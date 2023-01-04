  • Home
HEAV'NLY DONUTS - Amesbury 60 Haverhill Road

No reviews yet

60 Haverhill Road

Amesbury, MA 01913

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.49+

New England Coffee flavors brewed fresh all day

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.89+

Cooled down version of our fresh brewed hot flavors

Dark Roast Iced Coffee

$3.49+

Coffee Urn

$150.00

Cold Brew

Hazelnut or Regular Blend Coffee Grinds Slowly Steeped to Perfection!

Cold Brew

$3.49+

Hazelnut or Regular Blend Coffee Grinds Slowly Steeped to Perfection!

Espresso/Latte

Iced Latte

$4.09+

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance.

Hot Latte

$3.49+

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam

Espresso

$1.59+

Rich espresso shot

Americano

$2.50+

Iced Americano

$3.99+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.49+

Dairy of your choice with a shot of espresso over ice

Iced Cappuccino

$4.09+

Holiday Latte (Deep Copy)

Gingerbread Latte Hot

$4.49+

Egg Nog Latte Hot

$4.49+

North Pole Latte Hot

$4.49+

Silver Bells White Mocha Latte Hot

$4.49+

Butterscotch Mocha Latte Hot

$4.99+

Gingerbread Latte Iced

$4.99+

Egg Nog Latte Iced

$4.99+

North Pole Latte Iced

$4.99+

Silver Bells White Mocha Latte Iced

$4.99+

Butterscotch Mocha Latte Iced

$4.99+

Box Of Coffee

Box of Coffee

$21.99

Box of Coffee (10 small cup portions w/sides of cream and sugars)

Box of Iced Coffee

$22.99

Box of Iced Coffee (10 small iced cups, cream and sugars on the side, along with straws and ice)

Box of Cold Brew

$23.99

Box of Cold Brew (10 small iced cups w/cream & sugars on the side along with straws and ice)

Box of Cocoa

$22.99

Box of Hot Chocolate (10 small cups on the side)

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$4.69

Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Bacon, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Ham, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Egg cheese Pepper/onions

$5.99

The BARNYARD

$7.79

Egg & Cheese with Bacon, Ham & Sausage on your choice of bread

Side Bacon

$2.99

Side Ham

$2.99

Side Sausage

$2.99

Hash Brown

$1.99

Hash Brown on Top

$1.99

Lunch Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$6.99

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on your choice of bread

BLT Wrap

$6.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.19

Chicken Salad on your choice of bread

Bacon, Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.19

Hot Ham & Cheddar Cheese on your choice of bread

Bagels

1 Bagel w/ Topping

1 Bagel w/ Topping

$2.09

6 Bagels w/ Topping

$16.99

12 Bagels

$15.99

English and Portuguese Muffins

English Muffin

$1.79

Portuguese Muffin

$2.09

Donuts

1 Donut

1 Donut

$1.99

Baked fresh and Hand cut daily

6 Donuts

6 Donuts

$10.99
DZ 13 Donuts

DZ 13 Donuts

$19.99

Baker's Dozen

Specialty Upcharge

$0.70

Upcharge to add a Specialty Donut within an Bulk Order

Texas Donut

$3.99

Bow Tie

$3.29

Coffee Roll

$3.19

CH.Frosted Coffee roll

$3.49

Lg.Fritter

$3.19

Apple Fritter - Mini

$1.79

Eclair

$3.39

Donut Holes

Single Donut Hole

Single Donut Hole

$0.49
20 Donut Holes

20 Donut Holes

$8.99

Box of 20 Donut Holes

40 Donut Holes

40 Donut Holes

$15.49

Box of 40 Donut Holes

60 Donut Holes

60 Donut Holes

$20.99

Box of 60 Donut Holes

Specialty Donut

Choc M&M

$2.59

Choc Monster

$2.59

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$2.59

Heath Bar

$2.59

Oreo Cookie

$2.59

Reese's Pieces

$2.59

M&M

$2.59

Maple Bacon

$2.59

Cookie Monster

$2.59

Fruity Pebbles

$2.59

Smores

$2.59

Muffins

1 Muffin

1 Muffin

$2.89

Baked fresh daily

6 Muffins

6 Muffins

$15.99

12 Muffins

$26.99

Gluten Free

Brownie - Gluten Free

$3.49

GF Whoopie Pie

$3.99

GF Oatmeal Cookie

$3.49

GF Chocolate Chip

$3.49

Pastries

Strudel Stick - Apple

$2.59

Turnover - Apple

$3.29

Scone - Blueberry

$3.19

Danish

$3.19

Scone - Cranberry

$3.19

Scone - Cinnamon

$3.19

Cinnamon Swirl

$2.79
Cinnamon Twist

Cinnamon Twist

$2.59

Coffee Cake Slice

$2.59

Eclair

$2.99

Elephant Ear

$2.99
Figure 8 Danish

Figure 8 Danish

$2.79

Heated

Strudel Stick - Raspberry

Strudel Stick - Raspberry

$2.59

Turnover - Raspberry

$3.29

Raspberry Twist

$2.59

Cookies

Cookie

$2.39

Cookie - M & M

$2.39

Cookie - Oatmeal

$2.39

GF Oatmeal Cookie

$3.49

GF Chocolate Chip

$3.69

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$2.99

Chocolate Croissant

$3.49

Croissant with Chocolate Filling

Glazed Croissant

$3.99

Croissant with Yummy Honey Glaze

Strawberry Cheese Croissant

$3.49

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$4.49

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$4.49

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.49+

Several Blends to choose from!

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.89+

Brewed fresh each day

Lemonade

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.69+

Cup/Ice

Cup of Ice

$0.35+

Cup of Ice Water

$0.35+

Empty Cup

$0.25

Heav'nly Freezes

Freeze

$4.09+

Signature Bev/Mocha Blast

Iced Mocha Blast

$4.19+

Frozen Mocha Blast

$3.99+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.49+

Red Bull Infusion

Red Bull Infusion

$4.49

Red Bull Sugar Free Infusion

$4.49

Chai

Chai

$2.49+

Iced Chai

$3.89+

Caramel-Chino

Caramel-Chino

$2.29+

Cooler Drinks

Orange Juice

$2.85

Whole Milk

$2.59

Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Lo-Fat Milk

$2.59

Lo-Fat Chocolate

$2.59

Dasani Water

$2.29

Poland Spring Sport Water

$2.29

Smart Water

$2.85

Vitamin Water

$2.85

AHA Sparkling Water

$2.59

Body Armour Water

$2.85

Body Armour

$2.85

Apple Juice

$2.85

Minute Maid Cran-Apple-Rasp Juice

$2.85

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.85

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Ginger Ale

$2.29

Orange Soda

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.85

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$2.85

Powerade Lemon Lime

$2.85

Monster Regular

$3.99

Monster Zero Ultra

$3.99

Red Bull Energy Drink

$3.49

Red Bull Energy Drink-Sugar Free

$3.49

Luzianne Unsweetened Tea

$2.29

Grab / GO

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.69

Vanilla & Strawberry yogurt with bananas, strawberries & blueberries, topped with granola.

Oatmeal Cup

$4.69

Fruit Cups

$4.69

Cookie

$2.39

Cookie - M & M

$2.39

Cookie - Oatmeal

$2.39

Banana / Fresh Fruit

$0.99

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.89

Hummus Snack Cups

$3.49

Potato Chips

$2.29

GF Brownie

$3.69

GF Chocolate Chip

$3.69

GF Oatmeal Cookie

$3.69

GF Whoopie Pie

$3.99

Merchandise

1 Bag Coffee

$9.99

2 Bags Coffee Special

$17.99

2.5oz Flavor Pouch

$3.50

Koozie - Large

$5.49

Koozie - Medium

$4.99

Sweatshirt / Hoodie

$39.99

T-Shirt

$19.99

Tumbler - Clear - 20oz.

$14.99

Tumbler - Designed - 16oz.

$17.99

Yeti

$39.99

Extras

Extras

Extra Cup

$0.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
60 Haverhill Road, Amesbury, MA 01913

