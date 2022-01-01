Rustic Root

Restaurant header imageView gallery

APPS

SOUTHERN CORN FRITTERS

$12.00

lump crab meat , serrano tartar sauce

MAC ‘N CHEESE

$13.00

applewood smoked bacon smoked cheddar , jack parmesan, breadcrumbs

SALMON POKE TARTARE

$18.00

shallots, honey ponzu, green onion avocado, sesame cracker

HEIRLOOM TOMATO BURRATA

$16.00

heirloom tomato salad , herb oil aged balsamic , fried bread

MEATBALLS

$14.00

bison & pork, mashed potatoes whiskey sauce, shaved parmesan

PORK BELLY

$16.00

brandy molasses glaze , white cheddar grits

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

$16.00

sriracha aioli, sweet and spicy mango sauce espelette

RUSTIC FLATBREAD

$15.00

chef's daily specialty

BREAD & BUTTER

$9.00

house made dill and co!age cheese rolls gremolata butter , sea salt

SALADS

WATERMELON SALAD

$15.00

arugula, watermelon, persian cucumber radish, feta cheese , mint, hemp seed toasted pine nuts , citrus ginger vinaigrette

KALE CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

baby kale, oven roasted tomatoes shaved parmesan, toasted pine nuts croutons, house caesar

WEDGE SALAD

$15.00

baby iceberg le!uce, oven roasted tomatoes crispy bacon, blue cheese, chives creamy herb vinaigrette

VEGAN BOWL

$16.00

baby kale, quinoa , roasted sweet potato radish , persian cucumber , crispy chickpeas tahini vinaigrette

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

MEATS & BIRDS

BONE-IN PORK CHOP

$38.00

grilled broccolini, roasted sweet potato, whiskey cream demi glace shaved fennel salad

FILET FRITES

$46.00

8oz grilled filet mignon, blue cheese butter, truffle fries, pickled onions truffle aioli

"RFC" RUSTIC FRIED CHICKEN

$24.00

buttermilk brined chicken thighs , cheddar & roasted chili corn bread coleslaw , spicy honey

TEXAS TABLE SMOKED TOMAHAWK

$58.00

16 oz prime bone-in ribeye, parmesan potato stack, sherry roasted onions red wine demi

MARY’S ROASTED HALF CHICKEN

$30.00

fried brussels sprouts , roasted olives , roasted garlic pomme purée pistachios , fried sage , red wine demi glace

SEAFOOD & PASTA

ROASTED SALMON

$33.00

purple potato puree, sautéed spinach, roasted cauliflower, peas pickled mustard seeds

MAINE SEARED SCALLOPS

$36.00

cauliflower puree, roasted cauliflower, pomegranate grape relish cilantro

HEIRLOOM TOMATO SPAGHETTI

$22.00

spaghetti pasta , tomato confit , green garlic puree , orange gremolata breadcrumbs

LOUISIANA SHRIMP & GRITS

$26.00

white shrimp, mushrooms, tasso ham, scallions , roasted tomatoes aged white cheddar grits

WILD BOAR BOLOGNESE

$27.00

fusilli pasta , shaved parmesan, basil

LOBSTER PAPPSRDELLE

$32.00

pappardelle pasta , oven roasted tomatoes , spinach , corn , chili flake sherry cream , breadcrumbs , espelette , basil

SIDES

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$10.00

bacon , shaved parmesan , garlic butter , spicy honey

IDAHO TRUFFLE FRIES

$11.00

white truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley, truffle aioli

POMME PUREE

$9.00

yukon potatoes , bu!er , roasted garlic

CHARRED BROCCOLINI

$9.00

chili flakes , sea salt , roasted olives , pistachio

CHEDDAR & ROASTED CHILI CORN BREAD

$8.00

spiced honey, garlic & herb butter

COLESLAW

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

PARMESAN FRIES

$9.00

SIDE VEGGIES

$9.00

SIDE FRUIT

$5.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

DESSERTS

BREAD PUDDING

$11.00

fresh berries , vanilla ice cream white chocolate magic shell , raspberry coulis

CHOCOLATE POT DE CREME

$9.00Out of stock

dark chocolate , sea salt , whipped cream chocolate pearls

PEACH COBBLER

$10.00

almond liqueur , almond crumble peach ice cream

2 SCOOP ICE CREAM

$6.00

Outside Dessert Fee

$15.00

SUPER SUNDAE

$30.00

SIDE FRUIT

$5.00

KIDS

KIDS MAC 'N CHEESE

$9.00

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00

BUTTERED NOODLES

$9.00

KIDS BURGER

$9.00

SPECIALS

RAGU WILD BOAR

$29.00

Rustic Cocktails

1862 Sour

$15.00

1874 Manhattan

$15.00

1895 Old Fashioned

$15.00

1909 Daiquiri

$14.00

1922 Sidecar

$16.00

1938 Margarita

$15.00

1980 Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Dr. Jerry's Royal Flush

$18.00

Impressing Churchill

$17.00

Rustic Old Fashioned

$16.00

The Sun Also Rises

$15.00

Army Captain

$15.00

Rustic Refresher

$16.00

Perception of Fashion

$15.00

Bold And Beautiful

$15.00

Lovers Flannel

$15.00

Seasonal Red Wine Sangria

$12.00+

Strawberry Shortcake Sangria

$12.00+

The Indigo Beret

$16.00

The Matriarch

$16.00

Java Martini

$14.00

Endless Summer

$15.00

Liquor List

Avión Anejo

$17.00

Avión Blanco

$14.00

Avión Reposado

$16.00

Azunia Anejo

$17.00

Azunia Blanco

$14.00

Casa Noble

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Cazadores Blanco

$12.00

Cazadores Repo

$13.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$76.00

Clase Azul Gold

$125.00

Clase Azul Plata

$20.00

Clase Azul Repo

$30.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Corralejo

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio 70

$24.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Repo

$16.00

El Milagro

$13.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$15.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$15.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$18.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$14.00

Fortaleza Repo

$16.00

Heradurra Blanco

$13.00

Heradurra Repo

$14.00

Illegal Mezcal

$15.00

Olmeca Alta Plata

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$17.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$22.00

Patron Repo

$15.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Real De Valle

$12.00

Ocho Blanco

$13.00

Ocho Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$75.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$14.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

Illegal Anejo

$15.00

Los Vecinos

$14.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Angels Envy Rye

$18.00

Bakers

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Blantons

$20.00

Bookers

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$17.00

Bushmills Irish

$12.00

Colonel EH Taylor

$18.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$16.00

Crown Royal Xtra Reserve

$35.00

Eagle Rare 10yr

$16.00

Elijah Craig 18 year

$30.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$14.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$13.00

Elijah Craig Toasted

$20.00

Evan Williams

$11.00

Gentlemen Jack

$14.00

George Dickel Rye

$12.00

High West American Prairie

$14.00

High West Double Rye

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Single barrel

$15.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$14.00

Jameson Caskmates

$14.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Makers 46

$16.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Russel S Reserve 10

$14.00

Sazerac Rye

$14.00

Skrewball

$13.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Toki

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Woodford Rye

$14.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$25.00

Wild Turkey

$12.00

Hakushu 12

$20.00

Hibiki Harmony

$19.00

Nikki Coffee Grain

$24.00

Pappy 10 Yr

$95.00

George T Stagg

$95.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$16.00

Makers Cask Strength

$17.00

Dewars

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12 year

$15.00

Glenfiddich 19 year Single Malt

$18.00

Glenfiddich 18 year Whiskey

$17.00

The Balvenie 12yr Double Wood

$15.00

The Balvenie 14yr Caribbean Cask

$18.00

The Balvenie 14 year Week Of Peat

$21.00

The Balvenie 15 year Single Barrel Sherry

$31.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Chivas 12 yr

$25.00

Dalwhinnie 15yr

$20.00

Dewars White Label

$14.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$16.00

Glenlivet 18yr

$30.00

Glenmoreangie 10yr

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$65.00

Johnnie Walker Platinum

$30.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$16.00

Laguvulin 16yr

$18.00

Macallan 12yr

$20.00

Macallan 18yr

$45.00

Monkey 47

$14.00

Glenmorangie 18

$18.00

Oban

$18.00

Toki Suntory

$14.00

Bacardi 8

$18.00

Drakes

$11.00

Malibu

$12.00

Real McCoy 3 yr

$12.00

Real McCoy 5yr

$13.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Whalers Dark Rum

$12.00

Appleton Estate V/X

$14.00

Bacardi Superior

$14.00

Bacardi Cuatro

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00Out of stock

Cruzan Light

$12.00

El Dorado 12 yr

$13.00

Hamiltons Demerara

$15.00

Hamiltons Demerara 86

$14.00

Malibu

$14.00

Plantation 5yr

$15.00

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Smith and Cross

$16.00

Rum Barbencourt 8yr

$14.00

Ron Zacapa 23yr

Spicy Tequila

$8.00

Starburst

$8.00

Kamikaze

$12.00

Jäeger BOMB

$12.00

Fireball

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Green Teas

$13.00

Vegas Bomb

$13.00

Hennessy Vs

$16.00

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00

Hennessy Xo

$75.00

Hennessy Paradis Imperial ( .5oz )

$125.00

Hennessy Paradis Imperial ( 1oz )

$240.00

Hennessy Paradis Imperial ( 2oz )

$480.00

Remy Vsop

$17.00

Remy Xo

$50.00

Remy Louis Xiii ( .5oz )

$125.00

Remy Louis Xiii ( 1oz )

$250.00

Remy Louis Xiii. ( 2 oz )

$500.00

Amaretto

$14.00

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Aperol

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Benedictine

$14.00

Blue Cuaraco

$11.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$11.00

Campari

$13.00

Cynar 70

$12.00

Dissarano

$12.00

DOM Benedictine

$11.00

Fernet

$12.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessey VS

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Kelly's Irish Cream

$11.00

Lichi Li

$13.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Luxardo

$13.00

Martell

$11.00

Presidente Brandy

$11.00

Sambuca

$13.00

St Germain

$15.00

Yellow Chartereuse

$15.00

Cachaca

$13.00

Bottles & Cans

Acai Berry Hard Kombucha

$9.00

Blood Orange Mint Hard Kombucha

$9.00

Corona

$9.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Guinness

$9.00

Heineken

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Heiniken 00

$8.00

Wine

GLS Campo Viejo Brut

$10.00

GLS Ca' Bolani Prosecco

$10.00

GLS Ruffino Sparkling Rose

$12.00

GLS Mumm Napa Brut Prestige

$13.00

GLS Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

$20.00Out of stock

BTL Campo Viejo Brut

$36.00

BTL Ca' Bolani Prosecco

$36.00

BTL Ruffino Sparkling Rose

$44.00

BTL Mumm Napa Brut Prestige

$48.00

BTL Piper Heidsieck 1785 Brut

$85.00

BTL Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

$110.00Out of stock

BTL Vueve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut

$145.00

GLS The Beach Rose

$10.00

GLS Pierre Sparr Riesling

$12.00

GLS Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS Kim Crawford Sauv. Blanc

$13.00

GLS Francis Coppola Diamond Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$14.00

BTL The Beach Rose

$36.00

BTL Pierre Sparr Riesling

$44.00

BTL Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauv. Blanc

$48.00

BTL Chalk Hill Sauv. Blanc

$70.00

BTL Francis Coppola Diamond Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Treana Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$50.00

Bodygaurd Chard Btl

$80.00

GLS Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Querceto Sangiovese

$12.00

GLS Melee Grenache

$17.00Out of stock

GLS Saldo Zinfandel

$14.00

GLS The Arsonist Blend

$14.00

GLS La Posta Malbec

$10.00

GLS Substance Cab. Sauv.

$12.00

GLS Qupe Syrah

$13.00

BTL Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Belle Glos Las Alturas Pinot Noir

$80.00

BTL Querceto Sangiovese

$44.00

BTL Melee Grenache

$75.00Out of stock

BTL Emmolo Merlot

$85.00

BTL Saldo Zinfandel

$52.00

BTL The Arsonist Blend

$52.00

BTL La Posta Malbec

$36.00

BTL Substance Cab. Sauv.

$44.00

BTL Justin Cab. Sauv.

$75.00

BTL Austin Hope Cab. Sauv.

$158.00

BTL Caymus Cab. Sauv.

$275.00

BTL Qupe Syrah

$48.00

BTL Chateau Haur Beausejour Blend

$120.00

BTL Opus One Blend

$495.00

After Dinner

Coffee

$3.00

Assorted Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Americano

$4.00

Graham's

$13.00

Sandeman

$18.00

Chateau Laribotte Sauv Blanc

$13.00

Moncalvina Moscato

$10.00

Java Martini

$14.00

Drafts

Delicious

$9.00

Relay

$9.00

Blood Orange IPA

$9.00

Hazy IPA

$9.00

Gilly's

$8.00

.394

$9.00

Drink This Or The Bees Will Die

$9.00

Mango Cart

$8.00

Passport

$9.00

Space Dust

$9.00

Salty Crew

$8.00

Wind and Sea Wheat

$8.00

Cali Creamin'

$8.00

Bud Light

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

N/A Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugarfree

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$7.00

Evian 350 Bottle

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Aqua Panna 750

$7.00

Ferrell Small Botttle

$4.00

Ferreli Large

$6.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Americano

$4.00

Evian 750 Bottle

$7.00

Virgin

$7.50

BREAKFAST MENU

RUSTIC EGG PLATE

$14.00

two eggs any style , rustic breakfast potatoes , english muffin arugula salad , choice of bacon or house made sausage

PORK BELLY FRIED RICE

$15.00

crispy pork belly , kimchi , furikake , sunny side egg , cilantro

CHILAQUILES

$16.00

salsa verde , braised chicken thighs , tortilla strips , crème

VEGGIE SCRAMBLE

$15.00

roasted sweet potato & cremini mushrooms , spinach avocado , feta , rustic breakfast potatoes

AVOCADO TOAST

$13.00

roasted sweet potato & cremini mushrooms , spinach avocado , feta , rustic breakfast potatoes

DEVILED EGGS

$14.00

roasted sweet potato & cremini mushrooms , spinach avocado , feta , rustic breakfast potatoes

STEAKS & EGGS

$35.00

roasted sweet potato & cremini mushrooms , spinach avocado , feta , rustic breakfast potatoes

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$15.00

roasted sweet potato & cremini mushrooms , spinach avocado , feta , rustic breakfast potatoes

PORK BELLY BENEDICT

$16.00

SMOKED SALMON BENEDICT

$22.00

SWEET AND SAVORY

PANCAKES

$12.00

SPECIAL PANCAKE

$14.00

PARFAIT

$13.00

AÇAI BOWL

$13.00

LUNCH MENU

RUSTIC SMASH BURGER

$18.00

double pay , aged cheddar , romaine , tomato RR sauce , brioche bun add avocado, bacon, or sunny side egg +2 substitute beyond burger +2

GREEK CHICKEN WRAP

$16.00

sun-dried tomato tortilla , grilled chicken breast , romaine roasted olives , garlic hummus , cucumber , marinated tomatoes , feta , greek dressing

SPICY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.00

buermilk brined chicken breast , buffalo glaze , coleslaw dill pickles , tomato , brioche bun

RUSTIC GRILLED CHEESE

$16.00

grilled sour dough , american , mozzarella , cheddar roasted tomatoes , crispy bacon

SALADS

KALE CAESAR

$14.00

baby kale , shaved parmesan , roasted tomatoes pine nuts , sour dough croutons , caesar dressing

WEDGE SALAD

$15.00

baby iceberg , roasted tomatoes , blue cheese crumbles , crispy bacon , creamy ranch , chives

BRUNCH SIDES

2 EGGS

$4.00

3 STRIPS OF BACON

$5.00

SAUSAGE PATTY

$5.00

BREAKFAST POTATOES

$4.00

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$3.00

SEASONAL FRUIT

$4.00

SINGLE PANCAKE

$6.00

TOMATO SOUP

$8.00

IDAHO TRUFFLE FRIES

$11.00

white truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley, truffle aioli

PLAIN FRIES

$7.00

CHOCOLATE POT DE CREME

$9.00Out of stock

dark chocolate , sea salt , whipped cream chocolate pearls

PARMESAN FRIES

$9.00

KIDS BRUNCH

KIDS PANCAKE

$9.00

KIDS BURGER

$9.00

KIDS BACON & EGG

$9.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

DRINKS

COFFEE

$3.00

ASSORTED TEA

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$7.00

CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

LATTE

$6.00

AMERICANO

$4.00

JUICES

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

BUBBLES & BERRIES

Campo Viejo Cava Tray

$40.00

Mumm Napa Brut Tray

$58.00

Runo Sparkling Rosé Tray

$45.00

Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Tray

$120.00

Dom Pérignon 2009 Brut Tray

$360.00

Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut Tray

$96.00

Ca Bolani Tray

$45.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

1862 Sour

$15.00

1874 Manhattan

$15.00

1895 Old Fashioned

$15.00

1909 Daiquiri

$14.00

1922 Sidecar

$16.00

1938 Margarita

$15.00

1980 Cosmopolitan

$15.00

RUSTIC COCKTAILS

Dr. Jerry's Royal Flush

$18.00

Impressing Churchill

$16.00

Rustic Old Fashioned

$16.00

The Sun Also Rises

$15.00

Army Captain

$15.00

Rustic Refresher

$16.00

Perception Of Fashion

$15.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

The Bold & Beautiful

$15.00

A Lover's Flannel

$15.00

Seasonal Red Wine Sangria

$12.00

Strawberry Shortcake Sangria

$12.00

The Indigo Beret

$15.00

The Matriarch

$17.00

Java Martini

$14.00

Endless Summer

$15.00

BLOODY MARYS & MORE

Rustic Mary

$13.00

Spicy Mary

$13.00

Pickled Mary

$13.00

Rustic Michelada

$13.00

Mimosa

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Rustic Root showcases our take on New American Comfort food with a California twist. Classic dishes are rooted in tradition, including regional dishes from around the country. All reimagined with fresh and local ingredients and our Chef’s modern flair. Our Signature drink menus offer our take on timeless classic cocktails as well as Rustic Root originals using creative spirits and the freshest ingredients.

Website

Location

535 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

