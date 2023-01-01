Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coastal Moon Cafe, LLC 68 Haverhill Rd

68 Haverhill Rd

Amesbury, MA 01913

Coastal Moon Cafe Food Menu

Breakfast

Scone

$3.00

Muffin

$2.95

Croissant

$2.75

Coffee Cake Slice

$2.75

English Muffin

$1.75

Gluten Free Bagel w/nothing or Butter

$3.75

Gluten Free Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$4.50

Gluten Free Bagel w/Jelly

$5.00

Gluten Free Bagel w/Peanut butter

$4.50

Gluten Free Bagel w/Almond butter

$5.00

Gluten Free Bagel w/Nutella

$4.50

Bagel w/Nothing or butter

$2.25

Bagel w/Cream cheese

$3.00

Bagel w/Jelly

$3.50

Bagel w/Peanut butter

$3.00

Bagel w/Almond butter

$3.50

Bagel w/Nutella

$3.00

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Blueberry and Bacon Toast

$5.00

Peanut Butter and Banana Toast

$5.00

Spinach Pesto and Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Sausage, Mozzarella, and Maple Syrup Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Egg, Cheese, and Meat Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

The Reservation Acai Bowl

$8.75

Acai, Granola and Honey

The Wingaersheek Acai Bowl

$11.25

Acai, Granola, Honey, Coconut, Peanut Butter, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana

The Sandy Point Acai Bowl

$11.25

Acai, Granola, Honey, Pineapple, Mango, Shaved Coconut, Chia Seeds

Strawberry Smoothie

$8.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$8.00

Blueberry Mango Smoothie

$8.00

Spinach, Apple, Pineapple, Almond Milk Smoothie

$8.00

Veggie Quiche

$3.00

Bacon Quiche

$3.00

Lunch

The Pines - Panini or Sandwich

$9.50

Pesto, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Provolone

The Attitash - Panini or Sandwich

$8.75

Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella, Balsamic, Olive Oil

The Gardner - Panini or Sandwich

$8.75

Avocado, Hummus, Cheddar, Arugula

The Mill - Panini or Sandwich

$9.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.00

Tuna Melt

$5.25

Rice Bowl

$10.50

Rice, avocado, choice of tuna or grilled chicken, and soy sauce

Quinoa Bowl

$9.00

Quinoa, Arugula, Feta, Hummus, Shaved Carrots, Shaved Cabbage, Cucumbers

The Macy Colby Salad

$10.00

Spinach, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette

The Greenleaf Whittier Salad

$11.00

Arugula, Strawberries, Pecans, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Ceasar Salad

$9.50

Arugula, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Ceasar Dressing

House Salad

$8.50

Spinach, Shaved Carrots, Shaved Cabbage, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives

Snacks and Sides

Cookies

$2.50

Brownies

$2.50

Chips

$1.75

Parfait

$4.50

Coastal Moon Cafe Drink Menu

Hot Crafted

Coffee SM

$2.50

Coffee LG

$3.00

Tea SM

$2.75

Tea LG

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait SM

$2.95

Cafe Au Lait LG

$3.25

Espresso 1 shot

$2.20

Americano SM

$3.50

Americano LG

$4.00

Macchiato SM

$3.50

Macchiato LG

$4.00

Cappuccino SM

$3.80

Cappuccino LG

$4.50

Latte SM

$4.15

Latte LG

$4.75

Chai Latte SM

$3.90

Chai Latte LG

$4.70

Matcha Latte SM

$2.80

Matcha Latte LG

$3.70

Affogato LG

$5.50

Box of Joe

$11.99

Cold Crafted

Iced Coffee SM

$2.90

Iced Coffee MD

$3.40

Iced Coffee LG

$3.90

Cold Brew SM

$3.75

Cold Brew MD

$4.30

Cold Brew LG

$4.85

Nitro Cold Brew SM

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew MD

$4.65

Nitro Cold Brew LG

$5.30

Iced Tea SM

$3.20

Iced Tea MD

$3.60

Iced Tea LG

$4.00

Iced Macchiato SM

$3.50

Iced Macchiato MD

$3.80

Iced Macchiato LG

$4.10

Iced Latte SM

$4.25

Iced Latte MD

$4.50

Iced Latte LG

$4.75

Iced Specialty Latte SM

$4.60

Iced Specialty Latte MD

$4.90

Iced Specialty Latte LG

$5.20

Iced Chai Latte SM

$4.25

Iced Chai Latte MD

$4.60

Iced Chai Latte LG

$5.00

Iced Matcha Latte SM

$3.60

Iced Matcha Latte MD

$4.25

Iced Matcha Latte LG

$4.60

Bottled Drinks, Snacks, Etc.

Bottled Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Fanta

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

AHA - Blueberry Pomagranate

$2.75

AHA - Pineapple Passionfruit

$2.75

AHA - Peach Honey

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Dasani

$1.50

Smart Water

$2.50

Snacks

Deep River Chips

$1.75

Granola Munch

$8.99

Parfait

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Coastal Moon Cafe is your home away from home. Along with delicious drinks and food, here is a space for you to feel at home and relax. Meet friends, get some work done or just take some time for yourself. We’re here for it all! Come in and enjoy!

Location

68 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury, MA 01913

Directions

