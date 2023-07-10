A map showing the location of Chomp View gallery

Chomp

review star

No reviews yet

1612 Santa Monica Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Chomp Eatery

Breakfast

Chomp Burrito

$13.00

choice of applewood bacon, sausage, chorizo or soyrizo. eggs, crispy tator tots, cheese, avocado, chomp salsa, tomatoes, red onions, wrapped with a white tortilla

Breakfast Burger

$11.00

eggs, tillamoook cheddar cheese, basil aioli, caramelized onions, avocado on a brioche bun

Breakfast Plate

$12.00

choice of applewood bacon or homemade sausage, crispy tator tots and scrabbled eggs. with a side of toast

Avocado Toast

$14.25

7 grain toast topped with fresh avocado, scrambled eggs mixed with cheese mushrooms and grilled onions omelette

California Sunshine

$10.00

7 grain bread, eggs, spinach, red onions, and avocado omelette

Wellness Granola Bowl

$10.00

Greek yogurt, gronola, seasonal berries, bananas, drizzle of agave

Custom Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Choose your bread (croissant, 7 grain bread or bagel) choose your meat (bacon, sausage, soyrizo or pork chorizo) comes with 3 scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese

Burger

Chomp Burger

$17.50

homemade beef patty, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, avpocado, arugula, caramelized onions, tomatoes, pickles, homemade mayo, one a brioche bun

Impossible Burger

$17.50

impossible meast patty, grilled onions, butter lettuce, pickles, and vegan spread on a toasted brioche bun

Earth Burger

$15.50

veggie patty, grilled (red onions, red bell pepper and jalapeno), arugula, tomatoes, pickles, avocado, house basil aioli on a toasted brioche bun.

Turkey Burger

$14.25

Turkey patty, tomatoes, red onion, arugula, pickles, infused mustard, house mayo, on a toasted brioche bun

Paleo Burger

$15.50

Sandwiches

Chomp Jalapeno Melt

$16.50

Cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, red peppers, grilled jalapenos, house cilantro aioli on a toasted sourdought bread (choice of steak or chicken)

Chipolte Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$16.50

grilled chicken, applewood bacon, avocado, mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, provolone cheese, house chipotle aioli on ciabatta bread

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, melted mozzarella cheese, house peston on ciabatta bread

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$16.50

marinated steak, arugula, roma tomatoes, red onions, ciliantro aioli on a ciabatta bread

Veggie Avocado Sandwich

$15.50

grilled veggies, avocado, mushrooms, mixed greens, red onion, house pesto, provolone on a ciabatta bread

Banh Mi

$8.99

Brasied pork belly, toasted baguette with homemade pickled (daikon, carrots, onions, jalapenos, and cilantro) drizzled with spicy mayo

Veggie Banh Mi

$8.99

zucchini and yellow squash, button mushrooms, red bell peppers, on a toasted baguette with our homemade mix of pickled (daikon, carrots, onions, jalapenos, and cilantro) drizzle of spicy mayo

BLT Sandwich

$14.25

Dinner

Chomp Steak Plate

$16.50

marinated steak, side salad, mashed potatoes, and grilled veggies

Grilled Chicken Plate

$14.25

grilled chicken, side salad, mashed potatoes, and grilled veggies

Keto Bowl

$15.50

Wraps

Chipotle Avocado Wrap

$14.25

grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, provolone cheese, house chipotle aioli wrapped in a white tortilla

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$13.35

grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, grilled red onions, melted mozzarella cheese, house pesto wrapped in a white tortilla

Veggie Avocado Wrap

$13.25

grilled veggies, tomatoes, avocado, mixed greens, red onion, mushrooms, house pesto wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Chomp Steak Wrap

$15.50

marinated steak, arugula, tomatoes, red onions, house cilantro aioli wrapped in a gourmet white tortilla

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$14.25

Chicken, mixed greens, kale, tomatoes, homemade cesar dressing, parmesen crisp, parmesen cheese wrapped in a white tortilla

BLT Avocado Wrap

$13.25

Salads

Kale Yeah Salad

$14.25

kale, red onion, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, grapes, pumpkin seeds, avocado, feta cheese wioth balsamic dressing

Green Goddess Rice Bowl

$17.50

Choice of chicken or steak. seasonal veggies, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, grapes, kael, red onions, pumpkin seeds, avocado, feta cheese, grain rice, green goddess dressing

Kale Ceasar Chicken Salad

$14.25

Grilled chicken, kale, mixed greens, parmesen, cherry tomatoee, lemon, ceasar dressing

California Chicken Salad

$16.50

Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, parmesen, avocado with ranch dressing

Vegan Crunch Salad

$14.25

Mixed greens, kale, brussel sprouts, napa cabbage, red cabbage, radicchio, carrots, avocado, almonds with a apple cider vinaigrette

Chomp Steak Salad

$16.50

Marinated steak, Arugula, red oinon, red bell peppers, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, with citrus vinaigrette dressing on the side

Appetizers

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Cheesy Mac & Cheese

Chomp Wings

$7.75

(5 Wings) Fried and tossed in our house wing sauce and served with a side of ranch

Chomp Fries

$7.75

large steak fries with parmasen cheese, garlic herb butter and parsley

Popcorn Chicken

$7.75

Fried bite sized chicken tenders seved with fries

Rainbow Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Regular Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

large steak fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

sweet potato waffle fries

Tator Tots

$4.50

crispy fried tator tots

Fruit Salad

$4.50

watermelon, honeydew melon, grapes and cantalopes

Mashed Potato

$4.50

mashed potatos

Side Salad

$4.50

Cookie

$2.00

Smoothies

Tropical Sunset

$9.00

mango, strawberry, pinaapple, orange juice and agave

Chocolate Peanut Buttecup Protein

$9.00

banaan, almond milk, peanut butter, choclate protein, flax seed, and agave

Dragon Breath

$9.00

Strawberry, banana, almond milk, vanilla protein, and agave

Acai

$9.00

mango, pineapple, strawberry, banana, orange juice, acai powder and agave

Greena Colada

$9.00

pineapple, spinach, kale, coconut milk, and agave

Crunchy Munchy

$9.00

banana, almond milk, almond butter, cacao, goji berries, dates and cinnamon

Paleo Greens

$9.00

banana, almond milk, avocado, almond butter, cacao, honey, kale, spinach and dates

Summer Dream

$9.00

mango, orange juice, agave, pitaya, strawberry, and lemonade

Strawberry Fields Protein

$9.00

Lemonades

Fresh Lemonade

$6.00

fresh organic lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

fresh organic lemonade and fresh strawberries

Watermelon Lemonade

$7.00

fresh organic lemonade and watermelon

Cold Pressed Juices

Chomp Greens

$9.00

apple, spinache, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, parsley, lemon and lime

Hawaiian Paradise

$9.00

apple, strawberry, pear, orange, and pineapple

Happy

$9.00

pineapple, lime, cucumber and apple

Green is the New Black

$9.00

apple, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, parsley, lemon, lime, ginger and activated Charcoal

Master Cleanse

$9.00

cayenne pepper, lemon, agave,and purified water

Balance

$9.00

apple, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, parsley, lemon, lime and ginger

Strength

$9.00

Spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, and parsley

Humble

$9.00

pineapple, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, parsley, lemon, lime and ginger

Peace

$9.00

beet, apple, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery,romaine, parsley and ginger

Brave

$9.00

beet, carrot, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, and parsley

Exhale

$9.00

orange, turmeric, giner, lemon,and cayenne pepper

Happy Summer

$9.00

pineapple, lime, cucumber, apple, and blue magic

Breathe

$9.00

apple, lemon and ginger

Clarity

$9.00

watermelon and chia seeds

Watermelon Juice

$7.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Add On's

Extra Ranch

$0.50

extra sauces on the side

Extra Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

extra sauces on the side

Extra Chomp Sauce

$0.50

extra sauces on the side

Extra Bacon

$2.00

2 slices of applewood bacon

Extra Steak

$5.00

3.5 oz of merinated steak

Extra Avocado

$2.00

half of an avocado mashed

Extra Eggs

$3.00

3 scrambled eggs

Pepperjack Cheese

$1.00

cheese

Extra Pesto

$0.50

extra sauces on the side

Extra Basil Aioli

$0.50

extra sauces on the side

Provolone Cheese

$1.00

cheese

Extra Chicken

$4.00

3.5 oz of grilled chicken

Tillamook Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

cheese

Toast

$3.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

Kombucha

$4.00

Can soda

$1.00

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Sauces

Cilantro

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Vegan Sauce

$0.50

Basil

$0.50

Pesto

$0.50

Online Ordering

Appetizer OO

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Cheesy Mac & Cheese

Chomp Wings

$7.75

(5 Wings) Fried and tossed in our house wing sauce and served with a side of ranch

Chomp Fries

$7.75

large steak fries with parmasen cheese, garlic herb butter and parsley

Popcorn Chicken

$7.75

Fried bite sized chicken tenders seved with fries

Breakfast (Copy)

Chomp Burrito

$13.00

choice of applewood bacon, sausage, chorizo or soyrizo. eggs, crispy tator tots, cheese, avocado, chomp salsa, tomatoes, red onions, wrapped with a white tortilla

Breakfast Burger

$11.00

eggs, tillamoook cheddar cheese, basil aioli, caramelized onions, avocado on a brioche bun

Breakfast Plate

$12.00

choice of applewood bacon or homemade sausage, crispy tator tots and scrabbled eggs. with a side of toast

Avocado Toast

$14.25

7 grain toast topped with fresh avocado, scrambled eggs mixed with cheese mushrooms and grilled onions omelette

California Sunshine

$10.00

7 grain bread, eggs, spinach, red onions, and avocado omelette

Wellness Granola Bowl

$10.00

Greek yogurt, gronola, seasonal berries, bananas, drizzle of agave

Custom Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Choose your bread (croissant, 7 grain bread or bagel) choose your meat (bacon, sausage, soyrizo or pork chorizo) comes with 3 scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese

Burger (Copy)

Chomp Burger

$17.50

homemade beef patty, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, avpocado, arugula, caramelized onions, tomatoes, pickles, homemade mayo, one a brioche bun

Impossible Burger

$17.50

impossible meast patty, grilled onions, butter lettuce, pickles, and vegan spread on a toasted brioche bun

Earth Burger

$15.50

veggie patty, grilled (red onions, red bell pepper and jalapeno), arugula, tomatoes, pickles, avocado, house basil aioli on a toasted brioche bun.

Turkey Burger

$14.25

Turkey patty, tomatoes, red onion, arugula, pickles, infused mustard, house mayo, on a toasted brioche bun

Paleo Burger

$15.50

Sandwiches (Copy)

Chomp Jalapeno Melt

$16.50

Cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, red peppers, grilled jalapenos, house cilantro aioli on a toasted sourdought bread (choice of steak or chicken)

Chipolte Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$16.50

grilled chicken, applewood bacon, avocado, mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, provolone cheese, house chipotle aioli on ciabatta bread

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, melted mozzarella cheese, house peston on ciabatta bread

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$16.50

marinated steak, arugula, roma tomatoes, red onions, ciliantro aioli on a ciabatta bread

Veggie Avocado Sandwich

$15.50

grilled veggies, avocado, mushrooms, mixed greens, red onion, house pesto, provolone on a ciabatta bread

Banh Mi

$8.99

Brasied pork belly, toasted baguette with homemade pickled (daikon, carrots, onions, jalapenos, and cilantro) drizzled with spicy mayo

Veggie Banh Mi

$8.99

zucchini and yellow squash, button mushrooms, red bell peppers, on a toasted baguette with our homemade mix of pickled (daikon, carrots, onions, jalapenos, and cilantro) drizzle of spicy mayo

Dinner (Copy)

Chomp Steak Plate

$16.50

marinated steak, side salad, mashed potatoes, and grilled veggies

Grilled Chicken Plate

$14.25

grilled chicken, side salad, mashed potatoes, and grilled veggies

Keto Bowl

$15.50

Wraps (Copy)

Chipotle Avocado Wrap

$14.25

grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, provolone cheese, house chipotle aioli wrapped in a white tortilla

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$13.35

grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, grilled red onions, melted mozzarella cheese, house pesto wrapped in a white tortilla

Veggie Avocado Wrap

$13.25

grilled veggies, tomatoes, avocado, mixed greens, red onion, mushrooms, house pesto wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Chomp Steak Wrap

$15.50

marinated steak, arugula, tomatoes, red onions, house cilantro aioli wrapped in a gourmet white tortilla

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$14.25

Chicken, mixed greens, kale, tomatoes, homemade cesar dressing, parmesen crisp, parmesen cheese wrapped in a white tortilla

Salads (Copy)

Kale Yeah Salad

$14.25

kale, red onion, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, grapes, pumpkin seeds, avocado, feta cheese wioth balsamic dressing

Green Goddess Rice Bowl

$17.50

Choice of chicken or steak. seasonal veggies, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, grapes, kael, red onions, pumpkin seeds, avocado, feta cheese, grain rice, green goddess dressing

Kale Ceasar Chicken Salad

$14.25

Grilled chicken, kale, mixed greens, parmesen, cherry tomatoee, lemon, ceasar dressing

California Chicken Salad

$16.50

Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, parmesen, avocado with ranch dressing

Vegan Crunch Salad

$14.25

Mixed greens, kale, brussel sprouts, napa cabbage, red cabbage, radicchio, carrots, avocado, almonds with a apple cider vinaigrette

Chomp Steak Salad

$16.50

Marinated steak, Arugula, red oinon, red bell peppers, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, with citrus vinaigrette dressing on the side

Sides (Copy)

French Fries

$4.50

large steak fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

sweet potato waffle fries

Tator Tots

$4.50

crispy fried tator tots

Fruit Salad

$4.50

watermelon, honeydew melon, grapes and cantalopes

Mashed Potato

$4.50

mashed potatos

Chomp Fries

$1.00

large steak fries with parmasen cheese, garlic herb butter and parsley

Smoothies (Copy)

Tropical Sunset

$9.00

mango, strawberry, pinaapple, orange juice and agave

Chocolate Peanut Buttecup Protein

$9.00

banaan, almond milk, peanut butter, choclate protein, flax seed, and agave

Dragon Breath

$9.00

Strawberry, banana, almond milk, vanilla protein, and agave

Acai

$9.00

mango, pineapple, strawberry, banana, orange juice, acai powder and agave

Greena Colada

$9.00

pineapple, spinach, kale, coconut milk, and agave

Crunchy Munchy

$9.00

banana, almond milk, almond butter, cacao, goji berries, dates and cinnamon

Paleo Greens

$9.00

banana, almond milk, avocado, almond butter, cacao, honey, kale, spinach and dates

Summer Dream

$9.00

mango, orange juice, agave, pitaya, strawberry, and lemonade

Lemonades (Copy)

Fresh Lemonade

$6.00

fresh organic lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

fresh organic lemonade and fresh strawberries

Watermelon Lemonade

$7.00

fresh organic lemonade and watermelon

Add On's (Copy)

Extra Ranch

$0.50

extra sauces on the side

Extra Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

extra sauces on the side

Extra Chomp Sauce

$0.50

extra sauces on the side

Extra Bacon

$2.00

2 slices of applewood bacon

Extra Steak

$5.00

3.5 oz of merinated steak

Extra Avocado

$2.00

half of an avocado mashed

Extra Eggs

$3.00

3 scrambled eggs

Pepperjack Cheese

$1.00

cheese

Extra Pesto

$0.50

extra sauces on the side

Extra Basil Aioli

$0.50

extra sauces on the side

Provolone Cheese

$1.00

cheese

Extra Chicken

$4.00

3.5 oz of grilled chicken

Tillamook Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

cheese

Fresh Juice (Copy)

Fresh Orange Juice

$7.00

orange.

Fresh Juices (Copy)

Fresh Watermelon Juice

$7.00

watermelon

Cold Pressed Juices (Copy)

Chomp Greens

$9.00

apple, spinache, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, parsley, lemon and lime

Hawaiian Paradise

$9.00

apple, strawberry, pear, orange, and pineapple

Happy

$9.00

pineapple, lime, cucumber and apple

Green is the New Black

$9.00

apple, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, parsley, lemon, lime, ginger and activated Charcoal

Master Cleanse

$9.00

cayenne pepper, lemon, agave,and purified water

Balance

$9.00

apple, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, parsley, lemon, lime and ginger

Strength

$9.00

Spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, and parsley

Humble

$9.00

pineapple, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, parsley, lemon, lime and ginger

Peace

$9.00

beet, apple, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery,romaine, parsley and ginger

Brave

$9.00

beet, carrot, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, and parsley

Exhale

$9.00

orange, turmeric, giner, lemon,and cayenne pepper

Happy Summer

$9.00

pineapple, lime, cucumber, apple, and blue magic

Breathe

$9.00

apple, lemon and ginger

Clarity

$9.00

watermelon and chia seeds

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1612 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Socalo
orange star4.6 • 493
1920 Santa Monica Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90404
View restaurantnext
LA Puglia
orange star4.5 • 2
1621 Wilshire BLVD Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Tartine - Santa Monica
orange star4.4 • 993
1925 Arizona Avenue Santa Monica, CA 90404
View restaurantnext
Santa Monica Pizza Kitchen - 1318 Wilshire Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1318 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Ingo’s Tasty Diner
orange star4.5 • 658
1213 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Rock'n Pies Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1120 Wilshire Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Monica

Elephante
orange star4.4 • 15,464
1332 2nd St Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Rustic Canyon
orange star4.4 • 11,599
1119 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
orange star4.7 • 10,819
2401 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Milo & Olive
orange star4.4 • 7,528
2723 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Tallula's
orange star4.5 • 6,862
118 Entrada Dr Santa Monica, CA 90402
View restaurantnext
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.3 • 6,341
1014 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Monica
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston