Y TIERRA

$4.50

Spicy Grilled Shrimp & Angus Steak, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & Chipotle Sauce

TACO CAMARÓN ENCHILADO

$4.50

Grilled Shrimp, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Cabbage, Tomato & Chipotle Sauce

TACO GRILLED PESCADO

$3.90

Grilled Mahi Mahi, Cabbage, Avocado, Pico De Gallo & Chipotle Sauce

TACO BAJA

$3.50

Golden Fried Battered Fish, Cabbage, Pico De Gallo & Chipotle Sauce

TACO NOPAL (V)

$3.50

Cactus, Melted Cheese, Tomato, Avocado & Cilantro Sauce

TACO MUSHROOM (V)

$3.50

Sautéed Mushrooms With Grilled Onions, Avocado & Salsa

TACO SONORA

$6.50

Flour Tortilla, Grilled Angus Steak, Melted Cheese, Whole Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa

TACO CENTRO TACO AZUL

$4.90

Blue Corn Tortilla, Grilled Angus Steak, Fresh Cheese, Whole Black Beans, Avocado, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa

BURRITO BOWL

BOWL CARNE ASADA

$12.80

Grilled Angus Steak, Whole Black Beans, Rice, Cilantro, Onions, Guacamole & Salsa

BOWL POLLO ASADO

$12.80

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Whole Black Beans, Rice, Cilantro, Onions, Guacamole & Salsa

BOWL AL PASTOR

$11.80

Thinly Sliced Rotisserie Marinated Pork, Whole Black Beans, Rice, Roasted Pineapple, Cilantro, Onions & Cilantro Sauce

BOWL BIRRIA

$12.80

Slow-Cooked Tender Pulled Beef, Whole Black Beans, Rice, Cilantro, Onions & With A Side Of Beef Stew

BOWL MAR Y TIERRA

$12.80

Spicy Grilled Shrimp & Angus Steak, Whole Black Beans, Rice, Avocado, Tomato & Chipotle Sauce

BOWL GRILLED PESCADO

$12.80

Grilled Mahi Mahi, Whole Black Beans, Rice, Cabbage, Avocado, Pico De Gallo & Chipotle Sauce

BOWL CAMARÓN ENCHILADO

$12.80

Grilled Shrimp, Whole Black Beans, Rice, Avocado, Cabbage, Tomato & Chipotle Sauce

BOWL NOPAL (V)

$11.80

Cactus, Whole Black Beans, Rice, Tomato, Avocado & Cilantro Sauce

BOWL MUSHROOM (V)

$11.80

Sautéed Mushrooms With Grilled Onions, Whole Black Beans, Rice, Avocado & Salsa

BIRRIA RAMEN

$12.00

Slow-Cooked Tender Pulled Beef, Cilantro, Onions and Ramen noodles

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA CARNE ASADA

$12.80

On a Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Angus Steak, Side of Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico

QUESADILLA POLLO ASADO

$12.80

On a Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Side of Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico

QUESADILLA AL PASTOR

$11.80

On a Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Thinly Sliced Rotisserie Marinated Pork, Side of Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico

QUESADILLA BIRRIA

$12.80

On a Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Slow-Cooked Tender Pulled Beef, Cilantro, Onions, Side of Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico

QUESADILLA MAR Y TIERRA

$12.80

On a Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Spicy Grilled Shrimp & Angus Steak, Side of Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico

QUESADILLA CAMARÓN ENCHILADO

$12.80

On a Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Shrimp, Side of Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico

QUESADILLA NOPAL (V)

$11.80

On a Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Cactus, Side of Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico

QUESADILLA MUSHROOM (V)

$11.80

On a Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms With Grilled Onions, Side of Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico

QUESADILLA CHEESE

$6.50

On a Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Side of Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico

QUESABIRRIA

$4.00

Birria Infused Corn Tortilla With Melted Cheese, Slow-Cooked Pulled Tender Beef, Cilantro & Onions

BURRITOS

BURRITO CARNE ASADA

$12.80

Grilled Angus Steak, Guacamole, Beans, Tomato & Salsa

BURRITO POLLO ASADO

$12.80

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Tomato, Beans, Guacamole & Salsa

BURRITO AL PASTOR

$11.80

Thinly Sliced Rotisserie Marinated Pork, Roasted Pineapple, Cilantro, Onions & Cilantro Sauce

BURRITO BIRRIA

$12.80

Slow-Cooked Tender Pulled Beef, Pinto Beans, Rice, Cilantro & Onions

BURRITO MAR Y TIERRA

$12.80

Grilled Shrimp & Angus Steak, Melted Cheese, Cabbage, Avocado, Tomato & Chipotle Sauce

BURRITO CAMARÓN ENCHILADO

$12.80

Grilled Shrimp, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Cabbage, Tomato & Chipotle Sauce

BURRITO GRILLED PESCADO

$12.80

Grilled Mahi Mahi, Cabbage, Avocado, Pico De Gallo & Chipotle Sauce

BURRITO BAJA

$11.80

Golden Fried Battered Fish, Cabbage, Pico De Gallo & Chipotle Sauce

BURRITO CALIFORNIA

$12.80

Grilled Angus Steak, Melted Cheese, Fries, Guacamole, Tomato, Sour Cream & Salsa

BURRITO MUSHROOM (V)

$11.80

Sautéed Mushrooms With Grilled Onions & Garlic, Cilantro, Onions, Avocado & Salsa

BURRITO BEAN & CHEESE

$6.90

FRIES

FRIES CARNE ASADA

$12.00

Grilled Angus Steak, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Cheese

FRIES MAR Y TIERRA

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp & Angus Steak, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese & Chipotle Sauce

FRIES AL PASTOR

$12.00

Thinly Sliced Rotisserie Marinated Pork, Roasted Pineapple, Cilantro, Onions & Cilantro Sauce

NACHOS

NACHOS CARNE ASADA

$12.00

Grilled Angus Steak, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Cheese

NACHOS MAR Y TIERRA

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp & Angus Steak, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese & Chipotle Sauce

NACHOS AL PASTOR

$12.00

Thinly Sliced Rotisserie Marinated Pork, Roasted Pineapple, Cilantro, Onions & Cilantro Sauce

MULITAS

MULITA CARNE ASADA

$5.50

Double Decked Quesadilla With Melted Cheese, Grilled Angus Steak, Guacamole, Cilantro, Onions & Salsa

MULITA AL PASTOR

$5.50

Double Decked Quesadilla With Melted Cheese, Thinly Sliced Rotisserie Marinated Pork, Roasted Pineapple, Cilantro, Onions & Cilantro Sauce

VOLCAN

VOLCAN CARNE ASADA

$5.00

Tostada With Melted Cheese, Grilled Angus Steak, Guacamole, Cilantro, Onions & Salsa

VOLCAN AL PASTOR

$5.00

Tostada With Melted Cheese, Thinly Sliced Rotisserie Marinated Pork, Roasted Pineapple, Cilantro, Onions & Cilantro Sauce

CEVICHE

Served In A Cup With Avocado & A Side Of Two Tostadas

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$7.50

SIDES

CHIPS & GUAC

$6.50

Fresh Handmade Chips With Guacamole

MEXICAN STREET CORN

$5.50

Grilled Corn Served With Mayonnaise, Cotija Cheese & Chili Powder

BOX OF CHIPS

$3.00

Fresh Handmade Chips

SIDE OF RICE

$3.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$3.00

SIDE OF BEANS

$3.00

DESSERTS

PALETAS

$2.50

All Natural, Locally Made Ice Cream Pops

CHURROS CON TRES LECHES

$3.50

Freshly Made Churro With A Side Of Tres Leches Sauce (Three Per Order)

EXTRAS

Carne Asada

$3.50

Pollo Asado

$3.50

Shrimp

$3.50

Guacamole

$2.50

Sour Cream

$1.99

Cheese

$1.99

AGUAS FRESCAS

JAMAICA

$3.50

HORCHATA

$3.50

BOTTLE DRINKS

MEXICAN COKE

$3.50

SQUIRT

$3.50

SANGRIA

$3.50

ORANGE FANTA

$3.50

SIDRAL MUNDET / MANZANITA

$3.50

TOPO CHICO

$3.50

TOPO CHICO LIMON

$3.50

7UP

$3.50

JARRITO MANDARINA

$3.50

JARRITO FRUIT PUNCH

$3.50

JARRITIO GRAPEFRUIT

$3.50

JARRITIO TAMARINDO

$3.50

JARRITO PINA

$3.50

JARRITO LIMON

$3.50

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

DR. PEPPER

$3.50

MINUTE MADE LEMONADE

$3.50

FUZE RASPBERRY ICE TEA

$3.50

BOTTLED WATER

DASANI

$2.00

MEXICAN BOTTLED BEER

BOTTLED CORONA

$8.00

BOTTLED MODELO ESPECIAL

$8.00

BOTTLED MODELO ESPECIAL OBSCURA

$8.00

BOTTLED DOS XX LAGER

$8.00

BOTTLED DOS XX AMBER

$8.00

BOTTLED PACIFICO

$8.00

BOTTLED SOL

$8.00

BOTTLED CARTA BLANCA

$8.00

BOTTLED VICTORIA

$8.00

BOTTLED INDIO

$8.00

CAN COLIMITA

$8.00

DRAFT BEER

DRAFT CORONA

$7.00

DRAFT MODELO ESPECIAL

$7.00

DRAFT DOS XX LAGER

$7.00

DRAFT PACIFICO

$7.00

DRAFT BUENAVEZA

$7.00

DRAFT LA SURFA

$7.00

DRAFT BARRIO LAGER

$7.00

DRAFT CORONADO WEEKEND VIBES

$7.00

DRAFT CORONADO ORANGE AVENUE

$7.00

DRAFT SCULPIN IPA

$7.00

DRAFT MICHELOB ULTRA

$7.00

DRAFT ESTELLA ARTOIS

$7.00

MICHELADA

MICHELADA MIX

$12.00

MARGARITA

MARGARITA LIMON

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

TACO*CENTRO is a new and improved Mexican street food experience, focusing on providing the freshened ingredients, premium top-grade meats, and beverages products. Our menu offering will be limited to some of the most popular Mexican dishes everyone loves, in a unique and attractive setting that will take you back in time to where everything started for some of these popular dishes. We will include breakfast, lunch, and dinner items as well as some of the most popular Mexican desserts. Our goal is to focus on a limited number of menu items, this will allow us to make the most out of the final product, by offering the highest quality available, value, and convenience. In addition to the food and dessert menu, TACOCENTRO will offer a variety of popular Mexican soft drinks, fresh fruit waters, micheladas, international and domestic beer.

Location

539 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky's Lunch Counter - 338 7th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
338 7th Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Bub's at the Ballpark
orange starNo Reviews
715 J ST. SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Gaslamp Tavern - 868 5th Ave
orange star4.3 • 881
868 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Tajima Ramen-East Village
orange starNo Reviews
901 E Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
555 Market Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Coastal Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
431 E St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston