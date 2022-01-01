Restaurant header imageView gallery
Fortune Bar

57 Reviews

12 Friend St

Amesbury, MA 01913

Order Again

Bandana

Bandana

$10.00

Fortune Logo hoodie

Fortune Bar logo printed on Black Champion S700 Double Dry Hoodie.

Hoodie

$40.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Trucker Hat

Truck Hat

$20.00

3/4 Champion

3/4 Champ

$28.00

Weekly Special

Pierogi: Roast Beef 3-way (12 pierogi)

$14.00

Pierogi: Potato & Cheese (12 pierogi)

$14.00

Pierogi: Chicken, Bacon, Ranch (12 pierogi)

$14.00

Kielbasa Mac n' Cheese w/Coors Banquet

$21.00

A heaping serving of our house Mac n' Cheese with chopped kielbasa and a 4 pack of Coors Banquet Beer.

Beef Pies

$6.00

Provisions

Hand Sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer

$50.00
1 Lime

1 Lime

$1.00Out of stock
CBD Tincture 600mg

CBD Tincture 600mg

$29.00

Dropper bottle, 1 fl oz / 30mL 600mg strength.

Bandana: Fortune Bar Style

Bandana: Fortune Bar Style

$10.00

Jello Shots

Sangria Jello Shots - 4pk

Sangria Jello Shots - 4pk

$8.00

Assorted flavors

Jameson Jello-Shot - 4pk

$12.00

Beer

Tecate 12oz bottle

$3.50

Lone Star 12oz bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Schlitz 12oz bottle

$3.00

Allagash White 16oz can

$6.00

Guinness Stout, 16oz can

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry can

$5.00

Narragansett Lager 16oz can

$2.50

Zywiec Polish Lager 16oz can

$4.50

Bud 12oz bottle

$3.00

Bud Light 12oz bottle

$3.00

Coors Light 12oz bottle

$3.00

Miller Lite 12oz bottle

$3.00

Michelob Ultra 12oz bottle

$3.50

Miller High Life 12oz. bottle

$3.00

PBR Hard Coffee can

$4.50

Coors Banquet 12oz Stubby Bottle

$3.00

Cocktail Kits

House Bloody Mary Kit

$16.00

Just Add Vodka. Serves 2.

Breakfast in a Glass (The Deluxe)

$22.00

Just Add Vodka. Serves 2.

Sangria Kit

$18.00

Makes 4 glasses of sangria

Margarita Kit

$18.00

Just add tequila. Makes 8 drinks.

Painkiller Kit

$18.00

Just add rum and a dash of nutmeg!

Strawberry Lemonade

$18.00

Makes 8 cocktails! Just add vodka.

Passion Lemonade

$18.00

Makes 8 cocktails! Just add vodka.

MD 20/20

Electric Melon

$7.00Out of stock

Blue Raspberry

$7.00Out of stock

Wine

La Marina Cuvee Ocean - Sauv Blanc Blend (white)

$18.00

Casa Santos, Lima Espiga Red Blend

$16.00

Merch

Champion Brand Pullover Hoodie
Fortune Bar Logo Champion Hoodie

Fortune Bar Logo Champion Hoodie

$45.00

Black w/ Fortune Bar logo on Champion Brand S700 Double Dry Hoodie.

Fortune Bar Logo Trucker Hat

Fortune Bar Logo Trucker Hat

$20.00
Fortune Bar Bandana

Fortune Bar Bandana

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:30 am
The friendliest bar on Friend Street! No Fighting. No Cursing. No Personal Checks.

12 Friend St, Amesbury, MA 01913

