Chomp
1612 Santa Monica Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Chomp Eatery
Breakfast
Chomp Burrito
choice of applewood bacon, sausage, chorizo or soyrizo. eggs, crispy tator tots, cheese, avocado, chomp salsa, tomatoes, red onions, wrapped with a white tortilla
Breakfast Burger
eggs, tillamoook cheddar cheese, basil aioli, caramelized onions, avocado on a brioche bun
Breakfast Plate
choice of applewood bacon or homemade sausage, crispy tator tots and scrabbled eggs. with a side of toast
Avocado Toast
7 grain toast topped with fresh avocado, scrambled eggs mixed with cheese mushrooms and grilled onions omelette
California Sunshine
7 grain bread, eggs, spinach, red onions, and avocado omelette
Wellness Granola Bowl
Greek yogurt, gronola, seasonal berries, bananas, drizzle of agave
Custom Breakfast Sandwich
Choose your bread (croissant, 7 grain bread or bagel) choose your meat (bacon, sausage, soyrizo or pork chorizo) comes with 3 scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese
Burger
Chomp Burger
homemade beef patty, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, avpocado, arugula, caramelized onions, tomatoes, pickles, homemade mayo, one a brioche bun
Impossible Burger
impossible meast patty, grilled onions, butter lettuce, pickles, and vegan spread on a toasted brioche bun
Earth Burger
veggie patty, grilled (red onions, red bell pepper and jalapeno), arugula, tomatoes, pickles, avocado, house basil aioli on a toasted brioche bun.
Turkey Burger
Turkey patty, tomatoes, red onion, arugula, pickles, infused mustard, house mayo, on a toasted brioche bun
Paleo Burger
Sandwiches
Chomp Jalapeno Melt
Cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, red peppers, grilled jalapenos, house cilantro aioli on a toasted sourdought bread (choice of steak or chicken)
Chipolte Chicken Avocado Sandwich
grilled chicken, applewood bacon, avocado, mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, provolone cheese, house chipotle aioli on ciabatta bread
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, melted mozzarella cheese, house peston on ciabatta bread
Grilled Steak Sandwich
marinated steak, arugula, roma tomatoes, red onions, ciliantro aioli on a ciabatta bread
Veggie Avocado Sandwich
grilled veggies, avocado, mushrooms, mixed greens, red onion, house pesto, provolone on a ciabatta bread
Banh Mi
Brasied pork belly, toasted baguette with homemade pickled (daikon, carrots, onions, jalapenos, and cilantro) drizzled with spicy mayo
Veggie Banh Mi
zucchini and yellow squash, button mushrooms, red bell peppers, on a toasted baguette with our homemade mix of pickled (daikon, carrots, onions, jalapenos, and cilantro) drizzle of spicy mayo
BLT Sandwich
Dinner
Wraps
Chipotle Avocado Wrap
grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, provolone cheese, house chipotle aioli wrapped in a white tortilla
Pesto Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, grilled red onions, melted mozzarella cheese, house pesto wrapped in a white tortilla
Veggie Avocado Wrap
grilled veggies, tomatoes, avocado, mixed greens, red onion, mushrooms, house pesto wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Chomp Steak Wrap
marinated steak, arugula, tomatoes, red onions, house cilantro aioli wrapped in a gourmet white tortilla
Caesar Chicken Wrap
Chicken, mixed greens, kale, tomatoes, homemade cesar dressing, parmesen crisp, parmesen cheese wrapped in a white tortilla
BLT Avocado Wrap
Salads
Kale Yeah Salad
kale, red onion, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, grapes, pumpkin seeds, avocado, feta cheese wioth balsamic dressing
Green Goddess Rice Bowl
Choice of chicken or steak. seasonal veggies, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, grapes, kael, red onions, pumpkin seeds, avocado, feta cheese, grain rice, green goddess dressing
Kale Ceasar Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, kale, mixed greens, parmesen, cherry tomatoee, lemon, ceasar dressing
California Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, parmesen, avocado with ranch dressing
Vegan Crunch Salad
Mixed greens, kale, brussel sprouts, napa cabbage, red cabbage, radicchio, carrots, avocado, almonds with a apple cider vinaigrette
Chomp Steak Salad
Marinated steak, Arugula, red oinon, red bell peppers, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, with citrus vinaigrette dressing on the side
Appetizers
Mac & Cheese
Cheesy Mac & Cheese
Chomp Wings
(5 Wings) Fried and tossed in our house wing sauce and served with a side of ranch
Chomp Fries
large steak fries with parmasen cheese, garlic herb butter and parsley
Popcorn Chicken
Fried bite sized chicken tenders seved with fries
Rainbow Grilled Cheese
Regular Grilled Cheese
Sides
Smoothies
Tropical Sunset
mango, strawberry, pinaapple, orange juice and agave
Chocolate Peanut Buttecup Protein
banaan, almond milk, peanut butter, choclate protein, flax seed, and agave
Dragon Breath
Strawberry, banana, almond milk, vanilla protein, and agave
Acai
mango, pineapple, strawberry, banana, orange juice, acai powder and agave
Greena Colada
pineapple, spinach, kale, coconut milk, and agave
Crunchy Munchy
banana, almond milk, almond butter, cacao, goji berries, dates and cinnamon
Paleo Greens
banana, almond milk, avocado, almond butter, cacao, honey, kale, spinach and dates
Summer Dream
mango, orange juice, agave, pitaya, strawberry, and lemonade
Strawberry Fields Protein
Lemonades
Cold Pressed Juices
Chomp Greens
apple, spinache, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, parsley, lemon and lime
Hawaiian Paradise
apple, strawberry, pear, orange, and pineapple
Happy
pineapple, lime, cucumber and apple
Green is the New Black
apple, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, parsley, lemon, lime, ginger and activated Charcoal
Master Cleanse
cayenne pepper, lemon, agave,and purified water
Balance
apple, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, parsley, lemon, lime and ginger
Strength
Spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, and parsley
Humble
pineapple, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, parsley, lemon, lime and ginger
Peace
beet, apple, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery,romaine, parsley and ginger
Brave
beet, carrot, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, and parsley
Exhale
orange, turmeric, giner, lemon,and cayenne pepper
Happy Summer
pineapple, lime, cucumber, apple, and blue magic
Breathe
apple, lemon and ginger
Clarity
watermelon and chia seeds
Watermelon Juice
Orange Juice
Add On's
Extra Ranch
extra sauces on the side
Extra Chipotle Aioli
extra sauces on the side
Extra Chomp Sauce
extra sauces on the side
Extra Bacon
2 slices of applewood bacon
Extra Steak
3.5 oz of merinated steak
Extra Avocado
half of an avocado mashed
Extra Eggs
3 scrambled eggs
Pepperjack Cheese
cheese
Extra Pesto
extra sauces on the side
Extra Basil Aioli
extra sauces on the side
Provolone Cheese
cheese
Extra Chicken
3.5 oz of grilled chicken
Tillamook Cheddar Cheese
cheese
Toast
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1612 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Photos coming soon!