A map showing the location of Bludso's BBQ 1329 Santa Monica BlvdView gallery

Bludso's BBQ 1329 Santa Monica Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

1329 Santa Monica Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Meats

Brisket

Brisket

$11.00

Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side.

Lean Brisket

Lean Brisket

$12.00

Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side. *Lean brisket will still have the fat cap unless you choose "Trim Fat" option below.

Chicken

Chicken

$9.00

Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$9.00

Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low and mopped with our famous vinegar sauce. All BBQ sauce is served on the side.

Texas Red Hot Link (ea)

Texas Red Hot Link (ea)

$8.00

Beef Hot Link Made in house from scratch

Rib Tips (Pork)

Rib Tips (Pork)

$10.00

Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side.

Pork Ribs

Pork Ribs

$11.00

Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side.

Chicken Link (ea)

Chicken Link (ea)

$8.00

Housemade Chicken Link

Smoked BBQ Jackfruit

Smoked BBQ Jackfruit

$9.00

Smoked & Tossed in BBQ Sauce & Rub. (Vegetarian)

Trays

The Lunch Tray

The Lunch Tray

$130.00

1/2lb Brisket, 1/2lb Pulled Pork, Half Chicken, 1/2 Rack Pork Ribs, 2 Texas Red Hots, Half Pint: Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans, Collard Greens, Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Pickles, Cornbread w/ Honey Butter, BBQ Sauce

The Bludso's Tray

The Bludso's Tray

$175.00

1/2lb Brisket, 1/2lb Pulled Pork, Half Chicken, Full Rack Pork Ribs, 1/2lb Rib Tips 2 Texas Red Hots, Half Pint: Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans, Collard Greens, Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Pickles, Cornbread w/ Honey Butter, BBQ Sauce

The Party Tray

The Party Tray

$280.00

1.5lb Brisket, 1.5lb Pulled Pork, 1.5 Whole Chicken, 1.5 Rack Pork Ribs, 4 Texas Red Hots. Choose 3 Qts: Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans, Collard Greens, Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Pickles, Cornbread w/ Honey Butter, BBQ Sauce. Serves 10-12ppl.

Sides

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.50

All sides are made in house from scratch. 1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2ppl Pint Feeds 3-4ppl Quart Feeds 6-8ppl

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$6.50

Contains brisket. All sides are made in house from scratch. 1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2ppl Pint Feeds 3-4ppl Quart Feeds 6-8ppl

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$6.50

All sides are made in house from scratch Contains pork & turkey. 1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2ppl Pint Feeds 3-4ppl Quart Feeds 6-8ppl

Cornbread

Cornbread

$3.00

All sides are made in house from scratch (Comes with 1 side of Honey Butter per 2pc)

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$6.50

All sides are made in house from scratch. 1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2ppl Pint Feeds 3-4ppl Quart Feeds 6-8ppl

Texas Caviar

Texas Caviar

$6.50

Marinated Corn & Black Eyed Pea Salad. 1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2ppl Pint Feeds 3-4ppl Quart Feeds 6-8ppl

Pickled Jalapeno

Pickled Jalapeno

$0.50
Ranch

Ranch

$1.50+

House Made Ranch

Pickles

Pickles

$2.00

All sides are made in house from scratch

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.50

All sides are made in house from scratch. 1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2ppl Pint Feeds 3-4ppl Quart Feeds 6-8ppl

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$7.00

Bludso's Famous Seasoned French Fries

Extra BBQ Sauce

$2.00+
Sandwich Bun (1)

Sandwich Bun (1)

$1.00

Our Potato Sandwich Roll. Add 1 make your own sandwich!

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Served with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce.

Brisket & Hot Link Sandwich

Brisket & Hot Link Sandwich

$15.00

Served with pickles, onions, slaw & BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Served with slaw & BBQ sauce.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Served with slaw & BBQ sauce.

Texas Red Hot Dog

Texas Red Hot Dog

$12.00

Served with pickles, onions & mustard.

Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.00

Bludso's Smoked Chicken, Romaine, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Corn, Crispy Shallots, Buttermilk Dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Smoked Corn, Tortilla Strips, Cotija Cheese, Texas Caviar, Chipotle Buttermilk Dressing

Green Salad

Green Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Corn, Cucumber, Crispy Shallots, Bludso's Ranch

Desserts

Mexican Lime Pie*

Mexican Lime Pie*

$8.50+

All desserts are made in house from scratch

Peach Crisp a la Mode*

Peach Crisp a la Mode*

$8.50

All desserts are made in house from scratch

Banana Pudding*

Banana Pudding*

$8.00

All desserts made in house from scratch

Double Chocolate Brownie

Double Chocolate Brownie

$7.50

All desserts are made in house from scratch

Utensils

Utensils

Takeout utensils

Wet Naps

Drinks

Lemonade*

Lemonade*

$3.50+

Home made lemonade, available in half gallon size.

Sweet Tea*

Sweet Tea*

$3.50+

Bludsos famous sweet tea, available in half gallon size.

Iced Tea

$3.50
Arnold Palmer*

Arnold Palmer*

$3.50+

a perfect blend of our famous sweet tea and home made lemonade, available in half gallon.

Boylans Cream Soda

Boylans Cream Soda

$4.00

delicious cream soda.

Cheerwine Soda

Cheerwine Soda

$4.00

Cheerwine is a cherry-flavored soft drink by Carolina Beverage Corporation of Salisbury, North Carolina. It has been produced since 1917, claiming to be "the oldest continuing soft drink company still operated by the same family".

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00
Canned Sodas

Canned Sodas

$3.00
Modern Times Coldbrew

Modern Times Coldbrew

$5.00

Merchandise

Bludso's BBQ Cookbook

Bludso's BBQ Cookbook

$30.00

In this honest and engaging cookbook, Kevin teaches you everything you need to know about BBQ: from choosing, seasoning, and cleaning your pit to selecting your brisket, ribs, and sausages, plus all the rubs and sauces you could need. Kevin also shares seventy-five delicious recipes for main meats such as BBQ Lamb Leg, Spicy Curried Oxtails, Buffalo Rib Tips, Blackened Catfish, and Grilled Mojo Shrimp; sides such as Creole Cabbage, Pinto Beans, and Down Home Mac & Cheese; and even desserts such as Mom’s Banana Pudding, Buttermilk Pie, and Kevin’s famous Hennessy on the Rocks, along with mouthwatering photographs to accompany them. But Bludso’s BBQ Cookbook is also a story about Kevin's family and community. It’s a love letter to the often misunderstood city of Compton, and the story of how Kevin has fed and supported his own community while teaching everyone the art of barbecue.

Bottled BBQ Sauce - Mild

Bottled BBQ Sauce - Mild

$10.00

The perfect gift for BBQ & food fans alike. The legend of Bludso's BBQ begins in Corsicana, Texas, where the Bludso family has been perfecting the craft of slow-smoked meats for five generations. This craftmanship & distinct flavor began with Kevin's Granny, Willie Mae Fields & continued to develop through secret family recipes, eventually making its way to southern California. Now, Kevin & the Bludso family are happy to bring the authentic taste of Texas straight to your home, with his own Bludso's Barbeque Sauce.

Bottled BBQ Sauce - Hot

Bottled BBQ Sauce - Hot

$10.00

The perfect gift for BBQ & food fans alike. The legend of Bludso's BBQ begins in Corsicana, Texas, where the Bludso family has been perfecting the craft of slow-smoked meats for five generations. This craftmanship & distinct flavor began with Kevin's Granny, Willie Mae Fields & continued to develop through secret family recipes, eventually making its way to southern California. Now, Kevin & the Bludso family are happy to bring the authentic taste of Texas straight to your home, with his own Bludso's Barbeque Sauce.

Bludso's Sauce & Rub Gift Set - 4 PACK

Bludso's Sauce & Rub Gift Set - 4 PACK

$38.00

The legend of Bludso's BBQ begins in Corsicana, Texas, where the Bludso family has been perfecting the craft of slow-smoked meats for five generations. This craftmanship & distinct flavor began with Kevin's Granny, Willie May Fields & continued to develop through secret family recipes, eventually making its way to southern California. Now, Kevin & the Bludso family are happy to bring the authentic taste of Texas straight to your home, with his own Bludso's Barbeque Sauces & Rubs. Gift Pack Includes: 1 x Bludso's Hot BBQ Sauce (16oz) 1 x Bludso's Mild BBQ Sauce (16oz) 1 x Bludso's Brisket Rub (8oz) 1 x Bludso's Pork Rub (8oz)

Brisket Dry Rub

Brisket Dry Rub

$10.00

The perfect gift for BBQ & food fans alike. The legend of Bludso's BBQ begins in Corsicana, Texas, where the Bludso family has been perfecting the craft of slow-smoked meats for five generations. This craftmanship & distinct flavor began with Kevin's Granny, Willie Mae Fields & continued to develop through secret family recipes, eventually making its way to southern California. Now, Kevin & the Bludso family are happy to bring the authentic taste of Texas straight to your home, with his own Bludso's Barbeque Rubs.

Pork Dry Rub

Pork Dry Rub

$10.00

The perfect gift for BBQ & food fans alike. The legend of Bludso's BBQ begins in Corsicana, Texas, where the Bludso family has been perfecting the craft of slow-smoked meats for five generations. This craftmanship & distinct flavor began with Kevin's Granny, Willie Mae Fields & continued to develop through secret family recipes, eventually making its way to southern California. Now, Kevin & the Bludso family are happy to bring the authentic taste of Texas straight to your home, with his own Bludso's Barbeque Rubs.

Black Trucker Hat

Black Trucker Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1329 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Ingo’s Tasty Diner
orange star4.5 • 658
1213 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Rock'n Pies Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1120 Wilshire Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Citrin
orange star4.5 • 1,579
1104 Wilshire Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
LA Puglia
orange star4.5 • 2
1621 Wilshire BLVD Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Punta Cabras
orange starNo Reviews
930 broadway Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.3 • 6,341
1014 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Monica

Elephante
orange star4.4 • 15,464
1332 2nd St Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Rustic Canyon
orange star4.4 • 11,599
1119 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
orange star4.7 • 10,819
2401 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Milo & Olive
orange star4.4 • 7,528
2723 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Tallula's
orange star4.5 • 6,862
118 Entrada Dr Santa Monica, CA 90402
View restaurantnext
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.3 • 6,341
1014 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Monica
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston