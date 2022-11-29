Taco*Centro 539 Island Avenue

Restaurant info

TACO*CENTRO is a new and improved Mexican street food experience, focusing on providing the freshened ingredients, premium top-grade meats, and beverages products. Our menu offering will be limited to some of the most popular Mexican dishes everyone loves, in a unique and attractive setting that will take you back in time to where everything started for some of these popular dishes. We will include breakfast, lunch, and dinner items as well as some of the most popular Mexican desserts. Our goal is to focus on a limited number of menu items, this will allow us to make the most out of the final product, by offering the highest quality available, value, and convenience. In addition to the food and dessert menu, TACOCENTRO will offer a variety of popular Mexican soft drinks, fresh fruit waters, micheladas, international and domestic beer.