Fortune Bar
57 Reviews
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:30 am
The friendliest bar on Friend Street! No Fighting. No Cursing. No Personal Checks.
12 Friend St, Amesbury, MA 01913
