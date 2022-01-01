Rustic Root
535 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
APPS
SOUTHERN CORN FRITTERS
lump crab meat , serrano tartar sauce
MAC ‘N CHEESE
applewood smoked bacon smoked cheddar , jack parmesan, breadcrumbs
SALMON POKE TARTARE
shallots, honey ponzu, green onion avocado, sesame cracker
HEIRLOOM TOMATO BURRATA
heirloom tomato salad , herb oil aged balsamic , fried bread
MEATBALLS
bison & pork, mashed potatoes whiskey sauce, shaved parmesan
PORK BELLY
brandy molasses glaze , white cheddar grits
FIRECRACKER SHRIMP
sriracha aioli, sweet and spicy mango sauce espelette
RUSTIC FLATBREAD
chef's daily specialty
BREAD & BUTTER
house made dill and co!age cheese rolls gremolata butter , sea salt
SALADS
WATERMELON SALAD
arugula, watermelon, persian cucumber radish, feta cheese , mint, hemp seed toasted pine nuts , citrus ginger vinaigrette
KALE CAESAR SALAD
baby kale, oven roasted tomatoes shaved parmesan, toasted pine nuts croutons, house caesar
WEDGE SALAD
baby iceberg le!uce, oven roasted tomatoes crispy bacon, blue cheese, chives creamy herb vinaigrette
VEGAN BOWL
baby kale, quinoa , roasted sweet potato radish , persian cucumber , crispy chickpeas tahini vinaigrette
SIDE SALAD
MEATS & BIRDS
BONE-IN PORK CHOP
grilled broccolini, roasted sweet potato, whiskey cream demi glace shaved fennel salad
FILET FRITES
8oz grilled filet mignon, blue cheese butter, truffle fries, pickled onions truffle aioli
"RFC" RUSTIC FRIED CHICKEN
buttermilk brined chicken thighs , cheddar & roasted chili corn bread coleslaw , spicy honey
TEXAS TABLE SMOKED TOMAHAWK
16 oz prime bone-in ribeye, parmesan potato stack, sherry roasted onions red wine demi
MARY’S ROASTED HALF CHICKEN
fried brussels sprouts , roasted olives , roasted garlic pomme purée pistachios , fried sage , red wine demi glace
SEAFOOD & PASTA
ROASTED SALMON
purple potato puree, sautéed spinach, roasted cauliflower, peas pickled mustard seeds
MAINE SEARED SCALLOPS
cauliflower puree, roasted cauliflower, pomegranate grape relish cilantro
HEIRLOOM TOMATO SPAGHETTI
spaghetti pasta , tomato confit , green garlic puree , orange gremolata breadcrumbs
LOUISIANA SHRIMP & GRITS
white shrimp, mushrooms, tasso ham, scallions , roasted tomatoes aged white cheddar grits
WILD BOAR BOLOGNESE
fusilli pasta , shaved parmesan, basil
LOBSTER PAPPSRDELLE
pappardelle pasta , oven roasted tomatoes , spinach , corn , chili flake sherry cream , breadcrumbs , espelette , basil
SIDES
ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS
bacon , shaved parmesan , garlic butter , spicy honey
IDAHO TRUFFLE FRIES
white truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley, truffle aioli
POMME PUREE
yukon potatoes , bu!er , roasted garlic
CHARRED BROCCOLINI
chili flakes , sea salt , roasted olives , pistachio
CHEDDAR & ROASTED CHILI CORN BREAD
spiced honey, garlic & herb butter
COLESLAW
SIDE SALAD
PARMESAN FRIES
SIDE VEGGIES
SIDE FRUIT
Side Avocado
DESSERTS
BREAD PUDDING
fresh berries , vanilla ice cream white chocolate magic shell , raspberry coulis
CHOCOLATE POT DE CREME
dark chocolate , sea salt , whipped cream chocolate pearls
PEACH COBBLER
almond liqueur , almond crumble peach ice cream
2 SCOOP ICE CREAM
Outside Dessert Fee
SUPER SUNDAE
SIDE FRUIT
SPECIALS
Rustic Cocktails
1862 Sour
1874 Manhattan
1895 Old Fashioned
1909 Daiquiri
1922 Sidecar
1938 Margarita
1980 Cosmopolitan
Dr. Jerry's Royal Flush
Impressing Churchill
Rustic Old Fashioned
The Sun Also Rises
Army Captain
Rustic Refresher
Perception of Fashion
Bold And Beautiful
Lovers Flannel
Seasonal Red Wine Sangria
Strawberry Shortcake Sangria
The Indigo Beret
The Matriarch
Java Martini
Endless Summer
Liquor List
Avión Anejo
Avión Blanco
Avión Reposado
Azunia Anejo
Azunia Blanco
Casa Noble
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Repo
Clase Azul Anejo
Clase Azul Gold
Clase Azul Plata
Clase Azul Repo
Clase Azul Reposado
Corralejo
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Repo
El Milagro
El Tesoro Blanco
El Tesoro Reposado
Fortaleza Anejo
Fortaleza Blanco
Fortaleza Repo
Heradurra Blanco
Heradurra Repo
Illegal Mezcal
Olmeca Alta Plata
Patron Anejo
Patron Extra Anejo
Patron Repo
Patron Silver
Real De Valle
Ocho Blanco
Ocho Reposado
Casamigos Mezcal
Clase Azul Mezcal
Del Maguey Chichicapa
Del Maguey Vida
Illegal Anejo
Los Vecinos
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Rye
Bakers
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Bookers
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Bushmills Irish
Colonel EH Taylor
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Reserve
Crown Royal Xtra Reserve
Eagle Rare 10yr
Elijah Craig 18 year
Elijah Craig Rye
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Elijah Craig Toasted
Evan Williams
Gentlemen Jack
George Dickel Rye
High West American Prairie
High West Double Rye
Jack Daniels
Jack Single barrel
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Caskmates
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker Black
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Rittenhouse Rye
Russel S Reserve 10
Sazerac Rye
Skrewball
Templeton Rye
Toki
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Rye
Whistle Pig 10yr
Wild Turkey
Hakushu 12
Hibiki Harmony
Nikki Coffee Grain
Pappy 10 Yr
George T Stagg
Woodford Double Oaked
Makers Cask Strength
Dewars
Glenfiddich 12 year
Glenfiddich 19 year Single Malt
Glenfiddich 18 year Whiskey
The Balvenie 12yr Double Wood
The Balvenie 14yr Caribbean Cask
The Balvenie 14 year Week Of Peat
The Balvenie 15 year Single Barrel Sherry
Glenlivet 12
Chivas 12 yr
Dalwhinnie 15yr
Dewars White Label
Glenlivet 12yr
Glenlivet 18yr
Glenmoreangie 10yr
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Platinum
Laphroaig 10yr
Laguvulin 16yr
Macallan 12yr
Macallan 18yr
Monkey 47
Glenmorangie 18
Oban
Toki Suntory
Bacardi 8
Drakes
Malibu
Real McCoy 3 yr
Real McCoy 5yr
Sailor Jerry
Whalers Dark Rum
Appleton Estate V/X
Bacardi Superior
Bacardi Cuatro
Captain Morgan
Cruzan Light
El Dorado 12 yr
Hamiltons Demerara
Hamiltons Demerara 86
Malibu
Plantation 5yr
Plantation Pineapple
Sailor Jerry
Smith and Cross
Rum Barbencourt 8yr
Ron Zacapa 23yr
Spicy Tequila
Starburst
Kamikaze
Jäeger BOMB
Fireball
Lemon Drop
Green Teas
Vegas Bomb
Hennessy Vs
Hennessy VSOP
Hennessy Xo
Hennessy Paradis Imperial ( .5oz )
Hennessy Paradis Imperial ( 1oz )
Hennessy Paradis Imperial ( 2oz )
Remy Vsop
Remy Xo
Remy Louis Xiii ( .5oz )
Remy Louis Xiii ( 1oz )
Remy Louis Xiii. ( 2 oz )
Amaretto
Amaro Nonino
Aperol
Baileys
Benedictine
Blue Cuaraco
Butterscotch Schnapps
Campari
Cynar 70
Dissarano
DOM Benedictine
Fernet
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Hennessey VS
Irish Coffee
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Kelly's Irish Cream
Lichi Li
Licor 43
Luxardo
Martell
Presidente Brandy
Sambuca
St Germain
Yellow Chartereuse
Cachaca
Bottles & Cans
Wine
GLS Campo Viejo Brut
GLS Ca' Bolani Prosecco
GLS Ruffino Sparkling Rose
GLS Mumm Napa Brut Prestige
GLS Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut
BTL Campo Viejo Brut
BTL Ca' Bolani Prosecco
BTL Ruffino Sparkling Rose
BTL Mumm Napa Brut Prestige
BTL Piper Heidsieck 1785 Brut
BTL Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut
BTL Vueve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut
GLS The Beach Rose
GLS Pierre Sparr Riesling
GLS Ruffino Pinot Grigio
GLS Kim Crawford Sauv. Blanc
GLS Francis Coppola Diamond Chardonnay
GLS Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
BTL The Beach Rose
BTL Pierre Sparr Riesling
BTL Ruffino Pinot Grigio
BTL Kim Crawford Sauv. Blanc
BTL Chalk Hill Sauv. Blanc
BTL Francis Coppola Diamond Chardonnay
BTL Treana Chardonnay
BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
Bodygaurd Chard Btl
GLS Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir
GLS Querceto Sangiovese
GLS Melee Grenache
GLS Saldo Zinfandel
GLS The Arsonist Blend
GLS La Posta Malbec
GLS Substance Cab. Sauv.
GLS Qupe Syrah
BTL Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir
BTL Belle Glos Las Alturas Pinot Noir
BTL Querceto Sangiovese
BTL Melee Grenache
BTL Emmolo Merlot
BTL Saldo Zinfandel
BTL The Arsonist Blend
BTL La Posta Malbec
BTL Substance Cab. Sauv.
BTL Justin Cab. Sauv.
BTL Austin Hope Cab. Sauv.
BTL Caymus Cab. Sauv.
BTL Qupe Syrah
BTL Chateau Haur Beausejour Blend
BTL Opus One Blend
After Dinner
Drafts
N/A Bevs
Coke
Sprite
Diet Coke
Root Beer
Lemonade
Ginger Beer
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugarfree
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Espresso
DOUBLE ESPRESSO
Evian 350 Bottle
Hot Tea
Aqua Panna 750
Ferrell Small Botttle
Ferreli Large
Mocktail
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Latte
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Cappuccino
Americano
Evian 750 Bottle
Virgin
BREAKFAST MENU
RUSTIC EGG PLATE
two eggs any style , rustic breakfast potatoes , english muffin arugula salad , choice of bacon or house made sausage
PORK BELLY FRIED RICE
crispy pork belly , kimchi , furikake , sunny side egg , cilantro
CHILAQUILES
salsa verde , braised chicken thighs , tortilla strips , crème
VEGGIE SCRAMBLE
roasted sweet potato & cremini mushrooms , spinach avocado , feta , rustic breakfast potatoes
AVOCADO TOAST
roasted sweet potato & cremini mushrooms , spinach avocado , feta , rustic breakfast potatoes
DEVILED EGGS
roasted sweet potato & cremini mushrooms , spinach avocado , feta , rustic breakfast potatoes
STEAKS & EGGS
roasted sweet potato & cremini mushrooms , spinach avocado , feta , rustic breakfast potatoes
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
roasted sweet potato & cremini mushrooms , spinach avocado , feta , rustic breakfast potatoes
PORK BELLY BENEDICT
SMOKED SALMON BENEDICT
SWEET AND SAVORY
LUNCH MENU
RUSTIC SMASH BURGER
double pay , aged cheddar , romaine , tomato RR sauce , brioche bun add avocado, bacon, or sunny side egg +2 substitute beyond burger +2
GREEK CHICKEN WRAP
sun-dried tomato tortilla , grilled chicken breast , romaine roasted olives , garlic hummus , cucumber , marinated tomatoes , feta , greek dressing
SPICY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
buermilk brined chicken breast , buffalo glaze , coleslaw dill pickles , tomato , brioche bun
RUSTIC GRILLED CHEESE
grilled sour dough , american , mozzarella , cheddar roasted tomatoes , crispy bacon
SALADS
BRUNCH SIDES
2 EGGS
3 STRIPS OF BACON
SAUSAGE PATTY
BREAKFAST POTATOES
ENGLISH MUFFIN
SEASONAL FRUIT
SINGLE PANCAKE
TOMATO SOUP
IDAHO TRUFFLE FRIES
white truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley, truffle aioli
PLAIN FRIES
CHOCOLATE POT DE CREME
dark chocolate , sea salt , whipped cream chocolate pearls
PARMESAN FRIES
DRINKS
BUBBLES & BERRIES
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
RUSTIC COCKTAILS
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Rustic Root showcases our take on New American Comfort food with a California twist. Classic dishes are rooted in tradition, including regional dishes from around the country. All reimagined with fresh and local ingredients and our Chef’s modern flair. Our Signature drink menus offer our take on timeless classic cocktails as well as Rustic Root originals using creative spirits and the freshest ingredients.
