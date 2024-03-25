Zama 467 Fifth Avenue
467 Fifth Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Drink Menu
NA Beverages
- Still Water$8.50
- Sparkling Water$8.50
- Pepsi$4.50
- Diet Pepsi$4.50
- Sprite$4.50
- Lemonaid$4.50
- Cranberry$4.50
- Ginger Beer$4.50
- Club Soda$4.50
- Tonic Water$4.50
- Red Bull$7.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$7.00
- Watermelon Red Bull$7.00
- Tropical Red Bull$7.00
- Gingerale$4.50
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Double Espresso$6.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Double Cappuccino$8.00
Wine List
- GL Cava Riserva Brut$14.00
Codorniu, Cava | Spain
- GL Champagne Brut$25.00
Moët Chandon (187ml) | France
- GL Champagne Brut Rosé$27.00
Moët Chandon (187ml) | France
- GL Chardonnay$18.00
Trefethen Estate, Napa Valley
- GL Sauvignon Blanc - Wither Hills$16.00
Wither Hills, Marlborough, New Zealand
- GL Sauvignon Blanc - Couvasion$18.00
Couvasion, Napa valley
- GL Pinot Grigio$15.00
Corte alla Flora, Friuli, Italy
- GL Albariño$16.00
Martin Codax, Spain
- GL Moscato$14.00
Mia (187ml)
- GL Rosé$16.00
Fleurs de Prairie, France
- GL Cabernet Sauvignon - William Hills$18.00
William Hills, Estate Vineyard, USA
- GL Cabernet Sauvignon - Serial$19.00
Serial, Paso Robles
- GL Red Blend$19.00
Trefethen Eschol, Napa Valley
- GL Malbec$16.00
Tamari, Mendoza Reserva, Argentina
- GL Tempranillo$18.00
Emilio Moro, Ribera Del Duero, Spain
- GL Pinot Noir$19.00
503 Row, Oregon, USA
- GL Sancerre$34.00
Les Bobcats, France
- GL Red Blend$44.00
Jayson by Pahlmeyer, Napa Valley
- GL Orin Swift$32.00
8 Years in the Desert, California
- BTL Cava Brut$50.00
Codorniu Cava. Spain
- BTL Prosecco$60.00
Corte Alla Fora, Fruiuli. Italy
- BTL Moet Chandon$165.00
Imperial. France
- BTL Veuve Clicquot - Yellow Label$175.00
Yellow Label. France
- BTL Veuve Clicquot - Rosé$195.00
Rosé. France
- BTL Krug$215.00
Grand Cuvée (375 ml). France
- BTL Ruinart - Blanc de Blanc$265.00
Blanc de Blanc. France
- BTL Ruinart - Rosé$295.00
Rosé. France
- BTL Dom Perignon - France$485.00
France
- BTL Dom Perignon - Luminous$635.00
Luminous. France
- BTL Louis Roederer$595.00
Crystal. France
- BTL Armand De Brignac - Ace of Spades$625.00
Ace of Spades. France
- BTL Armand De Brignac - Rosé$650.00
Rosé. France
- BTL Tozai Snow$60.00
Maiden Maiden, Junmal Nigor. Japan
- BTL Rihaku$75.00
Dance of Discovery, Junmai Ginjo. Japan
- BTL Bushido$75.00
Way of the Warrior, Ginjo Genshu. Japan
- BTL Yuho$85.00
Eternal Embers, Junmai. Japan
- BTL Moon Bloom$115.00
Kunoichi Junmal, Nagan. Japan
- BTL Akashi Tai$175.00
Junmai Daiginjo Gensu, Kansai. Japan
- BTL Toko$290.00
Ultralux, Junmai Daiginjo Fukuro-Tsuri. Japan
- BTL Maboroshi$410.00
Mystery, Junmai Daiginjo Genshu. Japan
- BTL Chardonnay - Antinori$60.00
Antinori, Bramiro, Umbria. Italy
- BTL Chardonnay - Trefethen Estate$69.00
Trefethen Estate. Napa Valley
- BTL Chardonnay - Far Niete$155.00
Far Niete, Napa Valley
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc - Wither Hills$55.00
Wither Hills, Malborough, New Zealand
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc - Couvasion$69.00
Couvasion, Napa Valley
- BTL Sancerre - La Poussie$99.00
La Poussie, Ladoucette, France
- BTL Sancerre - Les Boboats$120.00
Les Boboats, France
- BTL Pinot Grigio$50.00
Corta Alla Flora, Friuli, Italy
- BTL Riesling$55.00
Thomas Schmitt, Mosel, Germany
- BTL Albarino$69.00
Martin Codax, Spain
- BTL Cortese$69.00
Gavi Di Gavi, Villa Sparina, Piedmont, Italy
- BTL Rose$60.00
Fleurs De Prairie, France
- BTL Malbec$60.00
Tamari, Mendoza | Argentina
- BTL Red Blend - Trefethen Eshool$69.00
Trefethen Eshool | Napa valley
- BTL Red Blend - Jayson by Pahlmeyer$175.00
Jayson by Pahlmeyer | Napa valley
- BTL Merlot$70.00
Markham | Napa valley
- BTL Tempranillo$79.00
Emilio Moro, Ribera Del Duero | Spain
- BTL Orin Swift$115.00
8 Years in the Desert | California
- BTL Pinot Noir - Migration$85.00
Migration, Duckhorn | Sonoma
- BTL Pinot Noir - 503 Row$69.00
503 Row, Oregon | USA
- BTL Pinot Noir - Goldeneye$135.00
Goldeneye | Anderson Valley
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - William Hills$65.00
William Hills, Estate Vineyard | USA
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Serial$72.00
Serial | Paso Robles
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Cakebread$185.00
Cakebread | Napa valley
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Silver Oak$195.00
Silver Oak | Alexander Valley
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Caymus$205.00
Caymus | Napa valley
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Nickel & Nickel$225.00
Nickel & Nickel, Branding Iron | Napa valley
- BTL Nero D'A Vola$90.00
Versace, Sicily | Italy
- BTL Garnacha$95.00
Perinet Merit Priorat | Spain
- BTL Barolo$145.00
Cordero Di Montezemolo, Piedmont | Italy
- BTL Merigage$120.00
Paraduxx, Duokhorn | Napa Valley
- BTL Meritage$310.00
Overture, by Opus One | Napa valley
Spirits
- Well Tequila$14.00
- Adictivo Extra Anejo$35.00
- Adictivo Repo$16.00
- Arette Anejo$25.00
- Arette Blanco$15.00
- Arette Fuerte$20.00
- Arette Reposado$17.00
- Asombrosso Repo$48.00
- Astral Blanco$15.00
- Casa Dragons Blanco$28.00
- Casamigos Anejo$20.00
- Casamigos Blanco$16.00
- Casamigos Reposado$18.00
- Casanoble Blanco$16.00
- Chamucos Diablo 110$21.00
- Chamucos Repo$17.00
- Clase Azul Gold$90.00
- Clase Azul Plata$42.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$45.00
- Dahlia Cristalino$16.00
- Dios Azul Anejo$20.00
- Dios Azul Plata$16.00
- Dios Azul Reposado$18.00
- Dobel 50$40.00
- Don Fulano Anejo$20.00
- Don Fulano Blanco$16.00
- Don Fulano Repo$18.00
- Don Julio 1942$42.00
- Don Julio 70$25.00
- Don Julio Anejo$20.00
- Don Julio Blanco$16.00
- Don Julio Reposado$18.00
- Don Julio Rosé$35.00
- Don Julio Ultimo$16.00
- El Luchador$16.00
- Fortaleza Anejo$16.00
- Fortaleza Blanco$16.00
- Fortaleza Reposado$16.00
- Fortaleza Still Strength$16.00
- Fortaleza Winter$16.00
- Grand Mayan Repo$16.00
- La Familia Res. Blanco$16.00
- La Familia Res. Extra Anejo$16.00
- La Familia Res. Reposado$16.00
- Lalo Blanco$16.00
- Maestro Dobel$16.00
- Mijenta Repo$16.00
- Milagro Blanco$16.00
- Nosotros Repo$16.00
- Patron Anejo$16.00
- Patron Blanco$16.00
- Patron Burdeos$16.00
- Patron Cielo$16.00
- Patron Repo$16.00
- San Matias Extra Anejo$16.00
- Siete Leguas Blanco$16.00
- Siete Leguas Repo$16.00
- Tres Generations$16.00
- Volcan Blanco$16.00
- Volcan X.A.$50.00
- 400 Conejos$18.00
- Bozal Ensamble$18.00
- Bozal Jabali$18.00
- Brute N.4$18.00
- Brute N.5$18.00
- Casamigos$18.00
- Del Maguey$18.00
- Divino Compina$18.00
- Divino Espadin$18.00
- Divino Tamarindo$18.00
- Illegal$18.00
- Madre Espadin$18.00
- Nosotros$18.00
- Xicaru$18.00
- Xicaru Reposado$18.00
- Well Vodka$14.00
- Absolut Elix$17.00
- Belvedere$16.00
- Cutwater$15.00
- Danm Good Jackfruit$14.00
- Grey Goose$16.00
- Haku$15.00
- Ketel$15.00
- Stoli Elit$17.00
- Tito's$15.00
- Well Gin$14.00
- Aviation Gin
- Bombay Gin$15.00
- Bombay Saphire Gin$16.00
- Empriss Gin$16.00
- Hendrick's Gin$16.00
- Monkey 47 Gin$22.00
- Roku Gin$15.00
- St. George Gin
- Tanqueray 10 Gin$18.00
- Tanqueray Gin$15.00
- Well Rum$14.00
- Bacardi 8$16.00
- Clement Agricol$16.00
- Diplomatico$16.00
- Dos Madoras$15.00
- Facundo Eximo$22.00
- Facundo Exquisite$16.00
- Facundo Neo$16.00
- Facundo Paradiso$75.00
- Flor De Cana 18$18.00
- Glosing 151$16.00
- Glosing Dark$16.00
- Kraken Spiced Rum$15.00
- Leblon Cachaca$16.00
- Mount Gay$16.00
- Plantation 5Y$16.00
- Plata Barbados$20.00
- Smith & Cross$16.00
- Ypioca Cachaca$16.00
- Zacapa 23$18.00
- Well Whiskey$14.00
- Angel's Envy$18.00
- Basil Hayden's$18.00
- Bullet Bourbon$16.00
- Bullet Rye$16.00
- Crown Royale$17.00
- Hibiki Suntory$24.00
- Jameson$14.00
- Maker's Mark$16.00
- Nikka$24.00
- Suntory Toki$16.00
- Whistle Pig 10$25.00
- Whistle Pig 6$16.00
- Whitsle Pig 12$40.00
- Woodford Reserve$16.00
- Ardbeg$23.00
- Buchanas 12Y$20.00
- Glenlivet$18.00
- Glenmorangie$24.00
- J Walker Black$18.00
- J Walker Blue$75.00
- Lagavulin$30.00
- Highland Park 12$18.00
- Macallan 12$34.00
- Macallan 18$120.00
- Talisker 10$24.00
- Laphroig 10$17.00
- Oban 14$31.00
- Dalmore 12$18.00
- Amaretto Disaronno$18.00
- Amaro Avorna$18.00
- Amaro Montenegro$18.00
- Amaro Nonnino$18.00
- Aperol$18.00
- Bailey's$18.00
- Busa$18.00
- Campari$18.00
- Cynar$18.00
- Fernet Branca$18.00
- Frangelico$18.00
- Grappa Nonnino$18.00
- Limoncello$18.00
- Liquor 43$18.00
- Mr. Black$18.00
- Sambuca Romana$18.00
- Tawny Port Wine 20Y$18.00
Bottle Service
- Titos Btl$275.00
- Belvedere Btl$275.00
- Greygoose Btl$300.00
- Casamigos Blanco Btl$400.00
- Casamigos Repo Btl$550.00
- Don Julio 70 Btl$600.00
- Volcan xa Btl$600.00
- Clase azul Repo Btl$800.00
- Don Julio 1942 bel$800.00
- Jameson Btl$300.00
- Angels Envy btl$350.00
- Hennessy btw$400.00
- Macallan 12 Btl$600.00
- Devant brut$200.00
- Devant rose$200.00
- Vevue Clicquot Brut$220.00
- Vevue Clicquot rose$250.00
- Dom Perignon$500.00
- Dom Perignon Luminous$650.00
- Ace of spades Brut$700.00
- Ace of spades Rose$800.00
- Junglerita$21.00
- Zamatini$21.00
- Endless Night$21.00
- Bottomless Mimosa$30.00
- Lgnd Bloody Mary$21.00
Food Menu
Crudo & Marinado
- Fresh Oysters$18.00
Half dozen, ponzu minionette.
- Zama Ceviche$19.00
Fresh yellowtail cured in fresh citrus, lemon oil, cherry tomatoes and leche de tigre.
- Aguachile$16.00
Shrimp, serrano peppers, cucumbers, red onions, micro cilantro
- Yellowtail Crudo$21.00
Brunoise bell pepper, red onions, micro cilantro, aji amarillo sauce.
- Ahi Tuna Crudo$22.00
Truffle ponzu sauce, fried quail eggs.
- Salmon Crudo$21.00
Black & white sesame seeds, seared, citrus ponzu butter sauce, cilantro.
- Zama Pearls$21.00
Seabass, salmon, scallops, garlic, olive oil, sesame oil, sweet soy sauce, chives.
- Oyster & Caviar Shot$12.00
Oyster, sake, ponzu, sriracha, masago quail egg, caviar.
Petiscos De Zama
- Calamari$19.00
Flash fried, shishito and togarashi peppers, lime wasabi aioli.
- Shrimp Al Fuego$16.00
Sauteed mexican shrimp, pineapple cayenne cream.
- Lamb Lollipops$21.00
New Zealand lamb chops, chimichurri, pomegranate seeds
- Guacamole & Uni Foam$16.00
- Crab Tartare$21.00
Pan seared lump crab meat, fresh herbs, mix green salad, and red beet ruffle aioli inside of half avocado.
- Toro Tuna Tartare$24.00
Avocado pico de gallo, wasabi, caviar and chives.
- Wagyu Beef Tartare$24.00
Ginger, garlic, green onions, seasame oil, soy sauce, sake, quail eggs.
- Caviar Bump$10.00
Ensaladas
- Signature Caesar Salad$12.00
Little gems, house made caesar dressing, sliced jalapeño, parmesan rain.
- Super Salad$16.00
Avocado, asparagus, mango, lump crab, kale, sunflowers seeds, walnuts, champagne vinaigrette.
- Burrata & Caviar Salad$18.00
Pickled beets, baby arugula, champagne vinaigrette.
- Poke Salad$18.00
Japanese seaweed, red onions, avocado, sweet soy sauce, sesame oil, ponzu, tuna
Carnes
- Prime Filet Mignon$44.00
8 oz., Mashed potatoes, broccolini, tempranillo wine reduction sauce.
- Pork Chop$34.00
16oz Grilled, roasted brussels sprouts, apricot glaze.
- Bison Burger$24.00
Mushrooms, caramelized onion, melted fontina cheese, bell peppers, jalapeño, served with truffle fries.
- Zama Shortrib$36.00
8 Hour slowly braised in au jus, over wild mushroom risotto.
Japazama - Specialty Maki Rolls
- Sexy Pink Roll$22.00
Salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy mayo, topped with crunchy beets.
- Tunalicious Roll$21.00
Light spicy tuna, cucumber, tuna strip, jalapeno, cilantro cream, micro bull’s blood, topped with ahi tuna strips.
- Leyenda De Zama Roll$23.00
Spicy salmon, shrimp tempura, yellowtail, shiitake mushrooms, lemon juice, rayo, black salt, micro cilantro.
- Vegetariano Roll$18.00
Mushrooms, kaiware sprouts, jama gobo avocado, mango, asparagus, soy paper, poblano sauce. 18
- Tropical Roll$22.00
Spicy crab, shrimp, garlic aioli, cucumber, avocado, gobo root, micro cilantro, mango sauce, tajin in soy paper.
- Pom Passion Roll$21.00
Crab meat, asparagus, avocado salmon strip, passion fruit, pomegranate, Aji amarillo, micro cilantro.
- Crispy Roll$20.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, fresh ginger sauce, mayo sriracha, sesame oil, eel sauce, tempura style.
- Rolls Royce Roll$32.00
Chopped soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, cotija, wagyu beef strips, truffle oil, chives, onion tempura
Del Rio A La Mar - Fish & Seafood
- Ahi Tuna En Crust$42.00
Pan seared, sesame seed crust, wasabi mashed potatoes, mango salsa.
- Scallops$38.00
Seared, buerre blanc coconut risotto, Guajillo mango wine sauce and caviar.
- Salmon & Sweet Corn$29.00
Broiled, passion fruit glazed, mashed potatoes, broccolini.
- Branzino$38.00
Whole boneless white fish, Grilled pineapple, cherry tomatoes, lemon, white wine sauce.
- Zama Lobster Fried Rice$65.00
- Zama Crab Fried Rice$34.00
Acompanamientos - Sides
Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Sashimi (5 Pieces)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Indulge in a world of culinary delights at Zama. San Diego’s downtown gaslamp quarters is where Latin American and Asian flavors unite to create a memorable dining experience. Whether you’re here for the fusion of cuisines, live music, happy hour specials, private events, or simply to savor the restaurant’s atmosphere, we invite you to immerse yourself in the magic of Zama.
467 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Photos coming soon!